Erie County officials report that some buildings in the Southtowns are being evacuated due to risk of collapse
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Some buildings are struggling under the weight of the snow in areas that were hit hard by the recent snow storm, according to safety officials at a briefing provided by Erie County. "We are also seeing some issues with collapse in buildings, so we have...
Travel ban lifted in Village and Town of Orchard Park to be lifted after midnight Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel ban in the Town and Village of Orchard Park will be lifted after midnight on Sunday, Orchard Park police announced. The travel ban will be shifted to a travel advisory and the state of emergency for both the Town and Village will remain in effect until further notice. […]
Erie County drivers retrieve towed cars stuck in lake effect snow storm
The McKinley Mall parking has had dozens of cars get dropped off in its lot during the course of the storm. Various tow truck companies from across the state continued to bring in cars, on Sunday.
Schools close, roads open as region recovers from lake effect dump
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A number of school districts, mainly from Buffalo and southward, are making the decision to close Monday, and in some cases Tuesday as well.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County monitoring snowstorm; no plans presently for travel advisory
UPDATE: On Sunday morning, Restaino’s office said, “The travel advisory for the City of Niagara Falls is being lifted. When going out today, please drive carefully. “Crews will be out working, and we ask that vehicles on side streets be parked on one side of the street so that crews can plow effectively.”
wnypapers.com
Hochul updates New Yorkers on state response to historic winter storm that brought more than 6 feet of snow
State agency emergency response assets continue to assist localities with cleanup and restoration efforts; more than 100 National Guard members deployed to Erie County to assist residents and local storm response. √ New York State Thruway now open to all traffic; all commercial vehicle travel restrictions have been lifted; Exit...
Travel ban still in effect for parts of Erie County
A travel ban remains in effect for a number of towns in Erie County. The ban was reduced to advisories in most of the county.
wnypapers.com
Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel
Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
wnypapers.com
Erie County issues state of emergency declaration & travel ban
State of emergency declared as of 8 p.m.; travel ban in effect as of 9 p.m. With a massive winter storm predicted to cause hazardous road conditions, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a state of emergency declaration starting at 8 p.m. This declaration will be in effect until further notice.
City working to correct issue in plowing map system
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo says that they are aware of an issue in the Citizen Insight Mapping System and are working to correct it, city officials said Saturday. The city says they are working with a third party contractor to fix the issue. The city is also advising residents that state, […]
erienewsnow.com
A Look At Lake Effect Snow Conditions In Sunset Bay, Northern Chautauqua County
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – What could be the biggest snowstorm in more than 20 years is underway in Western New York. Jackson Hickey and Mitch Bellinger provide an update on conditions Friday in Sunset Bay, Chautauqua County.
First storm deaths reported in Erie County
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there has been a death in connection with the storm. He says two men have died during snow removal efforts.
2 men die of cardiac events while shoveling snow during lake effect storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men have died of cardiac events while shoveling during the lake effect snow storm. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made that announcement during his 3 p.m. Friday news conference. They died "as a result of exertion, having cardiac events associated with snow shoveling and snow...
McKinley Wegmans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wegmans on McKinley Parkway will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday after closing its doors since 3 p.m. on Friday due to the substantial snowfall. The grocery store was still in the process of removing snow after having plans to reopen the store on Saturday and Sunday be deemed unfeasible. Blasdell, […]
NFTA bus service returning to areas outside travel ban
In Erie County, a lake-effect snow warning is in place.
Record breaking snow fall causes travel ban especially in South Buffalo
Record breaking snowfall has causes Erie County leaders to maintain an active travel ban. The South of Buffalo has been hit the hardest said police.
Update On Braymiller’s Lanes After Roof Collapse In Hamburg
Yesterday a business that has been in Hamburg for around 100 years had its roof collapse. Unfortunately the update isn't a good one. This past weekend has been a major reminder of a storm that happened in Western New York almost 8 years ago to the date. In 2014, it was called "Snowvember" and it brought around 7 feet of snow over a course of three days.
erienewsnow.com
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
WNY bride and groom say 'I do' during winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo bride is refused to let the snowstorm keep her from tying the knot. Despite the bad weather, Eliza Schwab, is determined to get married. Eliza and her husband, James Feocco, have been dating for eight years. Nov. 19 has been circled on their calendar...
