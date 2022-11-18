Read full article on original website
From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
As Young & Restless Buries Chance and Abby’s Marriage, Melissa Ordway Teases What May Be His Next Love Interest
After a shocking twist, Young & Restless appears to be making haste to leave Abby and Chance’s fairytale romance in the rearview. What does it mean for the characters?. Well, Abby and Devon are still reeling after their lust-filled romp through his penthouse, being caught in the act, and their respective break-ups. We get it, it’s a lot. Devon is haunting the bars of Genoa City after his inability to convince Amanda to stay on in his life or at Chancellor-Winters, and Abby was last seen crying on her mother’s shoulder.
Young & Restless’ Michael Graziadei Teases His Return as Daniel — and the Reaction He (Whew!) Didn’t Get
Monday, November 21, marks the actor’s comeback to Genoa City. Ahead of his reappearance on The Young and the Restless, Michael Graziadei took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at his debut — well, his latest debut, anyway. “Beyond excited to be back home in Genoa City,” he wrote, “and working with the incomparable Michelle Stafford,” who plays Daniel’s mom, Phyllis.
General Hospital Stars Cheer on Kelly Thiebaud as She Races Toward ‘All the Wonderful Adventures Ahead’
There’s no limit to what the future holds. Since October, we have been following the journey of General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud (Britt), who had opened up about giving up drinking and how the fans’ support has given her “more focus and motivation to keep going.” The ABC soap actress, whose character will exit Port Charles by the end of the year, gave her followers another update into how things are coming along and her castmates couldn’t be happier for her.
Diane and Ashley Clash — and Nick Intervenes Between Adam and Sally
At Crimson Lights, Billy figures Adam’s presence made telling Connor the truth more difficult, but Chelsea insists that although he had reservations, Adam followed her lead. Billy’s glad to hear it. Chelsea relays that the conversation took a turn when her son figured out what happened on his own. Billy hopes that wasn’t too jarring for her. Chelsea thinks it helped them be more open and honest about it. Billy’s proud of her for making the hard choice to have a difficult conversation and not backing down. Chelsea thanks him for listening. Billy marvels at the peaceful shift in her. Chelsea feels like it’s going to be a great Thanksgiving. She clutches Billy’s hand. “I have a lot to be thankful for.” Billy smiles, “Yes, you do.”
Christina Ricci Shares a Super-Sweet & Rare Photo of Her Husband Mark Hampton & Son Freddie in Matching Suits: ‘My Boys’
Christina Ricci is always one proud mama. If you take a fleeting glance at her Instagram, specifically her Instagram story, you’re bound to find a bunch of loving snapshots of her kids and her husband. And this new snapshot with the two most important men in her life truly warmed everyone’s hearts. On Nov 19, the Wednesday star shared an absolutely adorable snapshot of her husband Mark Hampton and her son Freddie to her Instagram story. She posted the rare stepfather-stepson snapshot with the touching caption, “My boys.” In the heartwarming photo, we see Hampton and Freddie smiling from ear to ear...
General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey Is Left ‘Shaken’ in New Role Until ‘Once Upon a Time Begins’
An unexpected journey holds the key to restoring the Christmas spirit. General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is back again and starring in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas premiere. On Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm, the former ABC soap actor will appear as Anderson opposite network favorite Brooke D’Orsay as Talia in A Fabled Holiday.
Steffy Prepares to Expose Thomas After a Showdown — and Carter Confronts Bill
In his room at the Forrester mansion, Douglas is worried his dad will be angry. Steffy reassures the boy and they go over Thomas using his voice app to frame Brooke for the CPS call. In another room, Taylor tells Thomas that Ridge told her Brooke making the CPS call...
Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Are Radiating Joy In This Intimate Maternity Photoshoot
After weeks of waiting, we finally for some of the show-stopping, stunning maternity photos from Brittany and Patrick Mahomes‘ photoshoot! And they were so worth the wait. On Nov 19, Brittany shared a series of cozy and intimate photos of her with her growing baby bump, Patrick, and their daughter Sterling with the loving caption, “You three🤍.”
Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
Ryan Reynolds Revealed Exactly How His Girls Feel About Their Impending Sibling
Blake Lively is pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child, and their expanding family has been a hot topic while Ryan is making the promotional rounds on behalf of his new movie Spirited. He was honored at last Thursday’s American Cinematheque Award ceremony in Los Angeles, and the new baby was a top question from the team at ET. Ryan stopped for an interview on the red carpet as he headed inside the event, and he was asked how his oldest three children, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, are gearing up for their sibling’s arrival. “Oh yeah,...
