Unpopular Young & Restless Opinions — Plus, Is Daniel Sticking Around and What the Heck’s Going On With Adam?!?

At Crimson Lights, Billy figures Adam’s presence made telling Connor the truth more difficult, but Chelsea insists that although he had reservations, Adam followed her lead. Billy’s glad to hear it. Chelsea relays that the conversation took a turn when her son figured out what happened on his own. Billy hopes that wasn’t too jarring for her. Chelsea thinks it helped them be more open and honest about it. Billy’s proud of her for making the hard choice to have a difficult conversation and not backing down. Chelsea thanks him for listening. Billy marvels at the peaceful shift in her. Chelsea feels like it’s going to be a great Thanksgiving. She clutches Billy’s hand. “I have a lot to be thankful for.” Billy smiles, “Yes, you do.”

11 HOURS AGO