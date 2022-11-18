Tough getting a reservation lately at your favorite restaurant — or any restaurant for that matter? Across the nation, restaurants are open fewer hours and closing earlier. Nearly 4 in 5 restaurants nationwide have reduced their hours since 2019. They’ve done so by an average of 6.4 hours (7.5 percent), according to a recent Datassential report. Restaurants that were once open until 10 or 11 p.m. are now open until 8 or 9 p.m. Washington, D.C., Vermont and Maine topped the list of states where restaurant hours have declined the most; Alaska was the only state that actually saw restaurant hours increase.

