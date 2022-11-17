Today’s media roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced this week that it is investigating a September incident that was caught on security camera at the Camden County Detention Center. Surveillance video shows five corrections officers beating Jarrett Hobbs, who doesn’t appear to fight back. A second video released by Hobbs’ attorney shows him being pulled out of the cell and wrestled to the ground. The videos don’t have audio, and little is known about what led up to the beating. However, Hobbs’ probation officer, F.J. Carney, says it started when Hobbs refused to stop kicking his cell door, resisted jailers and punched two of the deputies.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO