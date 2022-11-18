Read full article on original website
brproud.com
BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
theadvocate.com
2 dead in murder-suicide in Denham Springs, Livingston Parish sheriff says
Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs late Monday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said deputies responded to a call at a home on Acadiana Avenue at around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Patricia Blue, 73, and Carl Altazin, 74, unresponsive.
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
Tainted Flyers in Baton Rouge Send Workers to Hospital
We are following a developing story out of Baton Rouge. WBRZ-TV reports that three people were sent to a hospital after coming into contact with flyers around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The flyers were reportedly dropped off in an overnight deposit box at the Investar Bank on Coursey...
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish chase led to wreck that killed two people on LA-16
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people died Monday afternoon after a crash that stemmed from a police chase by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office said deputies were chasing a driver, 27-year-old Benjamin Fontenot, along LA-16 who had outstanding felony warrants. Officials said Fontenot's truck hit another car along LA-16...
Investigate The Murders That Haunted Louisiana In 'Serial Killer Capitol: Baton Rouge'
Who was behind dozens of terrifying murders that haunted the state of Louisana in the late '90s and early 2000s? The answer was shocking. Oxygen True Crime, the home of high quality true crime programming, examines the 12 years between 1992 and 2004 where more than three dozen women were preyed upon and brutally murdered in all corners of Louisiana’s capital city in a brand new two-night special, “Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge.”
wbrz.com
Creepy video adds to suspicion around mysterious flyers found at BR businesses Monday
BATON ROUGE - A handful of businesses on Coursey Boulevard shut down around noon Monday after bank workers said they became sick after handling strange flyers left in a drop-off box, triggering a huge law enforcement response. As of Tuesday morning, investigators have found no evidence of any harmful material...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Detectives arrest second Baton Rouge woman suspected in Geismar shooting
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a second Baton Rouge woman suspected of involvement in a gas station brawl and shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar. According to a news release, detectives arrested 41-year-old Rhesa Pointer of Baton Rouge Nov. 21 in relation to the shooting at the gas station on Hwy. 73 that left one person injured.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
It may be too late to control St. Tammany’s ever-burgeoning population explosion and the problems brought with it, a local expert said Monday night. “I am not optimistic about your chances of managing growth over the short term. Things can be done over the long haul,” said Dr. Fritz Wagner, Dean of the College of Urban Affairs at the University of New Orleans.
2 People Killed After A Motor Vehicle Crash On La Highway 16 (Livingston Parish, LA)
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on LA Highway 16 north of Sims Road. According to the authorities, deputies were trying to stop a driver wanted for outstanding felony warrants. The driver did not stop, crossed the center line, and crashed into another car.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native rapper TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
WAFB.com
Lanes closed after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou along I-10
Emergency responders said they were called to the scene of a crash involving an overturned school bus in East Baton Rouge Parish. Interstate on-ramp closure expected Sunday evening into Monday morning. Updated: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:00 AM UTC. 18-wheeler hits pedestrian, officials say. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:00...
WAFB.com
I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say
Baker City Council votes to ban food trucks at intense, emotional meeting. FBI finds no threat after ‘suspicious’ flyers forced evacuations in BR. The Baton Rouge Fire Department added if you are suspicious about an illness, you should still call 911. Woman accused of shooting car with kids...
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
NOLA.com
Step off in Covington with the History and Holly Home Tour
Christ Episcopal Church will soon be decorated for the holidays, just as it might have been when it was serving English immigrants who had settled in British West Florida. A historic marker at the church says it is the oldest public building being used in Covington. Before this was St....
Driver and vehicle pulled from water in West Baton Rouge Parish
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle and driver from a waterway on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19. According to authorities, the rescue happened on the Intracoastal Waterway near Morley Marina. Authorities said that crews hooked...
lafourchegazette.com
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD search for armed robbers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify individuals who allegedly robbed a food store on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to detectives, the accused robbed S&P food store located on 4383 Nicholson Drive. Officials say no injuries were reported. If you have any information...
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after impersonating a federal agent
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a federal agent, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO). Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, faces charges of extortion and false personation of a police officer, according to TPSO. Around 5 p.m....
