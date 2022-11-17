John Murdoch.jpg

Related
John Murdoch principal
National Guard member John Murdoch is the new principal at Ucon Elementary School in Bonneville Joint School District 93.
thumbnail_image000000.jpg
John Murdoch and National Guard soldiers from surrounding states participated in training with 27 other countries while overseas {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW17064268 BCX0”}as part of{/span}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW17064268 BCX0”} {/span}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW17064268 BCX0”}Operation Spartan Shield{/span}.
D93 principal returns from oversees deployment, 'excited for next mission'
Whether you need to teach a second-grader how to read or to lead soldiers in transporting equipment across international borders, John Murdoch has the skills to get the job done. Maj. John Murdoch, a field artillery support operations officer, was recently deployed for a year in Kuwait with the Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team and has returned to his regular job as an elementary school principal. Murdoch...
