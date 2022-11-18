ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture

Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Hawks

After playing six of seven on the road, the Wine & Gold have returned to start their home stand in style – winning a double-overtime thriller on Friday night followed by a Sunday night drubbing of the Heat. They’ll have their hands full if they want to keep it rolling on Monday night, with Trae Young and the Hawks rolling in for the first time since the Play-In Tournament game in April.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Preview: Back Cleveland at Home

Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Atlanta Hawks will travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. Atlanta enters this matchup with a 10-6 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland is also 10-6 after a huge 26-point win over the Heat on Sunday night.
Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers: Game Preview

INDANAPOLIS – Getting the opportunity to play in close contests in the final moments of games is an invaluable experience for young players in the NBA. The Orlando Magic, which entered the season with the fourth-youngest roster in the league, have played in 12 matchups this season that have registered clutch minutes – a five-point game with less than five minutes to play – tied for second most in the association.
Game Rewind: Pacers 123, Magic 102

Monday, Nov. 21 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Someone alert DJ Khaled because lately all the Pacers do is win. Buoyed by a balanced scoring attack and even an unexpected sharpshooting display from T.J. McConnell, Indiana (10-6) handled Orlando (5-13) on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 123-102. With...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with left ankle sprain

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Saturday. Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.
Bulls rout Celtics 121-107, end Boston's nine-game win streak

The Bulls with Monday's indisputable 121-107 victory over the Boston Celtics now have a problem. How are the Bulls going to manipulate themselves into seventh or eighth place in the Eastern Conference so they can have a playoff run at these very vulnerable Celtics, at least against the Bulls. Shush, that’s between us.
Chuck Checks In - 11.22.2022

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 121, Boston 107. (Bulls 7-10, 5-5 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 28 pts. Boston: Tatum: 28 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Boston: Tatum: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5. Boston: Smart: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Andre Drummond had 10 rebounds...
Reports: Jazz's Mike Conley out with left knee strain

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. reportedly will miss time after sustaining a knee injury, per multiple reports. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Conley will be out at least two weeks with what the team has listed on the injury report as a popliteus strain of his left leg. However, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports that team sources say that diagnosis is not necessarily correct.
Celtics' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped in Chicago

Boston’s league-best, nine-game win streak came to an end Monday night in Chicago with a 121-107 defeat at the hands of the Bulls. The Celtics didn’t look like themselves at either end of the court after scoring the first basket of the game, a 3-pointer from Jayson Tatum. Chicago soon claimed a 5-3 lead and Boston went on to trail for the final 45:28 of the contest.
The Chase Down Pod - Home Cooking

The Cavs followed an eight-game winning streak with a five-game losing streak and now have won three in a row after back-to-back wins against the Hornets, Heat and Hawks. Carter and Justin weigh in on two dominant wins, discuss who the real Cavaliers are and discuss the current progress for the team this season.
Four-Game Trip Starts With Loss To Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks had their best player in uniform Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers did not. And it showed in the result. The Trail Blazers, playing without Damian Lillard (right soleus strain) managed to stay within striking distance of the Bucks for most of the night before falling 119-111 in front of a sellout crowd of 17,341 Monday night at Fiserv Forum.
Preview: Wolves vs. Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8) return home on Monday night after a four-game road trip to face the Miami Heat (7-10) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, 112-109. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 25 points alongside five assists and five rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell had 19 points with two rebounds and seven assists.
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Nov. 21

The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. The reeling Bulls, who have lost six of their last seven games, will be facing another uphill battle when they play against the Celtics. Another exciting matchup between Eastern Conference teams will take place when the Cavaliers host the Hawks. The Bucks will be in action, playing host to a Trail Blazers team that will be without Damian Lillard (calf). Let’s highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
Trae Young's Clutch Assists vs Raptors

Trae Young's second clutch assist of the evening came in the locker room when he passed a medallion onto rookie AJ Griffin. After one of Trae's most efficient games of the season – a 33-point, 12-assist effort in which he made 12 of 21 shots – he took the medallion that Nate McMillan gave him for being the Hawks' best offensive player and handed it over to the rookie after Griffin hit the game-winning alley-oop layup as overtime expired.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 21, 2022

The start of Week 6 of the NBA schedule marks the conclusion of New Orleans’ longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season. The Pelicans will try to complete that stretch with a winning record, hosting Golden State at 7 p.m. Monday. New Orleans has gone 3-2 so far in the Smoothie King Center recently, beating Houston, Memphis and Chicago, but losing to Portland and Boston. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 begins tonight at 6:30. Monday’s game is also available nationally on NBA TV’s Center Court broadcast.
