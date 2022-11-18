Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Bullpups season ends in D-II semifinals
The Hanford Bullpups season came to an end on Nov. 18 after falling to the No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers 50-41 in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. The No. 4 seed Bullpups fell behind 16-0 after the first quarter of play and battled...
KMPH.com
Team forfeits girls' soccer game over transgender athlete
It happened in the middle of a matchup last week between Mira Monte High School and Granite Hills from Porterville. The student athlete out of Mira Monte also says the fans from the opposing team were heckling him before and during the game. Joseph Jay Galeas is a senior at...
KMPH.com
Bulldogs punch ticket to Mountain West Championship
Fresno State (7-4, 6-1) defeated Nevada in Reno 41-14 to win the West Division and punch its ticket to the Mountain West Championship. The Bulldogs will face Mountain Division Champion Boise State (8-3, 7-0) in the title game on December 3 in Boise, Idaho. The team lost to Boise State...
Bakersfield Now
Student speaks out on opposing soccer team forfeit due to his gender identity
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A local student athlete is speaking tonight, after he claims an opposing soccer team forfeited a recent game because of his gender identity. It happened last week in the middle of a match-up between Mira Monte High School and Granite Hills out of Porterville. "I...
Fresno State wins West Division, 6th straight & will play in Mountain West Championship game
Fresno State's win clinches a West Division title for the Bulldogs who will face Mountain Division champions Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game on December 3
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack loses home finale 41-14 to Fresno State
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Experts cite inflation, extreme weather, and the avian flu as reasons Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive this year. Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman in 2022 5A State Championship. Updated: 23 hours ago. Bishop Manogue loses to Bishop Gorman...
Opening day of the Hanford Winter Wonderland
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink. “Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks […]
KMPH.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
Truck crashes into east central Fresno church
Early Saturday morning, a truck crashed into Second Chance Foursquare Ministry of Maple and McKenzie Avenues in east central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Time for swizzles and twizzles as Hanford opens its Winter Wonderland Ice Skating Rink
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — It's beginning to feel a lot like the holiday season as Hanford unveiled its Winter Wonderland November 19. The Winter Wonderland will be open for the community to enjoy through January 8, 2023. Families, friends, and the community are encouraged to enjoy the sights, sounds,...
Dine and Dish: The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno
Sometimes it's okay to have beef with someone - as long as it's cooked right.
Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
KMJ
Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Suffers Major Injuries In Dinuba, Officials Say
DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
Mark Pazin concedes to Esmeralda Soria in very tight race for Assembly District 27
Mark Pazin has conceded to Esmeralda Soria after a very tight race for District 27 in California's State Assembly.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
Coroner releases name in Delano death investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead earlier this week at a Delano intersection has been identified. Kevin Wayne Knight, 41, of Delano was pronounced dead early Monday at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons avenues, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy will be held to determine cause and manner of death. […]
KMPH.com
Sanger baby battling RSV at Valley Children's Hospital
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A two-month-old Sanger girl is fighting for her life at Valley Children's Hospital. Baby Laura is critically ill from RSV and is now on life support. Baby Laura Prieto-Ramirez was a happy-go-lucky little girl until nine days ago. Last weekend her parents sought medical help...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
