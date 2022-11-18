We started off Thanksgiving Week yesterday (thanks to the Zacks Equity Research staff for covering my absence Monday) pretty much as we have in the wake of the latest market catalyst: the Dow was flat, the S&P 500 dipped a bit and the Nasdaq performed notably worse than either of them. That catalyst was the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which pointed to more contagion in the tech-heavy Nasdaq than in the other major indices.

6 HOURS AGO