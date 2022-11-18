ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

nevadabusiness.com

Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning. The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Christmas Events Las Vegas 2022: Things to Do & See

There’s no place like Las Vegas for the holidays, as festive decorations and jolly events usher in the celebratory season. Locally cherished and brand-new winter wonderland displays pop up throughout the destination, making Vegas an ideal spot to take in the sights and sounds of the holidays. Here is a roundup of Christmas Events Las Vegas 2022: Things to Do & See.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Insiders weigh in after Formula 1′s Las Vegas site plans revealed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 officials revealed their plans for Las Vegas’ state-of-the-art paddock and hospitality facility, complete with 360-degree views from glass windows and a massive rooftop LED sign displaying the F1 logo. The plans were submitted in November by F1...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Plane door falls off, lands in Nevada parking lot

HENDERSON, Nev. - The Federal Aviation Administration wants to know how a door fell off an aircraft and landed in a Nevada parking lot. Christopher Wolverton of Henderson was the one who saw the door flying towards the ground on Nov. 18 and snapped photos once it landed. "We were...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Volunteer opportunities available for NCAA Final Four in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA on Tuesday announced that Las Vegas is set to host the Men’s Final Four tournament for the first time ever. According to the NCAA, Las Vegas will be the host city for the famed tournament in 2028, with the games set to be held at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $9.999 Million Henderson Modern Home offers Unparalleled Artistic Beauty Unrivaled Anywhere in The Las Vegas Valley Area

7 Talus Court, Henderson, Nevada is a guard-gated Ascaya property in a location that simply cannot be replicated with Indoor and outdoor appeal have been masterfully blended, seamlessly merging both industrial and natural elements. This Home in Henderson offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Talus Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV

