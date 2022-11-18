Ex-NC State DL charged with threatening coach Dave Doeren

A former NC State football player has been charged with stalking and threatening coach Dave Doeren.

Joseph Boletepeli, a local product who played two seasons for Doeren, is alleged to have sent text messages that threatened the coach, including one that read, "Imma get him I promise."

Boletepeli, 22, was arrested Thursday in Wake County, N.C., and released on $25,000 bond. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest. He was ordered to stay away from the Raleigh campus and from Doeren. Arrest warrants issued by campus police said that Boletepeli, earlier this month, tweeted a threat of physical harm to "Dave Doeren and the rest," the News & Observer reported.

According to court records obtained by the newspaper, Boletepeli also appeared at Doeren's office and acted in a way that "would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing that person in fear of death, bodily injury ... or the safety of the person's immediate family."

The 247Sports composite listed Boletepeli as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2018. He committed to the Wolfpack in November 2017. In three seasons at Millbrook High School in Raleigh and one at Heritage High in Wake Forest, he was coached by former NC State and NFL players Torry Holt and Dewayne Washington.

At NC State, Boletepeli appeared in six games over the 2018-19 seasons and had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

In 2020, he transferred to Maryland and played in four of the Terrapins' five games in the pandemic-shortened season, making eight tackles.

He later entered the transfer portal but didn't play again. --Field Level Media