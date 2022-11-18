ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Los Angeles Magazine

The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California

With the calendar ticking closer toward 2023 and the holiday season about to overtake everything, it’s time to turn on the lights—millions of them, twinkling all across the Southland, summoning revelers to flock to the many magnificent displays in L.A. and beyond. From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County (deemed […] The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA

LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
daytrippen.com

South Coast Plaza Orange County Day Trip

Go shopping and go big! Do it upright and visit South Coast Plaza located in Orange County. There are hardly enough adjectives to describe this fabulous shopping location. You must go. Located in Costa Mesa, South Coast Plaza is the largest shopping mall in California. It is home to 250...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Botanic Garden lights up the holidays

One million shining, twinkling, pulsating, glowing, dancing, flickering, swirling lights. That’s what visitors will see at the San Diego Botanic Garden’s Lightscape, a festive, seasonal light display that will put you in a winter mood. The mile-long trail that winds through the garden’s 37 acres is sure to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
oc-breeze.com

John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa

It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

OC boater finds floating torpedo off Dana Point

A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.
DANA POINT, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
micechat.com

HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals

We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
ANAHEIM, CA
daytrippen.com

Dana Point Harbor Christmas Lights Parade Cruise

Dana Point Dana Point Harbor Christmas Light Parade runs two consecutive weekends during December. Boats, large and small, are lighted with thousands of twinkling lights as they cruise around the harbor. Mariners Village and Dana Point Harbor Restaurants will be decked out with holiday lights. Christmas carolers, games, crafts, and...
DANA POINT, CA
constructiondive.com

Construction resumes on $2.4B Los Angeles Metro Purple Line

All construction work has restarted on a 2.6-mile stretch of the $2.4 billion Los Angeles Metro Purple Line Extension project after it was shut down last month due to safety issues. L.A. Metro allowed the contractors on the job, Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini and Torrington, Connecticut-based O&G Industries, back on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster

Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
LOS ANGELES, CA

