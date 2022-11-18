Unpopular Young & Restless Opinions — Plus, Is Daniel Sticking Around and What the Heck’s Going On With Adam?!?

Read full article on original website
As Young & Restless Buries Chance and Abby’s Marriage, Melissa Ordway Teases What May Be His Next Love Interest
After a shocking twist, Young & Restless appears to be making haste to leave Abby and Chance’s fairytale romance in the rearview. What does it mean for the characters?. Well, Abby and Devon are still reeling after their lust-filled romp through his penthouse, being caught in the act, and their respective break-ups. We get it, it’s a lot. Devon is haunting the bars of Genoa City after his inability to convince Amanda to stay on in his life or at Chancellor-Winters, and Abby was last seen crying on her mother’s shoulder.
Britt Learns How Long She Has Left and Holly Tearfully Admits That Victor Has [Spoiler] Hostage
As we get into Port Charles, Drew is stretching it out in the park when Carly strolls by. “We have to be really careful. Somebody knows about us.” Joss saw them kissing, but Carly says she can be trusted. Drew then says Michael and Willow asked him to look into something, but before he can say what, Olivia walks by. The two make awkward excuses about why they’re together, then catch up a bit.
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Shares Memories of the ‘Badass Night’ She Shared With Her Daughter
Summer who? As close as Phyllis and her daughter are on The Young and the Restless, somehow, we don’t really see them as the cutting loose, concert-goer types. Michelle Stafford and real-life daughter Natalia on the other hand… Well, those two definitely know how to have a good time!
Diane and Ashley Clash — and Nick Intervenes Between Adam and Sally
At Crimson Lights, Billy figures Adam’s presence made telling Connor the truth more difficult, but Chelsea insists that although he had reservations, Adam followed her lead. Billy’s glad to hear it. Chelsea relays that the conversation took a turn when her son figured out what happened on his own. Billy hopes that wasn’t too jarring for her. Chelsea thinks it helped them be more open and honest about it. Billy’s proud of her for making the hard choice to have a difficult conversation and not backing down. Chelsea thanks him for listening. Billy marvels at the peaceful shift in her. Chelsea feels like it’s going to be a great Thanksgiving. She clutches Billy’s hand. “I have a lot to be thankful for.” Billy smiles, “Yes, you do.”
General Hospital Preview: Holly Admits to Robert That She’s Doing Victor’s Bidding
Diane has a very bad feeling of what’s to come. In General Hospital’s preview for the week of November 21 – 25, Robert pushes Holly to admit the truth. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. Last week after Holly turned over the supposed...
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
Christina Ricci Shares a Super-Sweet & Rare Photo of Her Husband Mark Hampton & Son Freddie in Matching Suits: ‘My Boys’
Christina Ricci is always one proud mama. If you take a fleeting glance at her Instagram, specifically her Instagram story, you’re bound to find a bunch of loving snapshots of her kids and her husband. And this new snapshot with the two most important men in her life truly warmed everyone’s hearts. On Nov 19, the Wednesday star shared an absolutely adorable snapshot of her husband Mark Hampton and her son Freddie to her Instagram story. She posted the rare stepfather-stepson snapshot with the touching caption, “My boys.” In the heartwarming photo, we see Hampton and Freddie smiling from ear to ear...
Steffy Prepares to Expose Thomas After a Showdown — and Carter Confronts Bill
In his room at the Forrester mansion, Douglas is worried his dad will be angry. Steffy reassures the boy and they go over Thomas using his voice app to frame Brooke for the CPS call. In another room, Taylor tells Thomas that Ridge told her Brooke making the CPS call...
Jennifer Grey Went Through a Total Transformation to Play Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin & She Looks Unrecognizable
Though actors always embody someone else as they become their characters in a TV show or movie, mega-productions can also see the characters physically transform as well. From Lily James’ recent transformation as Pamela Anderson to Meryl Streep‘s uncanny similarity to Margaret Thatcher in 2011’s The Iron Lady, many Hollywood actors and actresses have let go of their signature looks to fully become someone else. In Jennifer Grey‘s new project, she’s done just that. The actress, who will play cult leader Gwen Shamblin in Lifetime’s Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, shared her completely new look on Instagram on Monday Nov 21. “Call...
General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey Is Left ‘Shaken’ in New Role Until ‘Once Upon a Time Begins’
An unexpected journey holds the key to restoring the Christmas spirit. General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is back again and starring in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas premiere. On Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm, the former ABC soap actor will appear as Anderson opposite network favorite Brooke D’Orsay as Talia in A Fabled Holiday.
