Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
Sports World Reacts To Stanford's Crushing Mistake
The Cardinal fell to South Carolina in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 women's college basketball teams on Sunday afternoon. Stanford had a chance to tie things up late, but one of the Cardinal's players pulled a Chris Webber, calling a timeout when they didn't have any remaining.
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer’s high school football scores update, Nov. 20, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 20, 2022) — De La Salle won its 30th consecutive North Coast Section football championship Friday night in a hard-fought 30-23 battle with rival Pittsburg at Dublin high earning the Spartans a spot in the Northern California Regional Bowl game Dec. 2 against an opponent to be determined.
postnewsgroup.com
Faith Baptist Church Becomes Oakland’s First Official Resiliency Hub
By Curtis O. Robinson, Sr., M.A., Harvard University fellow, ’19, Senior Pastor, Faith Baptist Church. So, when I say that Faith Baptist is Oakland’s first Resiliency Hub, the first question that many people ask is, “what is a resiliency hub?”. In an article from the Christian Science...
NBC Bay Area
Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free
All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
KTVU FOX 2
1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
sfbayview.com
In East Oakland, JR Valrey teaches youth to use media against the system
CAPTION: Look at those smiles! The beauty and creative energy generated when adults show up with their talents, experience and wisdom to pass on to the next generation can not be understated. Left to right: JR Valrey, Ahmilah Abrams, Nube Brown, Laila McDaniel, William Palmer and Rodney Horne. – Photo: Griffin Jones.
postnewsgroup.com
Oakland’s Market Street SDA Church Opens C.O.R.E Center to Serve Community Needs
The Market Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) in the West Oakland community celebrated the November 12 grand opening of a new, refurbished center at 3415 Market St.in Oakland. The facility will house services to be known as C.O.R.E., which stands for Community Outreach Resources Education. The center will be helping...
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
Sideshow activity in Richmond draws 300 vehicles, spans four locations
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Richmond was a hotbed for sideshow activity over the weekend, police have confirmed to KRON4. Police say the sideshow activity started late on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m., and the activity lasted into the early-morning hours on Sunday. The sideshow took place in the following locations: 12th Street […]
SFist
Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland
Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems
OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
sanjoseinside.com
Two Unrelated Homicides in One Day Rock San Jose
Separate shooting deaths shattered the calm last Friday in two San Jose neighborhoods, at the south and north ends of the city, boosting the 2022 homicide total in the city to 35. At approximately 7:30am last Friday, Nov. 18, San Jose police officers responded to the 10000 block of Dougherty...
One man stabbed in Oakland Monday morning
A late-morning stabbing sent an Oakland man to the hospital, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Catch your own Thanksgiving crab
Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
Atlas Obscura
After a Decades-Long Ban, San Jose’s Lowriders Are Ready to Cruise Again
Hundreds of people gathered along Santa Clara Street near San Jose City Hall in June with their custom lowriders–Chevy Impalas, Bel Airs, and Pontiacs, just to name a few. The area was an explosion of color. Car clubs and solo drivers showed off their rides and took group photos, as families walked along admiring the bright green, blue, orange, and yellow vehicles. Food trucks lined the streets and Cisco Kid, a War tribute band, provided the music: “All my friends know the low rider…”
Monthslong investigation into firearms seized in East Palo Alto leads to eight arrests
A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
Richmond Metro By T-Mobile announces Black Friday, Christmas giveaways
This Richmond cellular store has a direct line to the North Pole. The Metro By T-Mobile store in Richmond says it is giving out free tablets and phones now through Thursday, Nov. 25, and will host its annual Christmas toy giveaway and free photos with Santa Claus event on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to Ian Taha, co-owner of the family business.
Two homicides occur within hours of each other in San Jose
Police have already had an active weekend after responding to two homicides within hours of one another on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0