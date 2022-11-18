ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State

By Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

Nov 30, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) drops back to pass as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Joseph Boletepeli (99) rushes during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium.

WHSV

JMU men’s basketball drops road contest 80-64 against #1 UNC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball fell 80-64 to the top-ranked team in the country, North Carolina. The Dukes drop their first game of the season. The Dukes are now 4-1 overall. Takal Molson led the Dukes with 19 points while grabbing six rebounds. Mezzie Offurum added 12 points and eight rebounds while Vado Morse scored ten points.
HARRISONBURG, VA
247Sports

UNC basketball has best starting five in college hoops, Dick Vitale says

The nation's top-ranked team, North Carolina moved to 4-0 by defeating James Madison, 80-64, Sunday. And ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale said he was impressed by the effort. “UNC Basketball showed (why) many had them preseason No. 1 vs [James Madison],” Vitale tweeted. “UNC won 80-64. Armando Bacot was...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Bellarmine on Monday night

Duke Basketball bounced back from their first loss of the year with a resounding victory over visiting Delaware on Friday night. After a weekend to take in the lessons from a closer than expected first half, the Blue Devils will host Bellarmine in a Monday night matchup as they look to go 4-1. The Knights are 2-2 coming in to the game, with a win over Louisville already on their record, and have suffered losses to Morehouse and Clemson.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Olivo's field goal as time expires saves day for NC Central

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Adrian Olivo's 36-yard field goal as time expired lifted North Carolina Central to a 22-20 victory over Tennessee Tech in a non-league regular season finale on Saturday. Tennessee Tech (4-7) took a 20-19 lead on Jeremiah Oatsvall's 1-yard run with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter....
DURHAM, NC
waltermagazine.com

I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went

The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
RALEIGH, NC
The Greeneville Sun has been "Greene County's hometown newspaper" since 1879.

