ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Basketball Travels to Alabama for Matchup at Jacksonville State

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team closes out its two-game road stretch with a trip to the state of Alabama for a meeting versus Jacksonville State on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Game time between the Phoenix and the Gamecocks is set for 7 p.m. EST at Pete Matthews Coliseum.
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Elon To Play At Furman For First Round Of FCS Playoffs

Elon, N.C. – The Elon University Football team returns to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2018, as the Phoenix will travel to Greenville, S.C. to face the Furman Paladins Saturday at 12 p.m. in a game broadcast on ESPN+. Elon went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in...
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy