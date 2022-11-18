Read full article on original website
Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
historylink.org
Blum Clay Pit (King County)
The mining of clay deposits in southeastern King County was big business from the late nineteenth century until the 1980s, when production slowed and mining sites were sold or repurposed. In this original essay for HistoryLink, Bill Kombol writes about the Blum clay pit, north of Enumclaw, and how its clay was transformed into millions of bricks to help build the fast-growing cities of Puget Sound.
seattlemet.com
Old Seattle Lives at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall
When an airplane flies overhead at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, near the site of Seattle’s original Boeing Field airport and just miles north of Sea-Tac, it’s so close that it feels disorienting. Even awe-inspiring. How did we get here, perusing upcycled Pez dispensers in an outcropping of vintage Airstreams as flying machines skim the rooftops?
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
KOMO News
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
Free food hubs in Pierce, King Counties aim to serve people in a dignified way
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One woman is working to make sure people feel comfortable and dignified when they receive food assistance in Pierce and King Counties. Although the pantries sitting in parking lots in the area, like in Spanaway, may look out of place, their goal is to make people feel like they belong.
KING-5
In Tacoma, a tiny art gallery makes a big difference
TACOMA, Wash. — Ever since an art teacher handed her a glue stick in elementary school, Sarah Jane Hoppe has loved cutting up paper and making colorful collages. "You can be quirky and wacky and kooky and colorful or you can be dramatic and serious," she said. Six months...
Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K
Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting
Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
thetacomaledger.com
Low Income Housing on Hosmer is a NIMBY housing crisis ‘solution’
Converting hotels to low-income does not increase the number of available rental units in Tacoma. The housing crisis is a hot conversation topic in Tacoma and for good reason. Tacoma does not have enough affordable housing – the median apartment rental price here for a one-bedroom is $1,642, not including utilities and fees. This, combined with the Tacoma City Council decision banning all camping within ten blocks of temporary housing creates a no-win scenario for low-income housing for insecure Tacoma residents. Creating affordable housing units seems to be the obvious solution for this issue.
List your "swear to never return again" places in Tacoma?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
nwnewsradio.com
Seattle-area number 2 for crane use
(SEATTLE) One sign the Seattle-area economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic?. We have the second largest number of construction cranes in the country. Seattle is number TWO when it comes to the number of large construction cranes currently in operation. There are 42 large cranes at work here, and the only U-S city with more is Los Angeles.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
The Stranger
Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World
On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg resident and CWU grad dies in the line of duty while on patrol for Bellevue Police
BELLEVUE - A 34-year-old Bellevue police officer with ties to Ellensburg died in the line of duty on Monday. The Bellevue Police Department says Jordan Jackson was on his patrol motorcycle in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE when he was hit by a white car. Jackson was transported...
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
Watch: Dog rescued after falling through thin ice on Seattle-area lake
A dog was cold and wet but otherwise appeared to be OK after being rescued from a partially frozen lake south of Seattle Monday.
KIRO 7 Investigates: Dozens in Washington could be paid thousands waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — A KIRO 7 investigation discovered judges have ordered dozens of people to receive thousands of dollars in payments from the state for waiting in jail for mental health treatment, so they can participate in their own trials. They include Alexander Jay, accused of throwing a Seattle nurse...
Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
