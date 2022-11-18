NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Olivo's field goal as time expires saves day for NC Central
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Adrian Olivo's 36-yard field goal as time expired lifted North Carolina Central to a 22-20 victory over Tennessee Tech in a non-league regular season finale on Saturday. Tennessee Tech (4-7) took a 20-19 lead on Jeremiah Oatsvall's 1-yard run with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter....
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
'Though hate may have taken your life, love has sustained your memory': UNC unveils memorial of man stabbed, killed on campus in the 70's
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — 22-year-old James Lewis Cates Junior was attending a party on UNC's campus on November 21, 1970. A fight broke out outside the student union around the pit. "It went on for a handful of minutes," said Independent journalist Mike Ogle. "It ended when Mr. Cates...
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
Shaw University files official complaint, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Body camera video from October shows the traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The charter bus was...
cbs17
Shaw University to announce ‘next steps’ in SC bus search despite explanation and body-cam video release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite South Carolina officials recently releasing body-cam video of a Shaw University bus traffic stop in early October, the university said it plans Monday to release “next steps” it plans to take in the matter. The bus chartered by Shaw had no markings...
wunc.org
Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process
Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC
Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
WITN
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 200 congregations within the United Methodist Church in North Carolina were approved Saturday to leave the church over disagreements regarding LGBT clergy and marriage within the church. The North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered for a special called annual conference at Methodist...
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
