Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Kim Kardashian Vague Posts About Being In a Difficult Time as Ex Pete Davidson Moves On
Kim Kardashian is doing some deep thinking and even deeper feeling. On November 18, she shared a quote from Manifest Now author Idil Ahmed on her Instagram Story that implies she's going through a tough time, but is sure she will triumph in the end. “One thing I realized is...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Use IG Reels to Prove They're Still Obsessed With Each Other
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Ben Affleck may not be the first person you expect to see on a Reel, even on his new wife Jennifer Lopez's Instagram, but the two came together to post the kind of casual, sickly sweet video you'd expect from a couple of newlyweds.
Elle
Kim Kardashian's Feelings on Pete Davidson Dating Emily Ratajkowski Are Exactly What You'd Think
Three months after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their surprise 9-month romance, Davidson has a new love interest, Emily Ratajkowski. It didn't take long for a source to share how Kardashian is taking the news. Just one week after news broke of Davidson and Ratajkowski dating, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian really isn't sore about it. She has no time to be.
Elle
Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly ‘Smitten’ With ‘Quite Romantic’ Leonardo DiCaprio 2 Months Into Dating
When reports first broke of Leonardo DiCaprio being interested in dating Gigi Hadid at the beginning of September, a source told Us Weekly that Hadid “hasn’t shown an interest. They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.” Two months later, that quickly and steadily changed. People is now reporting that Hadid, 27, is “smitten” with DiCaprio, 48, who has done quite the job winning her over.
Elle
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West to ‘Distract’ Him From Bothering Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox was going to make everyone pay to hear what really happened when she and Kanye West briefly dated this January and February, but when asked straight up by a TikTok user why she was with “a famously violent misogynist and antisemite,” the Uncut Gems actress opted instead to tell the story on her TikTok. Fox said that, at first, she wasn't really interested in West, who at the time hadn't acted out on social media at all. But then she decided to go for it to give Kim Kardashian a break. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. He was vocal about how much he didn't want that marriage to end.
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Rare Look at Their Chemistry in Video Tribute to Elton John
8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style 8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed a more casual look at their dynamic as a couple when they filmed and shared a video tribute for their friend Elton John's farewell tour special on Disney+, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger. The two stood alongside each other in the clip and touched on the very deep, personal ties John has to them and their children, three-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lili.
Elle
Florence Pugh Stuns in See-Through Metallic White Dress
If there's one thing about Florence Pugh aside from her undeniable talent on-screen, it's that she loves rocking a stunning sheer outfit. The 26-year-old Dune 2 star attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, where she wore an elegant white “naked dress” from Victoria Beckham's clothing line.
Elle
Inside Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Decision to Break Up Secretly ‘a Few Weeks Ago’
On Friday night, news broke that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were on a break after nearly two years of dating. Over the weekend, sources spoke to more outlets about what happened behind the scenes...and when the split really took place. While Wilde and Styles were photographed out together a week ago, they privately decided to put a pause on their romance weeks ago, one source told Entertainment Tonight.
Elle
Margot Robbie’s Abs-Baring Cutout Column Gown is Gorgeous
How Margot Robbie Became a Household Name How Margot Robbie Became a Household Name. On Saturday, Margot Robbie was a vision at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, wearing a brilliant green column gown by Bottega Veneta. The satin fabric split mid-torso to reveal her abs and the bodice featured an asymmetrical one-shoulder design.
Elle
Justin Bieber Gave Hailey an All-Caps 26th Birthday Tribute on IG: ‘You Make Life Magic’
Hailey Bieber is 26 today, and her husband, Justin Bieber, sent her early birthday wishes from Japan in all caps, no less. It was a brief message that showed just how much Justin's wife of four years means to him—and how he badly wants the world to know it.
Elle
Megan Fox Wears See-Through Black Dress On Date Night With Machine Gun Kelly
Engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party together. The 36-year-old actress was wearing a fishnet dress covered in subtle sparkles, that revealed her black panties and bandeau bra underneath. The overlay had long sleeves and a single shoulder strap design, with a thigh-high slit in the skirt.
Elle
What has Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have previously said about parenthood?
While the couple protect the privacy of their daughters, this hasn't stopped them opening up about parenting and family life. In June 2022, Reynolds sat down for a discussion called 'Creativity at the Pace of Culture' at Cannes, and joked about having three 'wild' daughters. 'I'm a parent of three...
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Elle
Lindsay Lohan Enters Her Law Roach Era
Law Roach—fashion whisperer to Zendaya, self-described 'image architect', and the recent and inaugural recipient of the CFDA’s Stylist Award—is not a person to use the word 'icon' lightly. So when he calls Lindsay Lohan, his newest client, 'an icon' —you know he means business. 'Lindsay is...
Elle
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Secretly Broke Up Again in October
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s back-on romance following their summer split is back off. Multiple sources told People that the model and NBA player broke up in October. They decided together to call it quits due to timing, one source said, and plan to stay in touch. “Both have...
Elle
What Can’t Kate Nash Do?
Kate Nash has a knack for churning out ear worms about life’s simplest moments. But the British pop star’s twisty career these last 15 years has been anything but uncomplicated. In 2007, her debut album Made of Bricks topped the charts and hit song “Foundations” became the de facto choice for MySpace profile songs. When Nash’s second album failed to reach the same commercial success three years later, she was unceremoniously dropped by her label. Suddenly, Nash found herself alone, bankrupt, and abandoned by a community that had once put her on a pedestal.
Elle
Aubrey Plaza Looks Dramatically Different With Her New Blonde Hair Colour
The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has long been a brunette and has become closely associated with her rich dark hair hue. So, when she debuted a new creamy blonde colour on the red carpet this weekend, the actress looked almost unrecognisable. Plaza revealed the hair transformation at the Academy's...
Elle
How I’m Wearing My Polo ID Handbag This Holiday Season
’Tis the season for a packed holiday schedule of soirées dinners and celebrations as well as the need to sort out stylish looks for every occasion. One gift that continues to shine through it all is an iconic handbag. The latest collection of the classic Polo Ralph Lauren's Polo ID handbags, are elegant carryalls that are the north star for any festive ensemble and come in a variety of colors, textures, and sizes.
Elle
Naomi Campbell’s Style Is Glamorous But Practical
Few women on earth embody the title of “icon” quite as naturally as Naomi Campbell. The iconic supermodel got her start in the industry over 30 years ago, and quickly rose through the ranks to international success. She’s used her platform for good ever since, through various philanthropic efforts, including highlighting the often-overlooked talent of designers hailing from Africa and the Middle East. (Her newest venture, EMERGE, which kicked off during this year’s Fashion Trust Arabia, supports talent from the MENA—Middle East/North Africa—region.) And still, even considering her icon status, she’s oddly relatable—she can front campaigns for Burberry and affordable footwear brands. Case in point: In a subtle, unexpected move, Campbell is the latest face of Sam Edelman’s fall/winter collection.
Elle
Raf Simons To Close His Namesake Label
Raf Simons has taken to Instagram to announce that he is shutting his namesake label. The designer – who held a show in London just a few months ago – will bring the brand to a close after 27 years in business. Simons shared a heartfelt message to...
Comments / 0