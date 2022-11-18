Read full article on original website
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Rollins (ROL) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Here's Why You Should Bet on ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Stock
ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV is well-poised for growth, backed by its research and development (R&D) efforts, and a focus on clinical studies. Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player have gained 34.4% against the industry’s decline of 29.2% so far this year. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 18.3% in the same time frame.
EnLink Midstream (ENLC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
What Makes NRG (NRG) a New Buy Stock
NRG Energy (NRG) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Shares of Chinese data center company GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) fell as much as 25.1% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares rallied some in afternoon trading but were still down 14.4% at 3 p.m. ET. So what. Management said revenue was up 14.9%...
Gartner (IT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Is PBF Energy (PBF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Universal Truckload (ULH) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Is the Worst Over for Semiconductor Stocks & ETFs?
Semiconductor stocks had taken a beating this year, due to fears about global economic slowdown and soaring input costs. Many of them have rebounded in the past few weeks, particularly after cooler-than-expected inflation reports and better-than-feared results. Shares of world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor TSM surged after it was...
Namdar Family Discloses Position in Nautilus Group (NLS) - Here's Why
Fintel reports that Namdar Family Holding LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,886,432 shares of Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) (NLS). This represents 5.0% of the company. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. is a global technology driven fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves...
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
Ross Stores (ROST) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Here's Why You Should Retain Waste Connections (WCN) Now
Waste Connections, Inc. WCN is benefiting from a low-overhead, highly-efficient operational structure and investor-friendly steps. WCN’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 18% and 16.9% each from the respective year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Waste Connections is consistent in rewarding its shareholders. In 2021,...
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Lincoln National Corporation Stock Gained 7% In One Week, What's Next?
Lincoln National Corporation’s stock (NYSE: LNC) has gained 7% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (down 0.6%). Further, the same pattern was observed over the last ten days (9.6% vs 5.2%). That said, the trend was quite opposite before that – it has lost 45% YTD and 30% MTD.
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: MCHI, YUMC, TCOM, NIO
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) where we have detected an approximate $294.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 142,800,000 to 149,600,000). Among the largest underlying components of MCHI, in trading today Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) is off about 1.4%, Trip.com Group Ltd (Symbol: TCOM) is off about 2.3%, and NIO Inc (Symbol: NIO) is lower by about 0.9%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the MCHI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of MCHI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Investcorp (ICMB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
Investors might want to bet on Investcorp (ICMB), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
