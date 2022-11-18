Read full article on original website
Victory Over Violence: The names and faces behind Little Rock’s homicide numbers
As of mid-November, 75 people have been killed. That's 75 people no longer living, 75 families dealing with the loss of a loved one, 75 empty chairs at dinner tables.
North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions
NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Moving out of a black mold-infested apartment and into a safer one was literally and figuratively a breath of fresh air for Daffany Payne and her seven children, she said Tuesday. However, Payne received a bill for $4,000 worth of repairs at her previous apartment, putting her in debt for problems […] The post North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Is it time for a traffic study in Little Rock? Here's why experts say no
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've all been stuck at a traffic light that seems to take forever to change before. Thousands pass through busy intersections around Little Rock every day, and at some point are stopped by a traffic light. Bill Henry is the traffic engineering manager for the...
KATV
1 injured in weekend shooting along I-430 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was injured in a shooting along Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Saturday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Avriel Clincy of Pine Bluff sustained minor injuries after a passing vehicle fired shots into their vehicle. The shots were fired between...
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
How Arkansas counties are still being impacted by server outage
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — Several Arkansas counties are still seeing issues weeks after they first reported that system servers were going down. These technical issues are the case for many locations like the White County Assessors Office, where some workers said it feels reminiscent of the past. "I started...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
Bethel A.M.E. Church celebrates 159th anniversary in Little Rock
A historic Little Rock church celebrated a big anniversary Sunday morning.
cohaitungchi.com
Unique Things To Do While Visiting Hot Springs
Planning a mountain journey? Beneath you’ll discover the perfect distinctive issues to do in Scorching Springs, Arkansas. Nestled on the border of the attractive Ouachita Nationwide Forest you can see the charming and distinctive city of Scorching Springs, Arkansas. It’s house to Scorching Springs Nationwide Park which can be the one nationwide park positioned inside metropolis limits. Little Rock is just 40 minutes from this lovable city.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouses and rural trash schedule for Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday and Friday’s rural trash pick-up routes will both be picked up on Friday.
Pine Bluff food pantry hands out thousands of packs of food for the holidays
Many people in Pine Bluff will have some help for the holidays thanks to the newly opened food pantry on Commerce Road.
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
KATV
WATCH: Masked suspect steals handgun from central Arkansas gun shop. Do you recognize him?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a handgun from a local gun shop. According to police, the masked shoplifter stole the weapon from Don's Weaponry and Shooter's Gallery on Nov. 12. If you can...
neareport.com
LOTTO Jackpot Climbs to $741,000
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas’s newest lottery game – LOTTO – launched two months ago with a starting jackpot of $250,000 and has yet to be hit. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is up to $741,000. Although no one has won the jackpot yet, players...
KATV
Pine Bluff Plaza Hotel will become Marriott Courtyard, boost downtown area
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Pine Bluff Convention Center will once again get a hotel adjacent to the building. It was formerly known as the Plaza Hotel and nearly empty for 10 years, but will now be occupied by the Marriott Courtyard. Joseph McCorvey is the executive director for...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day
An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
Little Rock business owner warning mailers to be safe after rent check stolen from USPS drop box
A Little Rock business owner is sending out a warning to others after her rent check was stolen from a drop box at the post office.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
KATV
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
