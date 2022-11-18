Julia Fox was going to make everyone pay to hear what really happened when she and Kanye West briefly dated this January and February, but when asked straight up by a TikTok user why she was with “a famously violent misogynist and antisemite,” the Uncut Gems actress opted instead to tell the story on her TikTok. Fox said that, at first, she wasn't really interested in West, who at the time hadn't acted out on social media at all. But then she decided to go for it to give Kim Kardashian a break. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. He was vocal about how much he didn't want that marriage to end.

1 DAY AGO