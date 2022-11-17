John Murdoch.jpg

Whether you need to teach a second-grader how to read or to lead soldiers in transporting equipment across international borders, John Murdoch has the skills to get the job done. Maj. John Murdoch, a field artillery support operations officer, was recently deployed for a year in Kuwait with the Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team and has returned to his regular job as an elementary school principal. Murdoch...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO