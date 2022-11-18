ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Washington

Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
WASHINGTON STATE
historylink.org

Blum Clay Pit (King County)

The mining of clay deposits in southeastern King County was big business from the late nineteenth century until the 1980s, when production slowed and mining sites were sold or repurposed. In this original essay for HistoryLink, Bill Kombol writes about the Blum clay pit, north of Enumclaw, and how its clay was transformed into millions of bricks to help build the fast-growing cities of Puget Sound.
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemet.com

Old Seattle Lives at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall

When an airplane flies overhead at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, near the site of Seattle’s original Boeing Field airport and just miles north of Sea-Tac, it’s so close that it feels disorienting. Even awe-inspiring. How did we get here, perusing upcycled Pez dispensers in an outcropping of vintage Airstreams as flying machines skim the rooftops?
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

In Tacoma, a tiny art gallery makes a big difference

TACOMA, Wash. — Ever since an art teacher handed her a glue stick in elementary school, Sarah Jane Hoppe has loved cutting up paper and making colorful collages. "You can be quirky and wacky and kooky and colorful or you can be dramatic and serious," she said. Six months...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K

Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Low Income Housing on Hosmer is a NIMBY housing crisis ‘solution’

Converting hotels to low-income does not increase the number of available rental units in Tacoma. The housing crisis is a hot conversation topic in Tacoma and for good reason. Tacoma does not have enough affordable housing – the median apartment rental price here for a one-bedroom is $1,642, not including utilities and fees. This, combined with the Tacoma City Council decision banning all camping within ten blocks of temporary housing creates a no-win scenario for low-income housing for insecure Tacoma residents. Creating affordable housing units seems to be the obvious solution for this issue.
TACOMA, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Seattle-area number 2 for crane use

(SEATTLE) One sign the Seattle-area economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic?. We have the second largest number of construction cranes in the country. Seattle is number TWO when it comes to the number of large construction cranes currently in operation. There are 42 large cranes at work here, and the only U-S city with more is Los Angeles.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World

On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
SEATTLE, WA

