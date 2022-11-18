ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

pdxmonthly.com

Beyond Nike and Adidas: Shoes Are Big Business in Portland

Here’s nothing like a global pandemic to usher in an era of if-not-now-then-when energy. So it’s unsurprising that Portland, long the center of the global footwear universe, is now in the midst of perhaps its busiest footwear start-up scene in years, with at least half a dozen new companies vying for a toehold in this notoriously hard-to-crack industry.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.

The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Portland Mercury

Dozens of Community Groups Call on Portland to Rescind Zenith Permit

Twenty community and environmental groups are calling on Portland leaders to rescind the land use permit granted to oil transporter Zenith Energy in October, due to the city neglecting to collect public feedback on the decision. The city contends that public engagement was not necessary when evaluating Zenith's permit application.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy

Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote

Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
OREGON CITY, OR
KTVZ

‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
PORTLAND, OR

