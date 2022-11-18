ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stanford's Crushing Mistake

The Cardinal fell to South Carolina in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 women's college basketball teams on Sunday afternoon. Stanford had a chance to tie things up late, but one of the Cardinal's players pulled a Chris Webber, calling a timeout when they didn't have any remaining.
STANFORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

The Pioneer’s high school football scores update, Nov. 20, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 20, 2022) — De La Salle won its 30th consecutive North Coast Section football championship Friday night in a hard-fought 30-23 battle with rival Pittsburg at Dublin high earning the Spartans a spot in the Northern California Regional Bowl game Dec. 2 against an opponent to be determined.
PITTSBURG, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Faith Baptist Church Becomes Oakland’s First Official Resiliency Hub

By Curtis O. Robinson, Sr., M.A., Harvard University fellow, ’19, Senior Pastor, Faith Baptist Church. So, when I say that Faith Baptist is Oakland’s first Resiliency Hub, the first question that many people ask is, “what is a resiliency hub?”. In an article from the Christian Science...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Four East Bay Community Colleges Make Spring Semester Free

All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

In East Oakland, JR Valrey teaches youth to use media against the system

CAPTION: Look at those smiles! The beauty and creative energy generated when adults show up with their talents, experience and wisdom to pass on to the next generation can not be understated. Left to right: JR Valrey, Ahmilah Abrams, Nube Brown, Laila McDaniel, William Palmer and Rodney Horne. – Photo: Griffin Jones.
OAKLAND, CA
vasttourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to do in Hayward California

Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do in Hayward California? Then you are on the right page. Hayward is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area, so it’s no surprise that there are many things to do here.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Sideshow activity in Richmond draws 300 vehicles, spans four locations

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Richmond was a hotbed for sideshow activity over the weekend, police have confirmed to KRON4. Police say the sideshow activity started late on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m., and the activity lasted into the early-morning hours on Sunday. The sideshow took place in the following locations: 12th Street […]
RICHMOND, CA
SFist

Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland

Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems

OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
OAKLAND, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Two Unrelated Homicides in One Day Rock San Jose

Separate shooting deaths shattered the calm last Friday in two San Jose neighborhoods, at the south and north ends of the city, boosting the 2022 homicide total in the city to 35. At approximately 7:30am last Friday, Nov. 18, San Jose police officers responded to the 10000 block of Dougherty...
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Catch your own Thanksgiving crab

Steamed, boiled, even microwaved – Dungeness crab has been a long time Bay Area food tradition. But as is widely known, for the fourth year in a row, local Dungeness crab is not for sale in time for Thanksgiving, due to commercial crab fishing restrictions put in place to protect whales from entanglement in fishing gear ropes.
WASHINGTON, CA
Atlas Obscura

After a Decades-Long Ban, San Jose’s Lowriders Are Ready to Cruise Again

Hundreds of people gathered along Santa Clara Street near San Jose City Hall in June with their custom lowriders–Chevy Impalas, Bel Airs, and Pontiacs, just to name a few. The area was an explosion of color. Car clubs and solo drivers showed off their rides and took group photos, as families walked along admiring the bright green, blue, orange, and yellow vehicles. Food trucks lined the streets and Cisco Kid, a War tribute band, provided the music: “All my friends know the low rider…”
SAN JOSE, CA
