NASDAQ
Agilent (A) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Agilent Technologies A reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%. The bottom line increased 26.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level and 14.2% sequentially. Revenues of $1.85 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. The top line was up...
NASDAQ
Guess (GES) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Guess (GES) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Jack In The Box (JACK) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
Jack In The Box (JACK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.48%....
NASDAQ
Zoom (ZM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Expanding Clientele Aids Top Line
Zoom’s ZM third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.38% but decreased 3.6% year over year. Revenues of $1.10 billion increased 5% year over year (7% in constant currency) and beat the consensus mark by 0.41%. Quarter Details. Revenues from Enterprise...
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
The market expects Intuit (INTU) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
Preferred Bank (PBFC): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Preferred Bank PFBC. This is because this security in the Banks - West space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often...
NASDAQ
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, High Costs Hurt
Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR has reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The results have benefited from the continued demand for the company’s products, offset by inflationary pressures and an unfavorable product mix due to the demand shift toward low-margin consumable goods.
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
NASDAQ
Hibbett (HIBB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
The market expects Hibbett (HIBB) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Hormel Foods (HRL) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Hormel Foods Corporation HRL may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Hormel Foods is seeing favorable...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Bet on ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Stock
ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV is well-poised for growth, backed by its research and development (R&D) efforts, and a focus on clinical studies. Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player have gained 34.4% against the industry’s decline of 29.2% so far this year. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 18.3% in the same time frame.
NASDAQ
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Shares of Chinese data center company GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) fell as much as 25.1% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares rallied some in afternoon trading but were still down 14.4% at 3 p.m. ET. So what. Management said revenue was up 14.9%...
NASDAQ
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Now
Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by strength in its Impella product line. The optimism led by robust second-quarter fiscal 2023 performance along with positive tidings on the regulatory front are expected to contribute further. Headwinds from third-party reimbursement and stiff competition persist. Over...
