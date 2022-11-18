ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'brien County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail. Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana

SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft

ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Jail inmate charged for punching another

PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
PRIMGHAR, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license

SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Enrique Guevara Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup on North Fourth Avenue near Pine...
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Calumet man sentenced to prison for shooting at wife

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, pleaded guilty in September in O'Brien County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault. Two other counts of domestic abuse assault were dismissed.
CALUMET, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two jailed for noise at Sibley residence

SIBLEY—Two Sibley residents face charges following separate reports about their behavior at the same residence. The arrest of 18-year-old Jose Jiminez Perez stemmed from a report about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, by the homeowner that Jiminez Perez was yelling and causing distress and allegedly smashing bottles at the residence where Jiminez Perez lives at 411 Second Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
SPENCER, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Vehicle Rollover Leads to Injuries for Emmetsburg Man

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The snow and ice on the roads led to a single vehicle rollover near Emmetsburg on Monday according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office. The report says 61-year-old Timothy Twaiten was Eastbound in his pickup on 370th Street just East of Emmetsburg around 12:30 p.m. when he tried to keep in his lane to safely pass an oncoming vehicle. Twaiten was reportedly unable to see any lines due to snow and ice and drove onto the shoulder while attempting to stay near the fog line. He lost control while trying to correct his truck and slid into the ditch, where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side.
EMMETSBURG, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy