NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State

Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
NC State's Doeren details 'hardest week' after former player charged with making threats against him
A week of losses and pain, much of it having nothing to do with two football defeats, made for one of the toughest weeks of NC State coach Dave Doeren's career. "Outside of the COVID year where it was tough for everybody to be a head coach, this last week was the hardest in my career," Doeren told reporters Monday.
What we learned about UNC football in its first ACC loss of season — to Georgia Tech
“We haven’t played as a team all year, we’ve played quarters, we don’t play games, so it’s very disappointing,” UNC coach Mack Brown said.
Puff Johnson Ready to Elevate UNC After Making Delayed Season Debut
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis waited but a few minutes to send in Puff Johnson as the Tar Heels’ first sub off the bench during Sunday’s defeat of James Madison, and get the junior forward’s injury-delayed season debut started quickly. Not that...
Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star point guard visits again
Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster became the first 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prize with his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly 14 months ago. And he inked his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month. That all...
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball drops road contest 80-64 against #1 UNC
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball fell 80-64 to the top-ranked team in the country, North Carolina. The Dukes drop their first game of the season. The Dukes are now 4-1 overall. Takal Molson led the Dukes with 19 points while grabbing six rebounds. Mezzie Offurum added 12 points and eight rebounds while Vado Morse scored ten points.
247Sports
UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says
The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
How to Watch: Duke vs Bellarmine on Monday night
Duke Basketball bounced back from their first loss of the year with a resounding victory over visiting Delaware on Friday night. After a weekend to take in the lessons from a closer than expected first half, the Blue Devils will host Bellarmine in a Monday night matchup as they look to go 4-1. The Knights are 2-2 coming in to the game, with a win over Louisville already on their record, and have suffered losses to Morehouse and Clemson.
Mother of Duke basketball recruiting target dishes out advice
Maine native Cooper Flagg is shining in his first season with national powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.). The 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward, who grew up a Duke basketball fan and has unfairly drawn comparisons to Larry Bird, is one of only three high school sophomores holding an early offer from the Blue Devils.
Olivo's field goal as time expires saves day for NC Central
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Adrian Olivo's 36-yard field goal as time expired lifted North Carolina Central to a 22-20 victory over Tennessee Tech in a non-league regular season finale on Saturday. Tennessee Tech (4-7) took a 20-19 lead on Jeremiah Oatsvall's 1-yard run with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter....
'Though hate may have taken your life, love has sustained your memory': UNC unveils memorial of man stabbed, killed on campus in the 70's
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — 22-year-old James Lewis Cates Junior was attending a party on UNC's campus on November 21, 1970. A fight broke out outside the student union around the pit. "It went on for a handful of minutes," said Independent journalist Mike Ogle. "It ended when Mr. Cates...
WRAL
11-year-old killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old that died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and...
cbs17
Chapel Hill and Durham schools cancel or delay bus routes for Tuesday over lack of drivers
CHAPEL HILL/DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Durham schools will experience delays and canceled bus routes for Tuesday. Durham Public Schools said buses may be delayed or not in service on Tuesday. The routes include 15, 23, 28, 34, 35, 49, 50, 51, 85, 89, 115, 116, 121, 138, 163, 188, 200, 213, 220, 227, 609, 631 and 647.
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
Shaw University files federal complaint after student bus stopped and searched
“Let’s be clear,” said Paulette Dillard, president of the historically Black university in Raleigh.. “Racism is about power and systems.”
Shaw University files official complaint, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Body camera video from October shows the traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The charter bus was...
cbs17
Shaw University to announce ‘next steps’ in SC bus search despite explanation and body-cam video release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite South Carolina officials recently releasing body-cam video of a Shaw University bus traffic stop in early October, the university said it plans Monday to release “next steps” it plans to take in the matter. The bus chartered by Shaw had no markings...
waltermagazine.com
I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went
The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
Driver of truck that hit girl in Raleigh parade released on bond
RALEIGH, N.C. — The man who was driving a truck that fatally hit a girl in a North Carolina holiday parade has been released on bond. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, was released on a $4,000 bond, The News & Record reported. Glass is scheduled to return to court Jan. 26.
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
cbs17
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
