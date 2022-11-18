ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Laptops Available for Checkout at Fort Worth Public Library

The Fort Worth Public Library is doing something good in hopes of expanding connectivity across their area. Through federal and local grants, the library system was able to purchase new laptops for the community to use. Adult Fort Worth Public Library cardholders may check out or reserve a new, Wi-Fi enabled laptop with cell service.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Newborns dress up for first Thanksgiving at North Texas hospitals

Newborns at hospitals across North Texas took part in an exciting Thanksgiving tradition. Texas Health locations in Arlington, Allen, Frisco, Hurst-Euless-Beford and Southwest Fort Worth dressed up their tiniest patients for Turkey Day. The newborns wore turkey hats, onsies proclaiming their love for pumpkin pie and other clothes representing the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Lease

Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in Dallas

Two Bit Circus is opening a Dallas location at Park Lane.Carl Raw/Unsplash. The Dallas' Shops at Park Lane is welcoming Two Bit Circus to its offerings. Dallas News reports that Two Bit Circus is being described as a micro-amusement park filled with virtual reality, arcade games and interactive story rooms. The micro-amusement park covers a 35,000-square-foot space on the second level of the shopping center. Two Bit Circus President Kim Schaefer told Dallas News:
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Fort Worth’s Crestwood Neighborhood Is a Mix of Old and New

Northwest of downtown Fort Worth is a family-oriented, tight-knit neighborhood that resembles something out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Crestwood is a place where neighbors know their neighbors, residents look out for one another and life carries on in a manner more indicative of a quiet suburb rather than a major city.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ho-Ho-Holiday Events Happening Across North Texas

Thanksgiving marks the traditional kickoff of the holiday season and many North Texas cities are starting their Christmas and holiday events this month. We’ve compiled a list of all the events where you can see holiday lights, visit Santa or take some holiday selfies. ARLINGTON. The Light Park. Nov....
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank

MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
MANSFIELD, TX
Nationwide Report

At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)

Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

George Strait Dazzles 'Em at Dickies Arena

The cool crooning of George Strait on Saturday night at Dickies Arena was so good it required some serious coping mechanisms. Each one of those songs, composed and performed over the course of more than 40 years, not only reminds the listener of a time and place, but when you’ve lived long enough, you realize you have actually lived most of these lyrics.
FORT WORTH, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie

I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CandysDirt.com

Imagine Turn-of-the-Century Dallas From This Porch of This Junius Street Home

Imagine the hollow clip-clops of horse-drawn carriages traveling the freshly-paved roads of Junius Street and just picture old-world Dallas from this porch. The year is 1908 and the city of Dallas is bustling with new development. Mr. William Frank Knox is a railroad man for Gulf Texas & Western Railroad who is eager to put down roots for his wife and two young kids in Munger Place.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

DFW Rental Market Trending Lower

(WBAP/KLIF) — Rental rates in the DFW area are on the downtrend, at least for now. The rental market is cooling off after a 23% increase since 2020. According to Chris Salviati with Apartment List, the median price for a one-bedroom rental varies across the metroplex. A typical one-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth goes for the average rental price of $1,158, while Arlington is at $1,112, Dallas $1,231, and in Denton $1,166.
DALLAS, TX

