Daily Media: Danielle James Joins Elle As Digital Beauty Director, New Names At WME Fashion, And More!

How Asta Darling went from flight attendant to TikTok sensation
Flying from Asia to Europe to America was Asta Darling's life for six years until 2020 when an injury forced her to leave her flight attendant job. Then she took a chance on TikTok. ...
Marlo Laz Pops Up On The UES, Buy A Balenciaga Mattress For $46,000, RHONY Beef, Plus! A Retrofête Sample Sale For Your Diaries…
Carrie Bradshaw-approved jeweler Marlo Laz is popping up on Madison. Now fans of celebrity favorite jeweler Marlo Laz (fan girls include: Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Huma Abedin, Emily Ratajkowski) and her luxe boho-inspired pieces can get their magpie fix on the Upper East Side. Designer Jesse Marlo Lazowski, who already has a pretty-as-a-picture boutique in the West Village, has decided to open UES digs through December 31. Opening this Friday, the 971 Madison Avenue store makes it a doddle to pick up a present for a loved one, or better yet, yourself, such as the signature Porte Bonheur pendant. Happy shopping!
