Johnston County, NC

WRAL

911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Beloved Lufkin Road Middle School principal dies unexpectedly

The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school.
APEX, NC
cbs17

Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant

SELMA, N.C. — Four people were injured, including an infant, in a Wednesday crash along North Carolina Highway 42. It happened along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road. Authorities said three cars were involved. Officials on the scene told WRAL News that three dogs were also involved. Two...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
DURHAM, NC

