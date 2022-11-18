ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Arts Council to hold Season of Light Drone Show in Fayetteville

By Staff report
The Robesonian
 6 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE — Holiday lights may be the norm but the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County is bringing a high-tech aerial light showcase of holiday designs that will illuminate the night sky during its Season of Light Drone Show.

The show will be the capstone feature to the Arts Council’s reimagined Holidays on Hay: A Season of Light celebration slated to take place from 3 to 9 p.m Nov. 25 throughout the Historic Downtown Fayetteville area.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the innovative aerial displays will feature 200 state-of-the-art drones choreographed to present holiday imagery across the night sky that can be viewed from a four-mile radius.

The display also provides a safe, environmentally friendly showcase that is sensory-friendly for pets and audiences that manage PTSD, autism, and those with other issues can enjoy.

Prior to the ‘Season of Light Drone Show’, the Candlelight Processional will circle around the Cool Spring Downtown District’s 22-foot Holiday Tree located in front of The Arts Center for attendees to gather in the spirit of unity and reflection of loved ones and those that were lost this year. The streets will fill with holiday cheer, music, art installations to share with friends and caroling as this grand illumination ushers in the holiday season.

“The Arts Council wishes to engage even more of our vibrant community,” said Bob Pinson, Interim President and CEO of the Arts Council. “Beginning in November through late December, this celebration will become a much greater economic engine for our county that will attract even more visitors to see all our community has to offer.”

The showcase is provided by Pixis Drones, a Virginia-based production company that has performed at such noted events as the Super Bowl LVI, FIFA World Cup, the recent NBA draft, and the Olympics just to name a few.

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Planet Fitness coming soon to Moore County

Construction has begun on the latest addition to the thriving fitness scene of Moore County. Set to open in early 2023, Planet Fitness will be arriving in Aberdeen, on Highway 15-501, near the intersection with Highway 1, just in time for workout enthusiasts of the Sandhills to hold onto their potential New Year’s resolutions a little bit longer.
borderbelt.org

Columbus County restaurant opens its door and its heart on Thanksgiving

When Helen Holden bought Penn’s Grill in 2016, she knew she wanted to bring the Columbus County restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches back to life. Six years later, Holden is fulfilling her dream – and going beyond her role as a successful business owner in downtown Whiteville to also serve as a cheerleader for the community and a helping hand for those in need.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
ncdot.gov

New I-295 Section Opened Today

HOPE MILLS – A two-mile section of the Fayetteville Outer Loop, also known as Interstate 295, opened to traffic today between Parkton and Hope Mills. The new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road south of Hope Mills. Exit 4 is in Cumberland...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