Tori Spelling’s Christmas Card Might Be the Official Word That She Reconciled With Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been cagey about their marital status, but the couple may have given fans the last word with this year’s Christmas card. It may be the only answer that they will offer, but they did it in a really sweet way. With the entire...
Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Are Radiating Joy In This Intimate Maternity Photoshoot
After weeks of waiting, we finally for some of the show-stopping, stunning maternity photos from Brittany and Patrick Mahomes‘ photoshoot! And they were so worth the wait. On Nov 19, Brittany shared a series of cozy and intimate photos of her with her growing baby bump, Patrick, and their daughter Sterling with the loving caption, “You three🤍.”
Ryan Reynolds Revealed Exactly How His Girls Feel About Their Impending Sibling
Blake Lively is pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child, and their expanding family has been a hot topic while Ryan is making the promotional rounds on behalf of his new movie Spirited. He was honored at last Thursday’s American Cinematheque Award ceremony in Los Angeles, and the new baby was a top question from the team at ET. Ryan stopped for an interview on the red carpet as he headed inside the event, and he was asked how his oldest three children, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, are gearing up for their sibling’s arrival. “Oh yeah,...
Coco Austin Tearfully Defends Her Parenting Skills Against Mom-Shamers: ‘You Just Hear the Bad’
Coco Austin is no stranger to being mom-shamed, but that doesn’t mean she’s impervious to the constant criticism. During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, the mom of one broke down in tears after seeing a surprise video from her husband, Ice-T. In the video, the actor is on the set of Law & Order: SUV, and he says, “This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco. You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met, the nicest person I’ve ever met, and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine, alright? I love you to death;...
Bold & Beautiful Producer Teases an Eventful ‘Sinn’ Holiday — Plus, It’s Do-or-Die for Sheila
Plus, fans demand: “Stop throwing Thomas under the bus!”. There’s never a dull moment when it comes to Bold Live!, the weekly YouTube chatfest hosted by Bold & Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk. And the episode posted on November 11 was no exception. While the show usually features the host chatting up a guest, the most recent outing found Kasprzyk taking calls from fans… and boy, did they have a lot to say.
Tia Mowry’s Ex May Have Responded to Her Describing the ‘Aha’ Moment She Left Their Marriage
On October 4, Tia Mowry officially filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years with whom she shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. The Sister, Sister actress said she had an “awakening” after the passing of her grandmother and her sister’s niece that made her realize that life is short and she needed to do what made her happy, even if it meant ending her marriage. “There was just an ‘aha’ moment in me where I said, ‘You know what? We need to tap in, see what’s really going on with your happiness. Life is...
Christina Ricci Revealed the Harsh Financial Reality Behind Her Traumatic Divorce From James Heerdegen
While divorce and Hollywood are often common themes running through the entertainment industry, not many celebrities discuss the financial realities of what can happen after a split (even with their level of privilege). However, Christina Ricci isn’t staying silent. She opened up about how she struggled after her traumatic divorce from her first husband, James Heerdegen. After nearly seven years of marriage to the cinematographer, the 42-year-old actress filed for divorce in 2020. Ricci and Heerdegen both claimed emotional and physical abuse, and the Yellowjackets star obtained a restraining order against her ex during the process. While they worked out child...
General Hospital Stars Cheer on Kelly Thiebaud as She Races Toward ‘All the Wonderful Adventures Ahead’
There’s no limit to what the future holds. Since October, we have been following the journey of General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt), who had opened up about giving up drinking and how the fans’ support has given her “more focus and motivation to keep going.” The ABC soap actress, whose character will exit Port Charles by the end of the year, gave her followers another update into how things are coming along and her castmates couldn’t be happier for her.
Days of Our Lives Farewell: John Aniston’s Loved Ones Share a Final Send-Off In a ‘Sacred Place’ Near and Dear to Fans’ Hearts
We couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to say goodbye. It’s funny how things seem to be connected sometimes. Funny, and maybe a little comfortable too, especially in times of sadness. Last week, we joined John Aniston’s friends, loved ones and colleagues in mourning the Days of Our Lives legend. Just a few short days later, It also happened to coincide with the 35th anniversary of Justin and Adrienne’s wedding when the cast got to visit Aniston’s homeland of Greece.
