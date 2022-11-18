ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wutv29.com

South Buffalo neighbors still working to clear snow

South Buffalo this weekend saw massive storm, snow and ice-covered streets, snow covered houses, and cars buried under mountains of snow. “We're trying to get the car out, cars out, it's a lot of snow down here. Yeah, tough going" said Judy Ann Mulnix. Hamburg residents grabbed their shovels and...
HAMBURG, NY
wutv29.com

Braymiller Lane's owner plans to rebuild bowling alley destroyed by storm

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- New data by the National Weather Service shows the Town of Hamburg received the most amount of snowfall during last week’s lake effect storm. 81 inches of snow fell in the town from Thursday night until Saturday morning. There were several reports of building collapses, including...
HAMBURG, NY
wutv29.com

Truck drivers halted due to Buffalo snowstorm

Pembroke, N.Y. — The massive snowstorm which battered the Buffalo area left people to either find alternate routes or find places to wait out the storm. Out at a truck stop in Pembroke, some of the drivers said they have only been there for a short while before stopping, while others have been there for just under a week.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Orchard Park residents dig out after record-breaking snowfall

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Residents in the Southtowns spent Sunday clearing the snow after the historic lake effect storm dumped historic amounts. The Town of Orchard Park broke a state record for the most amount of snowfall in 24 hours – 77 inches. That’s as tall as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen who is 6’5.”
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wutv29.com

FEMA emergency declaration approved following historic snowstorm

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for New York state on Sunday night following the lake effect snowstorm that battered Western New York. The president’s action authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday that she would...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

