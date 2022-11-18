"Meet the new boss," The Who once famously sang. "Same as the old boss." Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) bringing back former CEO Bob Iger this week is clearly sitting well with Wall Street. The stock cracked the $100 ceiling for the first time since the company released its disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter results, ultimately closing 6% higher in an otherwise negative session on Monday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO