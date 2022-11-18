Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list to two teams and both are in the NFC East
Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buffalo Bills sounds like a long shot. There were tons of rumors of OBJ going to the Bills to join Von Miller, but according to NFL.com, Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list down to two teams. The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of...
Joe Mixon Injury Update: The Bengals star running back suffered a concussion, is it serious?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the concussion with Joe Mixon and offers his thoughts on his availability for Week 12. Find out below and make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Doctors on YouTube. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in...
Buffalo Bills fans bought 56k tickets in 3 hours to the Browns game in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills game was moved to Detroit today after they were pounded with 77 inches of snow in Western New York. Well, the fans did everything they could to help get the players out of their snowed-in houses to the airport, and now the fans are going to show up to Detroit in masses.
Justin Fields Injury News: Bears Quarterback has a left shoulder dislocation
Dr. Jesse Morse further discusses the shoulder injury of Justin Fields. What does this mean for him moving forward this season and beyond?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Kyle Pitts Injury Update: Falcons TE tore his MCL? How long will he miss?
Dr. Morse discusses the update on Kyle Pitts and his knee injury. The Fantasy Doctors break down his MCL injury. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Hendon Hooker Injury Update: Tennessee Vols star Quarterback suffered an ACL tear
Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down the seriousness of Hendon Hooker’s injury. The Fantasy Doctors broke down this injury right after it happened and before we found out it was in fact an ACL tear.Find out below and make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Doctors on YouTube. NFL Draft...
A former Nebraska Kearney football player has an arrest warrant for felony robbery
Former Nebraska-Kearney football player Tobechukwu Okafor has an arrest warrant from a robbery back in October on campus. According to court records, the 19-year-old Okafor is charged with two counts of felony robbery. Two students claim Okafor robbed them on campus in the early morning hours of Oct. 29. They...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Macon Clark, SS, Tulane
Honors/Captainship’21 2nd Team All-AAC (Steele) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP, 11 GS, 55 Tkl, 7 TFL, 2 INT, 5 PD, 2 FF, 1 FR. 202112 GP, 12 GS, 74 Tkl, 4 TFL, 1 Sack, 4 INT, 4 PD,. 202012 GP, 8 GS, 43 Tkl, 6.5 TFL,...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Corey Johnson Jr., RB, Cumberland University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position in the 2023 NFL Draft is my vision, patience, my IQ for the game, my encouragement and engagement with my offensive lineman, also my strength and ability to always make the first defender miss in open space.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Adam Williams, RB, University of Toronto
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. First and foremost I’m a firm believer in work ethic, preparation is the key to success and I refuse to get outworked. On the field, my versatility as a running back separates me. My ability to be a three-down back translates well, I can block well, run the ball between the tackles, and make explosive plays in the passing game. I approach the game from a physical standpoint, using the run game to impose your will on defences and setting the tone for the game is important.
NFL Transactions for November 22, 2022 | Presented by Training Mask
Falcons signed OL Ryan Neuzil to their active roster. Browns signed OL Greg Mancz to their active roster. Browns signed S Bubba Bolden and OT Will Holden to their PS. Broncos signed RB Tyreik McAllister and LB Ray Wilborn to their PS. Broncos released LB Harvey Langi from their PS.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jaiden Woodbey, S, Boston College
School (Code)Boston College (MABC) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2021(MABC) 12 GP / 29 SOLO / 27 AST / 56 TOT / 3.5 TFL / .5 SACKS / 2 INT / 5 PD / 2 FR. 2020(FLST) 8 GP / 28 TOT / 1.5 TFL / 2 QB HURRY / 1 PB.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Noel Brouse, OL, California University of PA
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m a versatile offensive lineman that is extremely knowledgeable in offensive line play, along with understanding different defensive schemes and recognizing different coverages and player tendencies. Additionally, I’m an athletic offensive lineman who moves well in space and blocks efficiently at the second level. I also find myself being a top prospect at my position for the upcoming draft, as I’m a high-motor offensive lineman who will try to pancake the defensive players every play. By establishing myself as a finisher on film, I found that this opened up our passing game. That leads me to my next great ability in being able to pass protect well. As I’m 6’6” with great arm length, I find that I use my size and arm length to create great separation from the defensive players, which allows me to get my hands on the defenders first. I also find that I vary my pass sets well which disrupts the timing of the defensive player’s pass rush.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jeremy Lucien, CB, Vanderbilt
