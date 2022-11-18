Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
16-year-old charged in Lyon County stabbing of 24-year-old who was accused of committing a burglary
GEORGE, Iowa — A 16-year-old is accused of stabbing a Rock Rapids, Iowa, man, who was caught committing a burglary in George. The juvenile, whom the Lyon County Sheriff's Office did not name in a statement, is charged with willful injury, a class C felony. The 16-year-old is being housed in a juvenile detention center in Cherokee.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to jail for leading police on chase
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a vehicle pursuit after police responded to a shooting call has been sentenced to jail. Jordan Hills, 19, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of eluding. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $430. He also was sentenced to one day in jail on a misdemeanor third-degree harassment charge from a separate case.
Lyon County man stabbed multiple times after alleged burglary, sheriff says
A man has been arrested for a robbery after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by a teen.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Enrique Guevara Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup on North Fourth Avenue near Pine...
Sheriff reveals additional charges filed against suspect connected to multiple Siouxland robberies
A man was accused of robbing at least three locations in the Siouxland area and officials have announced further charges filed against him.
Sioux City Journal
Calumet man sentenced to prison for shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, pleaded guilty in September in O'Brien County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault. Two other counts of domestic abuse assault were dismissed.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (57) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for noise at Sibley residence
SIBLEY—Two Sibley residents face charges following separate reports about their behavior at the same residence. The arrest of 18-year-old Jose Jiminez Perez stemmed from a report about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, by the homeowner that Jiminez Perez was yelling and causing distress and allegedly smashing bottles at the residence where Jiminez Perez lives at 411 Second Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
bigcountry1077.com
Vehicle Rollover Leads to Injuries for Emmetsburg Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The snow and ice on the roads led to a single vehicle rollover near Emmetsburg on Monday according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office. The report says 61-year-old Timothy Twaiten was Eastbound in his pickup on 370th Street just East of Emmetsburg around 12:30 p.m. when he tried to keep in his lane to safely pass an oncoming vehicle. Twaiten was reportedly unable to see any lines due to snow and ice and drove onto the shoulder while attempting to stay near the fog line. He lost control while trying to correct his truck and slid into the ditch, where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Owner of Sergeant Bluff construction company pleads guilty to tax evasion
A Sergeant Bluff businessman has pleaded guilty for tax evasion.
‘Arming staff isn’t the best response’: Spirit Lake Police Chief says he does not support school’s safety plan
In the four-page letter, Chief Shane Brevik gave numerous reasons why he believes the plan to arm teachers is a dangerous one that he is not on board with.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem
THE MINI: This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it. --Mark Solheim, Sioux City.
kicdam.com
Spencer Mayor Addresses Progress on Smell Coming From Processing Facility
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of concerns have been voiced to Spencer officials in recent months over an odor coming from a business in the Industrial Park on the west side of town. Mayor Steve Bomgaars tells KICD’s Ryan Long the smell in question has been confirmed to be...
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
