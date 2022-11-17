John Murdoch.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Guard member John Murdoch is the new principal at Ucon Elementary School in Bonneville Joint School District 93.

John Murdoch and National Guard soldiers from surrounding states participated in training with 27 other countries while overseas {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW17064268 BCX0”}as part of{/span}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW17064268 BCX0”} {/span}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW17064268 BCX0”}Operation Spartan Shield{/span}.
D93 principal returns from oversees deployment, 'excited for next mission'

Whether you need to teach a second-grader how to read or to lead soldiers in transporting equipment across international borders, John Murdoch has the skills to get the job done. Maj. John Murdoch, a field artillery support operations officer, was recently deployed for a year in Kuwait with the Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team and has returned to his regular job as an elementary school principal. Murdoch...
