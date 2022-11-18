Read full article on original website
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
LIST: 2022 Holiday events, lighting displays and more around the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are numerous events and displays around the Las Vegas valley for the holiday season. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list. GLITTERING LIGHTS Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a 2.5-mile drive-thru experience where visitors can see more than 600 displays that feature more than 5 million LED lights. The […]
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
The search for Steven Koecher: Man vanishes from Las Vegas valley neighborhood, phone pings for days miles away
Steven Koecher’s phone continued to ping off a Las Vegas-area cell phone tower -- miles from where he vanished -- for days in 2009, leading a team of private investigators to believe someone alive may be involved in the 30-year-old’s disappearance and presumed death.
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning. The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
Christmas Events Las Vegas 2022: Things to Do & See
There’s no place like Las Vegas for the holidays, as festive decorations and jolly events usher in the celebratory season. Locally cherished and brand-new winter wonderland displays pop up throughout the destination, making Vegas an ideal spot to take in the sights and sounds of the holidays. Here is a roundup of Christmas Events Las Vegas 2022: Things to Do & See.
Insiders weigh in after Formula 1′s Las Vegas site plans revealed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 officials revealed their plans for Las Vegas’ state-of-the-art paddock and hospitality facility, complete with 360-degree views from glass windows and a massive rooftop LED sign displaying the F1 logo. The plans were submitted in November by F1...
Las Vegas F1 barrier installation to begin mid-summer
Now that there is less than a year to go before the F1 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix there are indications set up on or next to public roads will begin in mid-summer, months before the race.
Second offender walks away from Las Vegas transitional housing in less than 1 week, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another offender has walked away from transitional housing in Las Vegas for the second time in a week, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Ashley Daniels, 32, was determined missing Monday morning during an emergency count at 5 a.m. His absence was reported by NDOC around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Daniels […]
Plane door falls off, lands in Nevada parking lot
HENDERSON, Nev. - The Federal Aviation Administration wants to know how a door fell off an aircraft and landed in a Nevada parking lot. Christopher Wolverton of Henderson was the one who saw the door flying towards the ground on Nov. 18 and snapped photos once it landed. "We were...
VIDEO: Disaster narrowly avoided in high-speed chase on the Las Vegas Strip
The high-speed chase one man recorded while speeding down the Las Vegas strip may seem like something out of a Fast and Furious movie, but what happened Sunday night was very real.
Majority of nearly 300 dogs seized from unlicensed facility outside Las Vegas euthanized, others flown to specialty center
rly 200 dogs seized as part of a massive animal abuse investigation have died or were euthanized due to their condition, animal welfare advocates confirmed Tuesday to 8 News Now.
Thanksgiving meal options across Las Vegas amid inflation, food shortage concerns
Gathering at the table is a bit more expensive this year, with high food costs on the menu as many families deal with inflation and food shortages.
Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
Volunteer opportunities available for NCAA Final Four in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA on Tuesday announced that Las Vegas is set to host the Men’s Final Four tournament for the first time ever. According to the NCAA, Las Vegas will be the host city for the famed tournament in 2028, with the games set to be held at Allegiant Stadium.
This $9.999 Million Henderson Modern Home offers Unparalleled Artistic Beauty Unrivaled Anywhere in The Las Vegas Valley Area
7 Talus Court, Henderson, Nevada is a guard-gated Ascaya property in a location that simply cannot be replicated with Indoor and outdoor appeal have been masterfully blended, seamlessly merging both industrial and natural elements. This Home in Henderson offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Talus Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Elected leaders say News 3 video verifies patient dumping in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two elected leaders speak out Monday after a News 3 camera rolled on a woman being taken by security from a Las Vegas for-profit hospital last week and left abandoned across the street at UMC, the public hospital owned and operated by Clark County. "I...
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
