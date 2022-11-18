Read full article on original website
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Hershel Walker’s ex to hold press conference with recordings after abortion claims rocked Senate race
A woman who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker will give a press conference on Tuesday to reveal new audio recordings after he denied to allegations that he accompanied her to have an abortion.The woman, who goes by Jane Doe, will hold a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred. Ms Doe claimed that she had a multi-year relationship with Mr Walker while he was married to his first wife and that when she got pregnant, he pressured her into having an abortion. Mr Walker is engaged in a runoff race against Senator Raphael...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Who is DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith?
Attorney General Merrick Garland said he's charged former Justice Department prosecutor Jack Smith with overseeing two major Justice Department investigations concerning former-President Donald Trump to best serve the public interest. Smith will be in charge of supervising the criminal investigation into whether or not an individual or entity interfered with...
Supreme Court paves the way for release of Trump's tax returns to a House panel
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block a request by the House Ways and Means Committee for former President Trump's tax returns. There were no noted dissents. The decision likely means that the returns will be released by the Treasury Department to the Committee immediately, ending a multi-year legal battle.
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
Biography traces public support for J. Edgar Hoover in most of his 48 years in power
For nearly half a century, J. Edgar Hoover presided over the FBI with an iron fist. His career began with a wave of anti-communist raids in 1919. It ended during the presidency of his friend Richard Nixon. The modern public image of Hoover conjures an old man in a dark...
How GOP state supreme court wins could change state policies and who runs Congress
In the next year, state courts around the country will weigh in on abortion rights, redistricting and voting access. Unlike U.S. Supreme Court justices, who are appointed, many state supreme court justices just went through an election. The midterms resulted in few shakeups, but GOP wins in Ohio and North Carolina Supreme Court tee up changes to the legal landscape in those states.
Opinion: Remembering Mike Gerson, Washington Post columnist
I was a little sniffy when Michael Gerson became a columnist for the Washington Post in 2007. He'd been a speechwriter for President George W. Bush, and while he'd crafted some of the President's most memorable lines, I was suspicious of the revolving door between politics and journalism. A columnist ought to have opinions. But I didn't believe they should be predictable, or polemical.
San Francisco election director to be replaced after 20 years for racial diversity: reports
The San Francisco Elections Commission chose to seek a new director of elections, despite praised performance from John Arntz, to create more diversity.
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
President Joe Biden said the extension will give “the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term.” The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Zealand lawmakers will vote on whether to lower the national voting age to 16
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand lawmakers will take a vote on whether to lower the national voting age from 18 to 16, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday. Her announcement came hours after the country's Supreme Court ruled that not allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote amounted to age discrimination.
Screams from Russia's alleged torture basements still haunt Ukraine's Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine — Just talking in Ukrainian could get them arrested and even tortured, residents say. Displaying a Ukrainian flag was out of the question. They say they suffered daily indignities and lived in fear during the Russian occupation of this southern Ukrainian city. "People didn't go into the...
