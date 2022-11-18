Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham
McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
WRAL
911 calls reveal neighbors tried to save 16-year-old shot, killed in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when...
11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
The girl died after being hit by an out-of-control truck on Saturday. The driver of the truck is facing charges.
WRAL
Beloved Lufkin Road Middle School principal dies unexpectedly
The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school. The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school.
WRAL
'A clear leader': Lufkin Road Middle School community mourns principal's unexpected death
APEX, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school. A statement on the county's website shared condolences for Karen Sinders, the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School. "She was a leader who had immense impact...
WRAL
Raleigh Christmas Parade float driver could face 150 days in prison if convicted, Wake County DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman discussed Tuesday what's next for the suspect in connection to Hailey Brooks' death during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. Landen Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, is charged misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement...
cbs17
Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
WRAL
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Four people were injured, including an infant, in a Wednesday crash along North Carolina Highway 42. It happened along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road. Authorities said three cars were involved. Officials on the scene told WRAL News that three dogs were also involved. Two...
WRAL
'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
Man killed in Durham overnight shooting
Police say they were called to the 300 block of Gary Street around 11:45 p.m.
WRAL
Notes, flowers, candles left along parade route where 11-year-old dancer died
Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex.
For parents of Christmas parade dancers, the news brought panic, then relief, then sadness
Along the parade route, spectators and parents of participants were shocked and saddened to hear that a dancer had been injured.
Driver charged in death of young performer at Raleigh Parade has history of vehicle violations
Witnesses said they heard the driver, Landen Glass, yelling out of his window that he had lost control of the truck and he couldn't stop it.
Girl dies after being hit by float during NC Christmas parade, police say
Raleigh police say they're investigating an incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
Witnesses post photos, videos of Raleigh Christmas Parade incident where 1 died
Raleigh Police say a young girl was hit by a truck towing a float.
North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash on I-40; other driver was impaired, troopers say
Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham died at the scene, troopers said.
WRAL
Breaking down charges of driver who lost control of truck in Raleigh Christmas Parade
Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on Oct. 30. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets...
cbs17
Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
Comments / 2