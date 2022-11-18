ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Bullpups season ends in D-II semifinals

The Hanford Bullpups season came to an end on Nov. 18 after falling to the No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers 50-41 in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. The No. 4 seed Bullpups fell behind 16-0 after the first quarter of play and battled...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Team forfeits girls' soccer game over transgender athlete

It happened in the middle of a matchup last week between Mira Monte High School and Granite Hills from Porterville. The student athlete out of Mira Monte also says the fans from the opposing team were heckling him before and during the game. Joseph Jay Galeas is a senior at...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Bulldogs punch ticket to Mountain West Championship

Fresno State (7-4, 6-1) defeated Nevada in Reno 41-14 to win the West Division and punch its ticket to the Mountain West Championship. The Bulldogs will face Mountain Division Champion Boise State (8-3, 7-0) in the title game on December 3 in Boise, Idaho. The team lost to Boise State...
FRESNO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Wolf Pack loses home finale 41-14 to Fresno State

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Experts cite inflation, extreme weather, and the avian flu as reasons Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive this year. Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship. Updated: 23 hours ago. Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Opening day of the Hanford Winter Wonderland

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink.  “Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMJ

Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Suffers Major Injuries In Dinuba, Officials Say

DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Coroner releases name in Delano death investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead earlier this week at a Delano intersection has been identified. Kevin Wayne Knight, 41, of Delano was pronounced dead early Monday at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons avenues, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy will be held to determine cause and manner of death. […]
DELANO, CA
KMPH.com

Sanger baby battling RSV at Valley Children's Hospital

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A two-month-old Sanger girl is fighting for her life at Valley Children's Hospital. Baby Laura is critically ill from RSV and is now on life support. Baby Laura Prieto-Ramirez was a happy-go-lucky little girl until nine days ago. Last weekend her parents sought medical help...
SANGER, CA

