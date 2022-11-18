Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
NASDAQ
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as Best Buy calms fears of dull holiday season
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as a better-than-feared sales forecast by Best Buy eased worries of a dull holiday season for retailers anxious about consumers turning thrifty due to inflation. Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N jumped 12.4%, leading gains on S&P 500 .SPX index,...
NASDAQ
Down 46%, is DraftKings Stock Finally a Buy?
Down 46% so far in 2022, DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock has suffered an even worse slump than the S&P 500, which has fallen 17%. And even after its slide, the stock isn't particularly cheap. While sales are growing at a massive clip, management expects a slowdown. Meanwhile, profitability looks to be nowhere in sight.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Nov 22, 2022
Wall Street ended lower on Monday to start a short trading week because of the Thanksgiving holiday, as fresh rounds of shutdowns due to COVID-19 in China made investors jittery. All three major indexes ended in negative territory for the third time in the past four sessions. How Did The...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Continue To Turn In Strong Performance After Early Upward Move
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher in early in the session on Tuesday and continue to turn in a strong performance in afternoon trading. With the upward move on the day, the Dow has reached a three-month intraday high. In recent trading, the major averages have reached new highs for...
NASDAQ
Japan Currency Hedged ETF (DXJ) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund DXJ is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 18.6% from its 52-week low price of $57.14/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and...
NASDAQ
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Before Thanksgiving
The stock market dipped on Monday on low Thanksgiving week trading volumes. The market then bounced back through morning trading Tuesday. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week came after retail giants reported last week and provided much-needed insights into changing consumer habits. Shoppers and the companies confirmed that outside of home improvement spending, they are sticking to the essentials as even higher-income shoppers tighten their purse strings as inflation rages on.
NASDAQ
Pre-Markets Higher Above Wednesday Economic Prints
We started off Thanksgiving Week yesterday (thanks to the Zacks Equity Research staff for covering my absence Monday) pretty much as we have in the wake of the latest market catalyst: the Dow was flat, the S&P 500 dipped a bit and the Nasdaq performed notably worse than either of them. That catalyst was the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which pointed to more contagion in the tech-heavy Nasdaq than in the other major indices.
NASDAQ
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
NASDAQ
5 Stocks Promising Abundant Gains This Thanksgiving Week
With the start of the Thanksgiving week, investors are bullish on U.S. stocks, given its history of strong market performance. This is especially true as the holiday-shortened week is usually a bullish feast for stock investors, even with low volumes, as consumer spending is expected to rise. Consumer spending is...
NASDAQ
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
After reaching an important support level, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PRDO recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. There's a reason traders love a golden cross...
NASDAQ
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing on April 21, 2021, with a reference price of $250 per share. No shares were actually sold at that price, and its stock started trading at $381. For $10,000, you could have bought 26 shares of Coinbase on that very first trade.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Consider Buying VeriSign (VRSN)
VeriSign VRSN investors may consider adding this stock to their portfolio to tackle the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Shares Outperformed: Wall Street is facing extreme volatility due...
NASDAQ
Invest in Style with the Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
The academic research is clear: There’s a compelling case for owning companies of the right size and the right valuation. Specifically, small caps tend to outperform large caps, and value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks. Another way of saying this? Over time, equity investors can receive both a size premium and a value premium.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo & Walt Disney
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, CQQQ
In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Gold, up about 16.1% and shares of Goldmining, up about 15.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
NASDAQ
Abercrombie & Fitch Chairperson Terry Burman To Step Down; Stock Soar In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), a specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, said on Tuesday that its Board Chairperson Terry Burman will step down, with effect from January 28, 2023. Nigel Travis, current Director and Chair of the Nominating and Board Governance Committee of the Board, will assume...
