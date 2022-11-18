Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Winter Wonderland experience coming to L.A. County parks
Snow will be coming to Los Angeles County parks this holiday season. The county announced the return of its “Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland” experience, complete with up to 80 tons of snow, holiday treats, and activities such as arts and crafts, sled runs, and photo opportunities – all completely free. “The Winter Wonderland experience […]
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
thelosangelesbeat.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Los Angeles 2022
Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If your favorite thing to make for dinner is reservations, check out the list below for some of our favorite places for autumnal feasting in LA, with no cleanup required. Whether you’d like to dine by a pool beneath swaying palms or get Creole delights to go… enjoy gorgeous views of Santa Monica or feast on an assortment of vegan options… here are some ideas.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
Just 13% of LA and OC residents can afford to buy a home, analysis shows
Mortgage interest rates more than doubled over the last 12 months, slowing the housing market. Typical SoCal prices are down about 8% from their peak, but still up about 2% from last year, data show.
3 Dogs Perish Inside Burning RV Parked on Residential Street
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A recreational vehicle erupted into flames killing three dogs inside on the 7900 block of North Radford Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, Sunday, Nov. 20. The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of an auto fire at...
spectrumnews1.com
Woodland Hills mom decorates more than 300 trees in her home
LOS ANGELES — For more than 20 years, a Woodland Hills women has been setting up a forest of Christmas trees in and around her home. Alison Siewert started in 1999 when her daughter was born but steadily grew over the years. This year, she has 307 Christmas trees.
theeastsiderla.com
A Glassell Park Catio Worthy of Mr. Cheese
Glassell Park -- In a recent issue of Sunday Digest, we asked to see photos of your catios, cat patios. We received a wonderful response from Nina Lesowitz, who writes:. "My husband, Martin Eggenberger, designed and built this [catio] off our bedroom back door. There is a cat door so that our cat [Cookie] can easily access her litter box and the watch the birds, squirrels, and other wildlife in Glassell Park."
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 21 - 24
Prep for Thankgiving by watching an improvised comedy/dinner party. Pre-burn calories by running a turkey trot for a good cause. Watch The Flaming Lips live. Ice skate in downtown L.A.
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
Lyft withdraws bikes/scooters from Los Angeles
Lyft has removed its scooters and shared bicycles from the region citing a lack of longterm commitments from area municipalities. Lyft said it is disappointed to end bike and scooter service for Lyft customers in Los Angeles. They company said it remains committed to micromobility as a critical tool to...
theregistrysocal.com
First Two Residential Developments Unveiled at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, has unveiled its first collection of residences located in its forthcoming retail and entertainment district. Hollywood Park is situated within Inglewood, a historic and vibrant greater Los Angeles community, and is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The site will ultimately include up to 2,500 new residences with its first 314 commencing pre-leasing in January.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes
Millennium Homes is one of Habitat LA’s latest projects in the city meant to connect low-income families to affordable, to-own units in Central Long Beach. The post Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
luxury-houses.net
A Former Home of Fashion Designer Randolph Duke with Breathtaking Views from DT Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean Seeking for $13 Million
7869 Fareholm Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 7869 Fareholm Drive, Los Angeles, California is a stunning home soars over the city lights with breathtaking views spanning from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. This Home in Los Angeles offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7869 Fareholm Drive, please contact Bruno Abisror (Phone: 310-488-3598) & Joseph Cilic (Phone: 310-925-1402) at Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Immerse Yourself! The Best Holiday Experiences for the Whole Family
Now – Dec. 24: An event that encourages guests to wear jammies?! Holla! Set to the soundtrack from the film The Polar Express, passengers take a one-hour magical train ride to meet Santa. While on board the festively decorated train, guests enjoy hot chocolate and shortbread cookies served by dancing chefs, read along with the classic book, The Polar Express, enjoy caroling and other entertainment, and squeal with joy as Santa finally boards to greet everyone and hand out a special gift.
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
1 Injured in Hollywood Gas Station Shooting
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man was shot while in an SUV at an Arco gas station before being taken to a Hollywood urgent care by friends… Read more "1 Injured in Hollywood Gas Station Shooting"
Comments / 0