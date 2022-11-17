John Murdoch principal

Related
Idaho State Journal
Christiansen, Gene & Paula
Christiansen Gene & Paula Christiansen Gene B Christiansen, 87 & Paula Dianne (Davidson) Christiansen, 86 of Pocatello and Ashton, Idaho passed away peacefully in Paradise, Utah surrounded by family. Paula passed away on October 28, 2022 and Gene on November 4, 2022. Long time Pocatello residents and business owners, Gene and Paula were married for 66 years on February 3, 2022. They were rarely apart, now together forever. A combined viewing will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the LDS Caldwell Park church, 135 S. 7th Avenue Pocatello, Idaho, with their services starting at 11:00 AM. Memories and condolences may be posted, as well as a full obituary found at Wilks website: www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule
Due to ongoing construction, Idaho State University’s Holt Arena will not be available to host graduation ceremonies for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s class of 2023. The post PCSD 25 graduation venue change and schedule appeared first on Local News 8.
Happyville Farm donates 10,000 servings of produce
After donating nearly 10,000 servings of farm-fresh and healthy local produce to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls in 2022, Happyville Farm recently celebrated ribbon cuttings for two highly anticipated additions to its farm. The farm, at 640 S. Saturn Ave., grows produce for low-income and food-insecure families in the Idaho Falls area and donates large portions of its crops to the Community Food Basket as well as to individual families in need. ...
Church donates 17,000-square-foot building to Community Food Basket
After more than 15 years at its current cramped location, the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls is relocating to a new 17,000-square-foot building donated to them by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials shared their support in the food bank’s mission and their excitement for the distribution center’s future service to the community. “We are grateful to the food basket for its many years of...
eastidahonews.com
A waitress working 30 years at Perkins gets an unexpected Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Jeannie is a server at Perkins and this week she will celebrate her 30th anniversary of employment at the restaurant!. She...
eastidahonews.com
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
Woman stabbed, man in custody
An Idaho Falls man is in custody and a Shelley woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Bingham County Thursday afternoon. The post Woman stabbed, man in custody appeared first on Local News 8.
DEQ authorizes Blackfoot to lift boil advisory
BLACKFOOT — The Department of Environmental Quality has authorized the city of Blackfoot to lift its weeklong boil advisory for drinking water, the city said in a notice released Friday afternoon. The city hired Mountain West Water Works, a Rexburg company, as consultants to help troubleshoot and evaluate the water issue, the release said. On Thursday the company assisted with the taking of water samples, observing technicians as the samples were taken, and the city was told that the consultant did not identify any issues...
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
KSLTV
Idaho family says Primary Children’s Hospital nurse was crucial in getting baby to breathe
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When baby Revie Moala was born, her parents knew something was wrong. But doctors reassured the family that their little girl, despite being a couple weeks early and only weighing 4 pounds, was healthy and sent her home. “I knew from the moment she...
Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill
Recent vandalism at the Blackfoot Movie Mill has sparked changes in how the theater owners plan to operate. The post Recent vandalism sparks policy changes at Blackfoot Movie Mill appeared first on Local News 8.
Police investigate crash near Ucon
Idaho State Police is investigating on Thursday at 7:28 a.m. on US 20 at milepost 315, near Ucon. The post Police investigate crash near Ucon appeared first on Local News 8.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
BLM seeking public feedback on proposed phosphate mine in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. The BLM will issue a record of decision after the end of the public review period. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is issuing a draft record of decision on the proposed mine that is...
fox29.com
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man stabs woman, leads officers on pursuit, says sheriff’s office
The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. EastIdahoNews.com is looking into this story and will bring you more details as they become available. On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:09 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of 900 East...
Farmers encouraged to keep the stubble during ‘No-Till November’
The Natural Resources Conservation Service is encouraging Idaho farmers to ditch the tillage equipment during 'No-Till November.' The post Farmers encouraged to keep the stubble during ‘No-Till November’ appeared first on Local News 8.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
Police: Local man facing felony charges for threatening three people with BB gun
POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man faces multiple felony aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened three people with a BB gun. Marcello Hulian Bravo, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Pocatello police were dispatched to a business on the 1200 block of Wright Avenue for the report of a...
East Idaho mother sentenced to probation after fleeing with her child to Alabama
Sarah Stanley, a Victor resident, was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation in Teton County District Court on November 15th by 7th District Judge Joel Tingey after submitting a guilty plea to felony custodial interference. Stanley was far from remorseful, only angry, when given the chance to speak directly prior to Tingey handing down his sentence. "There is no due process in this case," said Stanley. "This court stole my...
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello, ID
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.https://www.idahostatejournal.com
Comments / 0