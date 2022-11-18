ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 1

Related
thedailyadventuresofme.com

9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA

If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 17, 2022

“Cold weather and stormy conditions haven’t stopped anglers from getting out and taking part in our Novemeber to Remember contest. Plenty of bass from schoolie size all the way up to trophy class fish being taken along coastal New England. The Tactical Angler’s Darter has been a successful lure with its ability to dig deep in stormy seas. If you are fishing from shore, suit up in your warmest and head out at night.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Three Unique Homes for $1M-$2M—What You Can Buy in Rhode Island

Maybe nothing shows the remarkable diversity of properties available in Rhode Island than these three homes. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a remarkable array of homes. And, they offer the best tool to check the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Allison Dessel.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Boston

The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts

If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

MA and Tri-State Region Residents: Stay Away From Western NY

Bay State, Northwestern Connecticut and Eastern New York residents: If you are thinking of travelling out west, please reconsider or postpone any future plans as this storm means business! Western New York is expecting a mammoth amount of snow as the first bands have already dumped about a foot of the white stuff and it is far from over. New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on Thursday morning as she declared a state of emergency for all areas that will be impacted by this snowfall. Reports indicate the Buffalo area is likely to see 3 to 4 feet before it is all said and done by the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
i95 ROCK

Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023

When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
KENT COUNTY, RI
nerej.com

Institutional Property Advisors brokers $117 million multifamily portfolio - includes Winchester Lofts, 1111 Stratford Apartment Homes, and River Lofts at Ashton Mills

New Haven, CT Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, sold Winchester Lofts, 1111 Stratford Apartment Homes, and River Lofts at Ashton Mills, a three-property, 481-unit multifamily portfolio in Connecticut and Rhode Island. The portfolio traded for $117 million, or an average of $243,243 per unit. “The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
rinewstoday.com

Update: Homeless at the RI State House

This morning it is 32 degrees. A few weeks ago a demonstration at the RI State House showed what a Pallet Shelter, or “tiny house” was when it was erected for the day. Off to the side were a few tents set up along the perimeter of the State House courtyard walls. Today, the tiny shelter is gone and the tent encampment has grown, along with complaints of trash and/or belongings scattered around. The visual is starting to look much like the encampment just before the primaries when a few people running for office slept outside with the homeless in tents to draw attention to their campaigns, and to the need for housing. Both leaders in that effort lost their elections and both are not involved in the current homeless encampment or are speaking out about the need for emergency housing this winter. We reached out to the state for an update.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WSBS

The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic

Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island reports uptick in EBT card fraud

(WJAR) — An uptick in fraudulent activity involving EBT cards across Rhode Island is now being investigated by the Rhode Island Department of Human Services. An estimated 100 accounts have recently been impacted by skimming activity in Rhode Island, DHS said Friday. According to DHS, skimming is when a device that looks very similar to a credit card machine is attached to a store payment machine. When someone swipes their EBT card, the skimming device gains access to their account information.
RHODE ISLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy