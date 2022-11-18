ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Winter Wonderland experience coming to L.A. County parks

Snow will be coming to Los Angeles County parks this holiday season. The county announced the return of its “Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland” experience, complete with up to 80 tons of snow, holiday treats, and activities such as arts and crafts, sled runs, and photo opportunities – all completely free. “The Winter Wonderland experience […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
thelosangelesbeat.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Los Angeles 2022

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If your favorite thing to make for dinner is reservations, check out the list below for some of our favorite places for autumnal feasting in LA, with no cleanup required. Whether you’d like to dine by a pool beneath swaying palms or get Creole delights to go… enjoy gorgeous views of Santa Monica or feast on an assortment of vegan options… here are some ideas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Woodland Hills mom decorates more than 300 trees in her home

LOS ANGELES — For more than 20 years, a Woodland Hills women has been setting up a forest of Christmas trees in and around her home. Alison Siewert started in 1999 when her daughter was born but steadily grew over the years. This year, she has 307 Christmas trees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A Glassell Park Catio Worthy of Mr. Cheese

Glassell Park -- In a recent issue of Sunday Digest, we asked to see photos of your catios, cat patios. We received a wonderful response from Nina Lesowitz, who writes:. "My husband, Martin Eggenberger, designed and built this [catio] off our bedroom back door. There is a cat door so that our cat [Cookie] can easily access her litter box and the watch the birds, squirrels, and other wildlife in Glassell Park."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location

Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Lyft withdraws bikes/scooters from Los Angeles

Lyft has removed its scooters and shared bicycles from the region citing a lack of longterm commitments from area municipalities. Lyft said it is disappointed to end bike and scooter service for Lyft customers in Los Angeles. They company said it remains committed to micromobility as a critical tool to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

First Two Residential Developments Unveiled at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, has unveiled its first collection of residences located in its forthcoming retail and entertainment district. Hollywood Park is situated within Inglewood, a historic and vibrant greater Los Angeles community, and is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The site will ultimately include up to 2,500 new residences with its first 314 commencing pre-leasing in January.
INGLEWOOD, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Former Home of Fashion Designer Randolph Duke with Breathtaking Views from DT Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean Seeking for $13 Million

7869 Fareholm Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 7869 Fareholm Drive, Los Angeles, California is a stunning home soars over the city lights with breathtaking views spanning from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. This Home in Los Angeles offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7869 Fareholm Drive, please contact Bruno Abisror (Phone: 310-488-3598) & Joseph Cilic (Phone: 310-925-1402) at Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Immerse Yourself! The Best Holiday Experiences for the Whole Family

Now – Dec. 24: An event that encourages guests to wear jammies?! Holla! Set to the soundtrack from the film The Polar Express, passengers take a one-hour magical train ride to meet Santa. While on board the festively decorated train, guests enjoy hot chocolate and shortbread cookies served by dancing chefs, read along with the classic book, The Polar Express, enjoy caroling and other entertainment, and squeal with joy as Santa finally boards to greet everyone and hand out a special gift.
CALABASAS, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
TORRANCE, CA

