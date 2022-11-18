Read full article on original website
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
With the calendar ticking closer toward 2023 and the holiday season about to overtake everything, it’s time to turn on the lights—millions of them, twinkling all across the Southland, summoning revelers to flock to the many magnificent displays in L.A. and beyond. From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County (deemed […] The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
Just 13% of LA and OC residents can afford to buy a home, analysis shows
Mortgage interest rates more than doubled over the last 12 months, slowing the housing market. Typical SoCal prices are down about 8% from their peak, but still up about 2% from last year, data show.
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
daytrippen.com
South Coast Plaza Orange County Day Trip
Go shopping and go big! Do it upright and visit South Coast Plaza located in Orange County. There are hardly enough adjectives to describe this fabulous shopping location. You must go. Located in Costa Mesa, South Coast Plaza is the largest shopping mall in California. It is home to 250...
SoCal to see warm, breezy conditions on Tuesday
Southern California will see sunshine, pleasant temperatures and a few breezes on Tuesday, with a very warm Thanksgiving coming up.
Coast News
Botanic Garden lights up the holidays
One million shining, twinkling, pulsating, glowing, dancing, flickering, swirling lights. That’s what visitors will see at the San Diego Botanic Garden’s Lightscape, a festive, seasonal light display that will put you in a winter mood. The mile-long trail that winds through the garden’s 37 acres is sure to...
oc-breeze.com
John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa
It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
OC boater finds floating torpedo off Dana Point
A recreational boater discovered a lightweight torpedo floating off the coast of Dana Point in Orange County Monday.The torpedo, used for training, was later recovered by U.S. Navy and Orange County Sheriff's bomb experts.The boater was out looking for dolphins when he saw the torpedo floating in the water about 30 feet away and called the Harbor Patrol, according to the Orange County Register.He stayed at the scene to warn other boaters before personnel arrived to pick up the torpedo.A Navy commander told the Register the torpedo has no explosives, and had been dropped by aircraft or ships in training. He said most training torpedoes are later picked up but are sometimes missed.
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Baja California coast
A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.
nomadlawyer.org
Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
micechat.com
HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals
We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
daytrippen.com
Dana Point Harbor Christmas Lights Parade Cruise
Dana Point Dana Point Harbor Christmas Light Parade runs two consecutive weekends during December. Boats, large and small, are lighted with thousands of twinkling lights as they cruise around the harbor. Mariners Village and Dana Point Harbor Restaurants will be decked out with holiday lights. Christmas carolers, games, crafts, and...
constructiondive.com
Construction resumes on $2.4B Los Angeles Metro Purple Line
All construction work has restarted on a 2.6-mile stretch of the $2.4 billion Los Angeles Metro Purple Line Extension project after it was shut down last month due to safety issues. L.A. Metro allowed the contractors on the job, Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini and Torrington, Connecticut-based O&G Industries, back on...
Bakersfield Californian
Are California’s Hispanic Serving Institutions living up to their name?
As a senior in high school, Ashley Chetla hoped to find a college where she felt supported – not only as a student, but as a Latina. Chetla enrolled at Cal State Los Angeles, drawn to the university’s status as a Hispanic Serving Institution. “I knew that most...
NBC Los Angeles
Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster
Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
