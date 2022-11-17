Read full article on original website
nativenewsonline.net
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
Slipped Disc
Where was the NY Times when the Israel Phil came by?
We’re hearing lots of complaints about shrinking classical reviews in the parish news sheet. There are puff-features aplenty about upcoming performances, but the hard grind of professional reviewing has gone off the boil. Chief recent casualty was the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra whose young conductor Lahav Shani was making his...
Kirkus Reviews
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
Kirkus Reviews
Best Fiction of 2022: Jonathan Escoffery
Jonathan Escoffery’s hotly anticipated debut is thriving: If I Survive You (MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Sept. 6) was named a National Book Award nominee on Sept. 16, just 10 days after it first graced bookstore shelves. This “sharp and inventive” collection of linked stories, featuring “clever, commanding, and flexible” writing, centers on Trelawny, the American-born son of a Jamaican family who fled Kingston for Miami in the late 1970s. With verve, wit, and heart, Trelawny grapples with what it means to be who he is in the world he inhabits and navigates complex family dynamics—his relationship with his older brother, Delano; a falling-out with his father, Topper. Escoffery extends similar care to his other characters’ perspectives, hopes, and dreams. In a starred review, Kirkus calls If I Survive You “a fine debut that looks at the complexities of cultural identity with humor, savvy, and a rich sense of place.”
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Amazon's The English Is a Stunning Western That Reimagines America's Founding Fantasy
The new miniseries starring Emily Blunt reimagines the founding fantasies of the American West
crimereads.com
From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist
In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
bookriot.com
How Many Books Does the Average Person Read?
As a visitor to Book Riot, you certainly read a lot of books: more than an average person. Your TBR pile grows faster than you can read. Your friends know better than to accompany you to a bookstore if they have another engagement that day. You collect bookmarks, have bookshelves in every room, and judge everyone you meet by the books in their home.
Novelist Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction
NEW YORK — (AP) — Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping debut novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. The 30-year-old Gunty was among three writers nominated for their first published books. The nonfiction...
AphroChic's New Design Book Celebrates Black Family Homes
Husband-and-wife team Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason highlight 16 inspiring spaces (and stories) in their latest book.
artandeducation.net
Master in Curatorial Practice
The exhibition Eco-esistenze: forme del naturale e dell'artificiale curated by the students of the Master in Curatorial Practice kicks off the new edition of the course. Applications are open with earlybird promotions until April 2023 for the academic year 2023/24. The Master's in Curatorial Practice at IED Firenze trains future...
Zelda Fitzgerald's Wish to Publish Paper Dolls Book Fulfilled Decades Later
An artistic collection Zelda Fitzgerald once pitched is published more than 80 years later by her granddaughter.
Kirkus Reviews
Best of 2022: Our Favorite Nonfiction
Choosing the 100 best nonfiction books of the year is always a pleasure and a challenge, but I am confident that there is something for every reader. Below are 10 books that demonstrate the diversity of the list across subject areas and genres. Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of...
Kirkus Reviews
Best Fiction of 2022: Adriana Herrera
“In a word, marvelous,” said Kirkus of Adriana Herrera’s A Caribbean Heiress in Paris (HQN, May 31), a historical romance novel featuring a female rum tycoon—the heiress of the title—who meets a Scottish earl in the whisky business while attending the Exposition Universelle in Paris in 1889. Now, the novel is one of our 100 best fiction books of the year. Herrera, a New York–based trauma therapist who works with survivors of domestic and sexual violence, is the author of 15 books and a co-founder of the Queer Romance PoC Collective, which advocates for greater diversity in the genre. She answered our questions—about romance and rum—by email.
intheknow.com
Mom compares her triplets’ hilariously different coloring book pages
This mom of triplets posted a video where she jokes about comparing their personalities based on how well they color within the lines, and viewers are sharing their own assessments. Every child is different, and every child has their own rules when it comes to coloring within the lines. A...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Our Week in Reviews: 11/19/22
A recap of the books we’ve spotlighted in the past few days. The Old Place: A Novel by Bobby Finger (G.P. Putnam’s Sons). Reviewed by Carr Harkrader. “More widely read than haikus but written with the same degree of provocative conciseness, obituaries are the lifeblood of hometown papers, and The Old Place, the debut novel from journalist/podcaster Bobby Finger, is nothing if not aware of small-town mores. If you don’t appreciate discussions of potato salad recipes, emotional breakdowns in the Cracker Barrel by the highway offramp, or the social implications of installing an inground pool, this book may not be for you. But if you get a tingle from phrases like ‘traumatic mayonnaise-based memory’? Pour a glass of Yellow Tail and settle in.”