Bold & Beautiful Preview: On His Wedding Day, Eric Presses Ridge — and Brooke Confides in Her Father
It’s only a done deal once they’ve been pronounced man and wife. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for November 21 – 26, Ridge and Taylor’s wedding day arrives. Read about it below and watch the preview. As Ridge was busy proposing to...
Tia Mowry’s Ex May Have Responded to Her Describing the ‘Aha’ Moment She Left Their Marriage
On October 4, Tia Mowry officially filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years with whom she shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. The Sister, Sister actress said she had an “awakening” after the passing of her grandmother and her sister’s niece that made her realize that life is short and she needed to do what made her happy, even if it meant ending her marriage. “There was just an ‘aha’ moment in me where I said, ‘You know what? We need to tap in, see what’s really going on with your happiness. Life is...
Days of Our Lives Farewell: John Aniston’s Loved Ones Share a Final Send-Off In a ‘Sacred Place’ Near and Dear to Fans’ Hearts
We couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to say goodbye. It’s funny how things seem to be connected sometimes. Funny, and maybe a little comfortable too, especially in times of sadness. Last week, we joined John Aniston’s friends, loved ones and colleagues in mourning the Days of Our Lives legend. Just a few short days later, It also happened to coincide with the 35th anniversary of Justin and Adrienne’s wedding when the cast got to visit Aniston’s homeland of Greece.
Bindi Irwin Looks Absolutely Blissful As She Sweetly Snuggles Daughter Grace Warrior
Bindi Irwin found the most spectaular setting for a morning with her daughter, Grace Warrior. Posting on Instagram Stories on Monday morning (Australia time!), Bindi shared the sweetest snap of herself cuddling Grace with her nearly 5 million followers. Bindi was cozy in a plaid shirt and jeans, while Grace was snuggled up to her mama wearing a while long-sleeved tee, pink leggings, and sweet pink shoes. We love the regular glimpses of family life Bindi shares on social media with her husband Chandler and their 1-year-old, Grace. It’s been an extra-exciting week for the family, as they just marked Chandler’s 26th...
Bold & Beautiful Producer Teases an Eventful ‘Sinn’ Holiday — Plus, It’s Do-or-Die for Sheila
Plus, fans demand: “Stop throwing Thomas under the bus!”. There’s never a dull moment when it comes to Bold Live!, the weekly YouTube chatfest hosted by Bold & Beautiful supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk. And the episode posted on November 11 was no exception. While the show usually features the host chatting up a guest, the most recent outing found Kasprzyk taking calls from fans… and boy, did they have a lot to say.
Andy Cohen’s Heart-Melting Photo of Daughter Lucy Will 100% Give You Baby Fever
Andy Cohen may have struggles as a new dad of two, but he has no trouble at all taking adorable family photos! Over the weekend, Andy shared a snap of his 7-month-old daughter Lucy in the bath — and we will be thinking about those squishable cheeks for the rest of the day. We weren’t the only ones captivated by the image. A number of Andy’s famous friends weighed in, with Hoda Kotb saying, “Oh my!” and Khloe Kardashian adding, “Awwwwww!” Andy recently spoke about how much he values input and advice from his pals, whom he considers integral parts of...
General Hospital
In today’s recap, Britt gets her Huntington’s diagnosis, Dex and Josslyn get *very* close and Holly finally reveals who Victor is holding over her!. When Britt receives bad news, will it be with regards to her health? And will anyone be there to help her process whatever it happens to be?
Pink Made the AMAs a Family Affair With Carey Hart & Their Kids
The American Music Awards was a family affair for Pink and her husband Carey Hart on Sunday night in Los Angeles. They brought their children, Willow and Jameson, along for the fun … though the night started with an unexpected snafu. Pink shared with her social media followers on Instagram that Carey accidentally ripped his pants while he was getting ready! But all was apparently well — with a new or repaired pair of pants — when the foursome hit the black carpet together. Carey — and his pants — were camera-ready, and he posed in all black, coordinating with Willow...
Reggie revealed as Scrypts on WWE NXT
The former main roster star made his NXT debut under a new persona.
