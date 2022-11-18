ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Suns stay level, find right run to coast by New York Knicks

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns didn’t do much to lose Sunday’s 116-95 win over the New York Knicks, and sometimes, that’s enough. Phoenix (10-6) started the game up 21-11 against a Knicks (8-9) team that was unorganized and lacking much gusto defensively. For the next two quarters, though, neither team located much consistency and the Knicks managed to be down only two at halftime.
PHOENIX, AZ
City council votes to go forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s stadium plans near Sky Harbor

The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously 8-0 to move forward with Phoenix Rising FC’s new proposed stadium plans near Sky Harbor airport. The proposal calls for the team to lease 435,600 square feet (around 10 acres) of Sky Harbor land to construct a temporary soccer stadium and associated facilities potentially including concession stands, a portable sportsbook and practice facilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