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 5th Yr SR and 1 yr full-time starter at CB where he lines up as a RCB and LCB and in the slot in the 3-3-5 heavy Nickel defense of TNVA. Transferred from CTUN prior to the 2022 season. He possesses very good height, average weight and marginal speed with a lean build. He is an average athlete showing a combination of solid explosiveness, average COD, balance, acceleration, lateral quickness and agility with average top end play speed. He is average in zone. He shows good hip fluidity as he turns and bails and reads the QB while patrolling the deep third of the field in cover 3. In press-man, he shows good hands as he jams the WR at the LOS with quick feet as he mirrors the route of WR with average AA and can stay in phase on short and intermediate routes. He displays solid ball skills as he does an above-average job of getting his hands in the way at the last second to disrupt the trajectory of the ball for a PBU. He reacts quickly to the ball being thrown in his vicinity and uses his solid closing speed and open field tackling ability to make the stop, preventing a gain of significant yardage. He is above-average against the run as he shows good instincts taking the correct angle in pursuit with solid range while playing with good leverage and solid explosiveness as he makes the tackle on RB with ordinary size, play speed and contact balance. Ordinary awareness in zone allows WR with good FBI and route running ability to break open and make the catch. Adequate play strength prevents him from quickly disengaging from run blocks from XWR with good size, play strength, UOH and physical toughness. Lack of quality play speed prevents him from staying in phase with XWR with good AA and play speed on vertical routes and recovering if beaten initially. Ordinary mental toughness allows slot WR with good route running ability to break open and score while in the redzone. Average lateral quickness and agility allows WR with good hip fluidity to separate on crossing routes while in off-man.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ty Castillo, LB, Wisconsin Lutheran College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My work ethic sets me apart from the crowd. I’ve always seen how beneficial it is to yourself to remain humble while pushing yourself in the weight room and when honing your craft. What also makes me stand out is my versatility as a defensive player. I played linebacker my entire life until high school, when I was moved to safety, where I played high safety and nickel. I am comfortable in almost every defensive position on the field, which makes me dangerous because I can line up in a variety of spots to create plays.
Kyle Pitts Injury Update: Falcons tight end suffers a knee injury, but how serious is it?
Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury to Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Is it a serious knee injury? Find out below and make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Doctors on YouTube. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: AJ Woods, CB, Pittsburgh
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Average build, height and weight. Short, muscular upper half with lanky, thinner lower half. Has worked to become a starting CB for PAPT this season. Sufficient AA. Showcases good play speed and explosiveness. Confidently takes receivers vertically with his speed. Shows great balance as he rarely stumbles around in coverage. Shows good instincts, knows where to guide receivers’ routes into submission. Displays sufficient toughness. Toughness deficiencies lie in his willingness to make tackles and his desire to provide run support. Shows ordinary play strength through his press ability and run support. Gets handsy in press but fails to disrupt a receiver’s release snap to snap. Displays average twitch as he fails to react quickly to some out breaking routes. Shows sufficient agility: enough to be a sticky cover particularly man to man. Displays average to good move skills. Shows great pedal and burst. Utilizes these tools with a great efficiency in the vertical game. Showcases good footwork and excels at tracking back with his feet. Loses his footwork with some sharp cutting receivers. His hips and transition game displayed is sufficient, he can keep up with most competition he faces. Displays average recovery speed. In those rare situations, he struggles to chase. In coverage, he is mostly good. He showcases good confidence in his hands, always confident he can win a physical tangle with his hands. Desires to grapple and grab in a crafty manner. With that tendency, he shows great quality in man coverages. In press, he does not tend to jam players at the line. Makes up for it in man with his physicality, mirroring, and pedal beyond release. Shows average route awareness, most notably on the out breakers with sharp angles. Could anticipate those routes with more frequency. In zone, he shows sufficient ability. Reacts well enough to avoid being a liability. When the ball is in the air, he shows a less desired side of his game. Shows sufficient awareness, but misses opportunities to glance his head back at the ball. Shows average ball skills. Fulfills average PBU opportunities. He is more content disrupting a route than disrupting a catch. He shows subpar hands, likes to break up rather than catch. Versus the run, he is sufficient. He shows good ability in run support but is not a solo tackler. He shows subpar ability as a last line of defense, not showing confidence of being in that situation. Shows subpar tackling, does not display a strong tackling desire.
