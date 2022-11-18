ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Advocate

North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Moving out of a black mold-infested apartment and into a safer one was literally and figuratively a breath of fresh air for Daffany Payne and her seven children, she said Tuesday. However, Payne received a bill for $4,000 worth of repairs at her previous apartment, putting her in debt for problems […] The post North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

1 injured in weekend shooting along I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was injured in a shooting along Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Saturday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 26-year-old Avriel Clincy of Pine Bluff sustained minor injuries after a passing vehicle fired shots into their vehicle. The shots were fired between...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

How Arkansas counties are still being impacted by server outage

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — Several Arkansas counties are still seeing issues weeks after they first reported that system servers were going down. These technical issues are the case for many locations like the White County Assessors Office, where some workers said it feels reminiscent of the past. "I started...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
cohaitungchi.com

Unique Things To Do While Visiting Hot Springs

Planning a mountain journey? Beneath you’ll discover the perfect distinctive issues to do in Scorching Springs, Arkansas. Nestled on the border of the attractive Ouachita Nationwide Forest you can see the charming and distinctive city of Scorching Springs, Arkansas. It’s house to Scorching Springs Nationwide Park which can be the one nationwide park positioned inside metropolis limits. Little Rock is just 40 minutes from this lovable city.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
neareport.com

LOTTO Jackpot Climbs to $741,000

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas’s newest lottery game – LOTTO – launched two months ago with a starting jackpot of $250,000 and has yet to be hit. The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is up to $741,000. Although no one has won the jackpot yet, players...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day

An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
PINE BLUFF, AR

