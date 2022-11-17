Serial entrepreneurs and power couple Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their massive upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, according to Black Enterprise. The off-market sale of the 236-acre biodynamic farm closed earlier this month for an impressive $13.75 million. Six Senses, considered one of the world’s most luxurious hospitality brands, is now the property owner.

RHINEBECK, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO