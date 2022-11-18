Read full article on original website
Related
Jethro Tull to release new studio album in the Spring
Prog legends Jethro Tull have now completed work on their 23rd studio album
Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set
Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
The 20 Best New Songs From Greatest Hits Albums
Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
Senseless Things: The First Of Too Many album review
Expanded version of the debut album from underrated second-gen UK pop-punk from The Senseless Things
The FADER
Song You Need: Nia Archives brings post-rock to the jungle on “So Tell Me...”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Nia Archives has never been the kind of artist to stay stuck in the good old days. Perhaps the key reason for this is her formidable skill set: her vocals, steeped in reggae and soul tradition, brought the pirate radio-primed broadcasts of this year’s Forbidden Feelingz EP into exciting new territory. It’s an approach that’s earned Nia Archives a bunch of “Best New” plaudits, a Boiler Room set, and an unmistakable aura of “It Girl” status.
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Albany Herald
The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan
Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
soultracks.com
SoulTracks Lost Gem: Valerie Simpson helped Michael Franks shine on cool ballad
I never would have put Michael Franks and Valerie Simpson together performing a duet on an album. On the surface, they appear so different. Franks, the wry, cool vocalist out of the jazz school. Simpson was co-writer of some of the great soul song while at Motown for artists like Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell before she and songwriting and life partner, husband Nicholas Ashford, became the preeminent R&B duet act of the 1970s and 80s.
Led Zeppelin ‘Coda’ Review: A Look at the Band’s Final Album on its 40th Anniversary
Let’s look back at Led Zeppelin’s 'Coda' on the 40th anniversary of its Nov. 19, 1982 release.
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Elton John honors the' lasting genius' of Aretha Franklin during his final show
Music legend Elton John honored Aretha Franklin during his final concert last night which took place in Los Angeles.
Collider
Ranking the Musical Numbers of Disenchanted
Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted, doesn’t just bring back Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and James Marsden from its predecessor. Composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz have also come back for this installment to pen 10 new musical numbers for the assorted characters to sing. It’s always good to see musical legends like these two out producing new songs in any capacity, even if their work here is, undeniably, a step down from the ditties crafted for the original Enchanted. Nothing here approaches the wit of “Happy Working Song” while the original movie’s structure of using different styles of songs to mirror the history of animated Disney films is the kind of clever touch Disenchanted’s soundtrack could’ve used.
14 Screenshots Of Entitled Brides Making Shocking, Wild, And Ridiculous Demands For Their Wedding
Imagine forcing people to pay $2,000 to be in a wedding party. 😳
Who Is Steve Lacy? 5 Things to Know About the 2022 American Music Awards New Artist of the Year Nominee
Leaving his own mark on the industry. Ahead of his New Artist of the Year nomination at the 2022 American Music Awards, Steve Lacy made a name for himself with his music and fashion. Lacy, 24, got his start making music at a young age before joining The Internet alongside Sydney Bennett, Matthew Martin, Patrick […]
American Songwriter
New Song Sunday! Hear New Tracks from the Linda Lindas, the Bacon Brothers, Phoebe Bridgers, Saweetie, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Comments / 0