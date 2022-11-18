Read full article on original website
thedailyadventuresofme.com
9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA
If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
Here’s When Holiday Burnout Hits New England Compared to the Rest of the Country
Holiday burnout. It's a real thing; there's no denying that. Sometimes we've had it with the cheer and just want to curl up with a blanket and hide from the increased stressors as well as parties and get-togethers. Then there's the shopping and shipping, and even the smiles and Christmas music.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 17, 2022
“Cold weather and stormy conditions haven’t stopped anglers from getting out and taking part in our Novemeber to Remember contest. Plenty of bass from schoolie size all the way up to trophy class fish being taken along coastal New England. The Tactical Angler’s Darter has been a successful lure with its ability to dig deep in stormy seas. If you are fishing from shore, suit up in your warmest and head out at night.
Lifespan names Babineau’s replacement as president and CEO
Lifespan has named Boston hospital executive John Fernandez to replace Dr. Timothy Babineau as president and CEO of Rhode Island's largest hospital group.
Uprise RI
Exclusive: State admits those camping at State House not offered alternative shelter
On Friday, November 18, Chris Raia, a spokesperson for Housing Secretary Josh Saal and the Rhode Island Office of Housing and Community Development sent a statement to RINewsToday alleging that all of the people living in tents in front of the State House have “declined opportunities to move to alternative shelter resources.”
GoLocalProv
Three Unique Homes for $1M-$2M—What You Can Buy in Rhode Island
Maybe nothing shows the remarkable diversity of properties available in Rhode Island than these three homes. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a remarkable array of homes. And, they offer the best tool to check the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Allison Dessel.
Eyewitness News
Answer Desk: Why are energy prices higher in CT than across the country?
(WFSB) - According to energy experts, customers in Connecticut pay more for electricity than the national average electric bill. Why are prices more expensive here in the Nutmeg state, and New England in general?. The two main reasons we see higher electric bills is our location and the war in...
The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts
If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
MA and Tri-State Region Residents: Stay Away From Western NY
Bay State, Northwestern Connecticut and Eastern New York residents: If you are thinking of travelling out west, please reconsider or postpone any future plans as this storm means business! Western New York is expecting a mammoth amount of snow as the first bands have already dumped about a foot of the white stuff and it is far from over. New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on Thursday morning as she declared a state of emergency for all areas that will be impacted by this snowfall. Reports indicate the Buffalo area is likely to see 3 to 4 feet before it is all said and done by the weekend.
ABC6.com
Department of Health warns Rhode Islanders of Listeria outbreak
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a formal advisory Friday to anyone who is at a higher risk of severe illness from Listeria. Any person over the age of 65, pregnant, or immunocompromised should not eat cheese or meat from the deli. Deli meats...
Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
ABC6.com
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
nerej.com
Institutional Property Advisors brokers $117 million multifamily portfolio - includes Winchester Lofts, 1111 Stratford Apartment Homes, and River Lofts at Ashton Mills
New Haven, CT Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, sold Winchester Lofts, 1111 Stratford Apartment Homes, and River Lofts at Ashton Mills, a three-property, 481-unit multifamily portfolio in Connecticut and Rhode Island. The portfolio traded for $117 million, or an average of $243,243 per unit. “The...
7 Rhode Island candidates request recounts
Three of the requests came from candidates running for a seat in the General Assembly.
GoLocalProv
AUDIO: Former RISP Lt. Col. Philbin Previously Lied and Was “Giglioed,” Says Col. Manni
GoLocal has secured a copy of an audio recording in which then-Rhode Island State Police (RISP) Superintendent James Manni admits under oath that former RISP Lt. Colonel Joseph Philbin was “Giglioed.”. A Giglio designation is often called a "Death Letter" or "Scarlet Letter" for a member of enforcement. “There...
rinewstoday.com
Tridemic now a Quademic – RI Health officials respond to hospital ER crisis
Hospital and State Leaders Call on Rhode Islanders to Seek Medical Care in the Right Place. New healthcare staffing regulation aimed at supporting hospitals and other facilities. With behavioral health issues being added to flu, COVID and RSV, the “tridemic” is now seen as a “quademic” in Rhode Island. With...
rinewstoday.com
Update: Homeless at the RI State House
This morning it is 32 degrees. A few weeks ago a demonstration at the RI State House showed what a Pallet Shelter, or “tiny house” was when it was erected for the day. Off to the side were a few tents set up along the perimeter of the State House courtyard walls. Today, the tiny shelter is gone and the tent encampment has grown, along with complaints of trash and/or belongings scattered around. The visual is starting to look much like the encampment just before the primaries when a few people running for office slept outside with the homeless in tents to draw attention to their campaigns, and to the need for housing. Both leaders in that effort lost their elections and both are not involved in the current homeless encampment or are speaking out about the need for emergency housing this winter. We reached out to the state for an update.
The Berkshires is Getting Recognition From National Geographic
Anytime someone hears about Massachusetts, it is typically assumed that if they are talking about a specific city, it is likely Boston. This might also include some sort of immediate suburb of Boston. However, it turns out that one largely popular publication has their sights set on the western side of Massachusetts, and more specifically, the Berkshires.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island reports uptick in EBT card fraud
(WJAR) — An uptick in fraudulent activity involving EBT cards across Rhode Island is now being investigated by the Rhode Island Department of Human Services. An estimated 100 accounts have recently been impacted by skimming activity in Rhode Island, DHS said Friday. According to DHS, skimming is when a device that looks very similar to a credit card machine is attached to a store payment machine. When someone swipes their EBT card, the skimming device gains access to their account information.
