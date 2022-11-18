Read full article on original website
Arizona men’s basketball remains No. 14, ASU garners votes in latest AP Top 25 poll
The latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll was released on Monday and had the Arizona Wildcats remain at the No. 14 spot. Arizona’s lone game last week was a 104-77 victory over Utah Tech at McKale Center in Tucson. The Wildcats tip off against Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational at 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Rapid reactions: Things go south in Mexico City as Cardinals fall to 49ers
The victims of a physical San Francisco 49ers run attack, the Arizona Cardinals fell to 4-7 on a Monday Night Football visit to Mexico City. Arizona Sports hosts, editors and reporters react to a brutal defeat that nearly has put the Cardinals’ postseason hopes to bed in Week 11.
Cardinals WR Greg Dortch steps in after Rondale Moore suffers groin injury
Both the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals got nicked up in the first quarter of their Monday Night Football game in Mexico City. Arizona’s proved to be lasting worries. Receiver Rondale Moore left with a groin injury in the 38-10 loss after playing two snaps and did not...
Suns’ Damion Lee ‘blazing own path’ out of brother-in-law Steph Curry’s shadow
One of Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones’ best offseason moves was the acquisition of Damion Lee. Lee played four seasons with the Golden State Warriors and his brother-in-law Steph Curry before making his way to Phoenix. The wing averaged 8.1 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists...
Suns use bounce-back defensive performance for 1st half lead vs. Knicks
The Phoenix Suns bounced back in a big way defensively to build a 55-53 first half lead in Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks. In Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz, Phoenix surrendered 74 points in the first half and 42 in the first quarter alone. Utah shot 56% from the field and 51% from 3-point land, totaling 134 points on the night.
Chris Paul out for Suns, Lakers without LeBron James on Tuesday
Point guard Chris Paul will miss his seventh straight game due to a heel issue on Tuesday when his Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers. The Suns will also be without backup guard Landry Shamet, who remains in concussion protocol and hasn’t played since Nov. 9. For the...
Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic on Suns’ trade radar, per report
It’s clear from the NBA-wide whispers the Phoenix Suns have been active in information gathering about trade prospects. Especially because they have yet to offload Jae Crowder, being proactive in searching for the right deal makes sense. But few people have clarity about the Suns’ true intentions if they...
Watch: Former D-back Asdrubal Cabrera punches man after bat flip in Venezuelan league game
The game of baseball is full of unwritten rules that have been passed down through time that often cause drama between younger and older generations. Former Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Asdrubal Cabrera chose the side of the older generation in a Venezuelan winter league game on Saturday. After playing 15...
Suns stay level, find right run to coast by New York Knicks
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns didn’t do much to lose Sunday’s 116-95 win over the New York Knicks, and sometimes, that’s enough. Phoenix (10-6) started the game up 21-11 against a Knicks (8-9) team that was unorganized and lacking much gusto defensively. For the next two quarters, though, neither team located much consistency and the Knicks managed to be down only two at halftime.
Suns international players share perspective on scope of World Cup
PHOENIX — Once Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams expanded his passport, he realized the scope of the world’s game, soccer (sorry international readers). “It wasn’t until my first trip overseas when I realized basketball’s not that big,” he said Saturday. The man who has...
City council votes to go forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s stadium plans near Sky Harbor
The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously 8-0 to move forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s new proposed stadium plans near Sky Harbor airport. The proposal calls for the team to lease 435,600 square feet (around 10 acres) of Sky Harbor land to construct a temporary soccer stadium and associated facilities potentially including concession stands, a portable sportsbook and practice facilities.
