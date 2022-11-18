Weigman has shown flashes of brilliance. He passed for 338 yards and four touchdowns against Ole Miss in his first collegiate start. Despite a difficult outing last week against Auburn, he still delivered a 17-yard touchdown strike in the final minutes that kept the Aggies in contention. He’ll need to play well because UMass, at least statistically, has been good in pass defense. The Minutemen are ranked No. 17 in the nation against the pass.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO