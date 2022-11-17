ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jacksonville's annual pride parade is Sunday, delayed by Hurricane Ian

Jacksonville’s annual LGBTQ pride parade is this Sunday starting at Willbranch Park, more than a month after it was originally scheduled. This year’s parade was supposed to be the first weekend in October, but it was postponed because of Hurricane Ian. Manny Velasquez, with River City Pride, says they chose to reschedule the march to this Sunday to correspond with National Transgender Day of Remembrance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Friday Media Roundtable; JME Sessions

Today’s media roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced this week that it is investigating a September incident that was caught on security camera at the Camden County Detention Center. Surveillance video shows five corrections officers beating Jarrett Hobbs, who doesn’t appear to fight back. A second video released by Hobbs’ attorney shows him being pulled out of the cell and wrestled to the ground. The videos don’t have audio, and little is known about what led up to the beating. However, Hobbs’ probation officer, F.J. Carney, says it started when Hobbs refused to stop kicking his cell door, resisted jailers and punched two of the deputies.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Ian and Nicole washed away tons of Jacksonville's beach

Jacksonville’s beaches lost about 1.2 million cubic yards of sand to Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole, magnifying a need for shoreline renourishment that was already planned by 2024, a beach expert has concluded. Kevin Bodge, a longtime consultant for Jacksonville’s beach restoration projects, said he assessed the losses after...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

