Jonathan Escoffery’s hotly anticipated debut is thriving: If I Survive You (MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Sept. 6) was named a National Book Award nominee on Sept. 16, just 10 days after it first graced bookstore shelves. This “sharp and inventive” collection of linked stories, featuring “clever, commanding, and flexible” writing, centers on Trelawny, the American-born son of a Jamaican family who fled Kingston for Miami in the late 1970s. With verve, wit, and heart, Trelawny grapples with what it means to be who he is in the world he inhabits and navigates complex family dynamics—his relationship with his older brother, Delano; a falling-out with his father, Topper. Escoffery extends similar care to his other characters’ perspectives, hopes, and dreams. In a starred review, Kirkus calls If I Survive You “a fine debut that looks at the complexities of cultural identity with humor, savvy, and a rich sense of place.”

4 DAYS AGO