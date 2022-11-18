Read full article on original website
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Is the Worst Over for Semiconductor Stocks & ETFs?
Semiconductor stocks had taken a beating this year, due to fears about global economic slowdown and soaring input costs. Many of them have rebounded in the past few weeks, particularly after cooler-than-expected inflation reports and better-than-feared results. Shares of world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor TSM surged after it was...
Ross Stores (ROST) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Before Thanksgiving
The stock market dipped on Monday on low Thanksgiving week trading volumes. The market then bounced back through morning trading Tuesday. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week came after retail giants reported last week and provided much-needed insights into changing consumer habits. Shoppers and the companies confirmed that outside of home improvement spending, they are sticking to the essentials as even higher-income shoppers tighten their purse strings as inflation rages on.
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Shares of Chinese data center company GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) fell as much as 25.1% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares rallied some in afternoon trading but were still down 14.4% at 3 p.m. ET. So what. Management said revenue was up 14.9%...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Rollins (ROL) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
Gartner (IT) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Is PBF Energy (PBF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
3 Battered Tech Stocks with High Upside Potential
Most of the damage this year has been concentrated in the tech sector. With rising interest rates and a recession likely in the new year, speculative innovation firms have been hit the hardest. The shockwaves have spread to large-cap tech stocks as well. Hard-hit companies like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been feeling the pressure. Still, each firm can still recover from this downturn. The same can't be said for many of their smaller rivals in the tech scene. Let's compare these three innovative tech companies that have what it takes to persevere through another year of headwinds.
Universal Truckload (ULH) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on...
TGT vs. WMT: Which Big-Box Retailer Stock is Best?
Heading into the all-important holiday shopping season, retailers are battling for dominance while dealing with skyrocketing costs. In this piece, we compared two leading big-box retailers in the U.S. Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been facing off for decades. While Walmart is significantly larger than Target in terms of sales, some critical distinctions have led to wildly different outlooks from these two firms. As a result, investors have gobbled up shares of Walmart since its latest earnings report while remaining neutral on Target. However, the reactions to both retailers could be overdone.
Lincoln National Corporation Stock Gained 7% In One Week, What's Next?
Lincoln National Corporation’s stock (NYSE: LNC) has gained 7% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (down 0.6%). Further, the same pattern was observed over the last ten days (9.6% vs 5.2%). That said, the trend was quite opposite before that – it has lost 45% YTD and 30% MTD.
Here's Why You Should Bet on ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Stock
ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV is well-poised for growth, backed by its research and development (R&D) efforts, and a focus on clinical studies. Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player have gained 34.4% against the industry’s decline of 29.2% so far this year. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 18.3% in the same time frame.
Why Zoom Video Stock Zoomed Lower on Tuesday
Shares of video-teleconferencing company Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) tumbled 7.3% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday, despite reporting a sizable earnings beat in its fiscal Q3 earnings report last night. Analysts had forecast Zoom would earn only $0.84 per share on sales of $1.1 billion. They were right about...
Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo & Walt Disney
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Reasons to Retain AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in Your Portfolio
AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC is well-poised for growth on the back of its robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions business and product launches. Intense competition though remains a concern. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have gained 20.6% against the industry’s decline of 16.6% so far this year. The S&P...
Uranium Energy (UEC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $3.84, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had lost 8.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.44% in that time.
