Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Average build, height and weight. Short, muscular upper half with lanky, thinner lower half. Has worked to become a starting CB for PAPT this season. Sufficient AA. Showcases good play speed and explosiveness. Confidently takes receivers vertically with his speed. Shows great balance as he rarely stumbles around in coverage. Shows good instincts, knows where to guide receivers’ routes into submission. Displays sufficient toughness. Toughness deficiencies lie in his willingness to make tackles and his desire to provide run support. Shows ordinary play strength through his press ability and run support. Gets handsy in press but fails to disrupt a receiver’s release snap to snap. Displays average twitch as he fails to react quickly to some out breaking routes. Shows sufficient agility: enough to be a sticky cover particularly man to man. Displays average to good move skills. Shows great pedal and burst. Utilizes these tools with a great efficiency in the vertical game. Showcases good footwork and excels at tracking back with his feet. Loses his footwork with some sharp cutting receivers. His hips and transition game displayed is sufficient, he can keep up with most competition he faces. Displays average recovery speed. In those rare situations, he struggles to chase. In coverage, he is mostly good. He showcases good confidence in his hands, always confident he can win a physical tangle with his hands. Desires to grapple and grab in a crafty manner. With that tendency, he shows great quality in man coverages. In press, he does not tend to jam players at the line. Makes up for it in man with his physicality, mirroring, and pedal beyond release. Shows average route awareness, most notably on the out breakers with sharp angles. Could anticipate those routes with more frequency. In zone, he shows sufficient ability. Reacts well enough to avoid being a liability. When the ball is in the air, he shows a less desired side of his game. Shows sufficient awareness, but misses opportunities to glance his head back at the ball. Shows average ball skills. Fulfills average PBU opportunities. He is more content disrupting a route than disrupting a catch. He shows subpar hands, likes to break up rather than catch. Versus the run, he is sufficient. He shows good ability in run support but is not a solo tackler. He shows subpar ability as a last line of defense, not showing confidence of being in that situation. Shows subpar tackling, does not display a strong tackling desire.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO