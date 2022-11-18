ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel

Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Erie County issues state of emergency declaration & travel ban

State of emergency declared as of 8 p.m.; travel ban in effect as of 9 p.m. With a massive winter storm predicted to cause hazardous road conditions, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a state of emergency declaration starting at 8 p.m. This declaration will be in effect until further notice.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

City working to correct issue in plowing map system

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo says that they are aware of an issue in the Citizen Insight Mapping System and are working to correct it, city officials said Saturday. The city says they are working with a third party contractor to fix the issue. The city is also advising residents that state, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

McKinley Wegmans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wegmans on McKinley Parkway will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday after closing its doors since 3 p.m. on Friday due to the substantial snowfall. The grocery store was still in the process of removing snow after having plans to reopen the store on Saturday and Sunday be deemed unfeasible. Blasdell, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Update On Braymiller’s Lanes After Roof Collapse In Hamburg

Yesterday a business that has been in Hamburg for around 100 years had its roof collapse. Unfortunately the update isn't a good one. This past weekend has been a major reminder of a storm that happened in Western New York almost 8 years ago to the date. In 2014, it was called "Snowvember" and it brought around 7 feet of snow over a course of three days.
HAMBURG, NY
erienewsnow.com

Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY bride and groom say 'I do' during winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo bride is refused to let the snowstorm keep her from tying the knot. Despite the bad weather, Eliza Schwab, is determined to get married. Eliza and her husband, James Feocco, have been dating for eight years. Nov. 19 has been circled on their calendar...
BUFFALO, NY

