Daily Media: Danielle James Joins Elle As Digital Beauty Director, New Names At WME Fashion, And More!

Carrie Bradshaw-approved jeweler Marlo Laz is popping up on Madison. Now fans of celebrity favorite jeweler Marlo Laz (fan girls include: Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Huma Abedin, Emily Ratajkowski) and her luxe boho-inspired pieces can get their magpie fix on the Upper East Side. Designer Jesse Marlo Lazowski, who already has a pretty-as-a-picture boutique in the West Village, has decided to open UES digs through December 31. Opening this Friday, the 971 Madison Avenue store makes it a doddle to pick up a present for a loved one, or better yet, yourself, such as the signature Porte Bonheur pendant. Happy shopping!

6 HOURS AGO