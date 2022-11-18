ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Twitter Closes All Of Its Office Buildings as Employees Resign En Masse

Hundreds of Twitter employees have resigned en masse following Elon Musk's ultimatum that they commit to what he has dubbed a "hardcore Twitter 2.0." The employees had until 2pm PT on Thursday to select "yes" on a Google Form to the question of whether they wanted to stay at Twitter, according to reports by The Verge and New York Times among others. Instead, employees began posting farewell messages to what has been described as an avalanche of salute emojis.
rolling out

Twitter abruptly closes offices, forcing employees to quit

Twitter’s corporate offices abruptly shut down last Thursday, Nov. 18, forcing hundreds of employees to quit as they refused to continue working under Elon Musk‘s new vision for the social media platform. Company leaders let the employees know that all buildings were being temporarily closed, effective immediately and that employees’ ability to enter the Twitter headquarters with ID access was being suspended for the time being.
Gizmodo

Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'

Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
grid.news

No reservations. Restaurants are cutting hours and closing early amid employee and customer crunch

Tough getting a reservation lately at your favorite restaurant — or any restaurant for that matter? Across the nation, restaurants are open fewer hours and closing earlier. Nearly 4 in 5 restaurants nationwide have reduced their hours since 2019. They’ve done so by an average of 6.4 hours (7.5 percent), according to a recent Datassential report. Restaurants that were once open until 10 or 11 p.m. are now open until 8 or 9 p.m. Washington, D.C., Vermont and Maine topped the list of states where restaurant hours have declined the most; Alaska was the only state that actually saw restaurant hours increase.
VERMONT STATE
geekwire.com

Amazon devices chief Dave Limp addresses layoffs in memo to employees

As Amazon has started the process of laying off employees from its corporate and tech workforce this week, one senior executive appears to be among the first to address the cuts publicly. In a memo Wednesday morning posted to Amazon’s blog, Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, said...
Business Insider

Elon Musk plans to come after Twitter's free lunches, days after telling employees they're no longer allowed to work from home: report

Days after slashing half of Twitter's workforce and U-turning on its remote work policy, new CEO Elon Musk is mulling another cost-cutting strategy: charging for meals that were previously provided for free at the company headquarters in San Francisco. The conversation surrounding free meals at Twitter headquarters began on Friday,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dallasexpress.com

Stripe Founders Politely Lay Off 14% of Employees

Tech company Stripe recently announced that it would be laying off 14% of its workforce. The announcement came via email in the form of a memo written by brothers Patrick and John Collison, who founded the payment services provider together in 2010. The two brothers apologized to the people who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy