Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter employees who technically resigned on Thursday say they can still use internal systems, amid speculation the staff responsible for cutting access are also quitting
Twitter employees who didn't sign up for Elon Musk's "hardcore" future have speculated that staff who cut off access to systems have also resigned.
A laid-off Twitter employee filed an NLRB complaint alleging he was fired for helping fellow staff 'protect themselves'
Just hours before being fired, Emmanuel Cornet had shared a browser extension with Twitter staff that made downloading work emails quicker, he said.
IGN
Twitter Closes All Of Its Office Buildings as Employees Resign En Masse
Hundreds of Twitter employees have resigned en masse following Elon Musk's ultimatum that they commit to what he has dubbed a "hardcore Twitter 2.0." The employees had until 2pm PT on Thursday to select "yes" on a Google Form to the question of whether they wanted to stay at Twitter, according to reports by The Verge and New York Times among others. Instead, employees began posting farewell messages to what has been described as an avalanche of salute emojis.
Twitter abruptly closes offices, forcing employees to quit
Twitter’s corporate offices abruptly shut down last Thursday, Nov. 18, forcing hundreds of employees to quit as they refused to continue working under Elon Musk‘s new vision for the social media platform. Company leaders let the employees know that all buildings were being temporarily closed, effective immediately and that employees’ ability to enter the Twitter headquarters with ID access was being suspended for the time being.
Self-Identified Cracker Barrel Employees Share TikTok Videos Accusing Company of Discriminatory Practices
The videos share alleged “code words” for discriminatory labeling of restaurant customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and TheDailyMeal.com.
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
Gizmodo
Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'
Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
grid.news
No reservations. Restaurants are cutting hours and closing early amid employee and customer crunch
Tough getting a reservation lately at your favorite restaurant — or any restaurant for that matter? Across the nation, restaurants are open fewer hours and closing earlier. Nearly 4 in 5 restaurants nationwide have reduced their hours since 2019. They’ve done so by an average of 6.4 hours (7.5 percent), according to a recent Datassential report. Restaurants that were once open until 10 or 11 p.m. are now open until 8 or 9 p.m. Washington, D.C., Vermont and Maine topped the list of states where restaurant hours have declined the most; Alaska was the only state that actually saw restaurant hours increase.
geekwire.com
Amazon devices chief Dave Limp addresses layoffs in memo to employees
As Amazon has started the process of laying off employees from its corporate and tech workforce this week, one senior executive appears to be among the first to address the cuts publicly. In a memo Wednesday morning posted to Amazon’s blog, Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, said...
msn.com
Twitter's London HQ is deserted as Elon Musk kicks workers out of offices and union issues warning
Twitter's London headquarters was abandoned today, with all traces of the social media corporation ever occupying the building wiped. The iconic Piccadilly Circus location was once a hub for UK-based staff, but entire teams are understood to have lost their jobs during Elon Musk's £38billion takeover. Today, staff at...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees ‘as early as this week’
Amazon is planning to axe thousands of jobs, according to a report from the New York Times. Up to 10,000 staff will be cut from the company’s devices organisation, retail division and human resources as early as this week. While yet to be confirmed, the layoffs will account for...
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
Walmart fired Black hourly employees twice as often as their white coworkers at the pandemic's start, congressional report says
"Walmart had some of the largest racial inequities of the surveyed companies when it came to employment outcomes," the report reads.
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
Facebook moves to 'desk sharing' for in-office employees as layoffs and cost-cutting continues
Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook is reducing its office space and employees working remote most of the time will no longer have personal desk space.
I’m a former Albertsons worker & I hate self-checkout – what I would love to tell retailers who use problematic feature
A FORMER grocery store worker has declared his hatred for self-checkout - and what he'd love to tell the retailers who use a problematic feature in stores. Rick Reilly said that he supports the proposed merger between Albertsons and Kroger, as long as there are alternatives to self-checkout. Reilly shared...
Elon Musk plans to come after Twitter's free lunches, days after telling employees they're no longer allowed to work from home: report
Days after slashing half of Twitter's workforce and U-turning on its remote work policy, new CEO Elon Musk is mulling another cost-cutting strategy: charging for meals that were previously provided for free at the company headquarters in San Francisco. The conversation surrounding free meals at Twitter headquarters began on Friday,...
dallasexpress.com
Stripe Founders Politely Lay Off 14% of Employees
Tech company Stripe recently announced that it would be laying off 14% of its workforce. The announcement came via email in the form of a memo written by brothers Patrick and John Collison, who founded the payment services provider together in 2010. The two brothers apologized to the people who...
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
Comments / 0