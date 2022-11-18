Read full article on original website
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
750thegame.com
Oregon Ducks at Oregon State Beavers to kickoff at 12:30 p.m. on ABC
The rivalry game between the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. on ABC, it was announced Sunday. The game was under the six-day selection window for the conference. Both teams are coming off victories, with Oregon State soundly defeating Arizona State on the road, 31-7, and Oregon holding off Utah 20-17 in Eugene.
750thegame.com
Dillingham named Broyles Award semifinalist
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been announced as one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach. Dillingham is one of three Pac-12 coaches to be named a semifinalist, along with Washington’s Ryan Grubb and USC’s Shaun Nua. He is the third Oregon assistant coach ever to be named a semifinalist, and first since Andy Avalos in 2019. Gary Crowton (2005) is the only UO coach ever to be named a Broyles Award finalist.
COMMITMENT: CB Jermod McCoy Commits to Oregon State
After a relatively slow fall recruiting, Oregon State is ramping up their efforts as the Early Signing Period draws near. This morning the Beavers added a commitment from Jermod McCoy, from Whitehouse, Texas. McCoy has been on the Beavers radar since the spring, but a visit for the Cal game...
750thegame.com
Oregon State men fall to Portland State 79-66
Oregon State is no longer undefeated after Jorell Saterfield and Portland State closed finished the game on a 9-0 run to win 79-66 Saterfield, a 6’4″ transfer from UTEP, went 8-17 from the floor to score a career-high 26 points. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-best 25 for...
750thegame.com
Ducks fall to third-ranked Houston 66-56
The Oregon Ducks fell 66-56 to Houston on Sunday in their final game before Thanksgiving’s Phil Knight Invitational. Houston was led by senior guard Marcus Sasser, who had 16 points in the win. Freshman Terrance Arceneaux added a career high 15 for the 5-0 Cougars. Oregon was led by...
750thegame.com
Bennett Williams named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week
Senior defensive back Bennett Williams has been named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week after leading Oregon’s defense in last Saturday’s 20-17 win over No. 10 Utah. This is the first weekly honor of the season for Williams, and second of his career. He is the second Duck this season to be named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, joining Christian Gonzalez.
Where Are They Now? From state champion at Ashland to Oregon Ducks star to the NFL, Chad Cota had a storybook football life
By Dave Ball Southern Oregon native Chad Cota helped put Ashland football on the map in the late 1980s and would go on to a lengthy professional career. Cota started to realize his potential after earning a spot with the Grizzlies his sophomore year — a season that ended in the ...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from Oregon's big win over No. 10 Utah
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the No. 12 ranked Oregon Ducks' home win on Senior Day against visiting No. 10 Utah. Lanning gives his takeaways, his insight into the Bo Nix injury, and how the Ducks battled. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
WWEEK
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate
On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Nov. 21
On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99W, 7 miles south of Monmouth. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37, operated by a 17-year old male of Lacy, Washington, crossed into the southbound lane colliding with a Subaru Legacy, operated by Brian Pillette (69) of Adair Village. Brian Pillette and a passenger, a two-year old female, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. An additional passenger, Lori Pillette (64) of Adair Village, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The 17-year old male and his passenger, Hermino Cabrera (42) of Lacy, Washington received minor injuries and were also transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
nbc16.com
OR 34 near Corvallis back open after crash; power lines cleared from highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that OR 34, Corvallis-Lebanon Highway is closed at Electric Road one mile east of Corvallis. A crash has closed the highway and power lines are reported down across all lanes. Drivers are asked to delay their travel in that...
kezi.com
Head-on collision leaves one driver dead
EUGENE, Ore. -- A driver is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Eugene Tuesday morning. It took place a little after 5:30, about a quarter mile north of the intersection of Prairie & Maxwell Rd. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a red Pontiac was traveling...
Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A fatal crash Sunday evening closed state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and west of Odell Lake, Oregon State Police confirmed. The post Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
kptv.com
OSP: 12 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop on I-5 near Albany
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police trooper found multiple pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The traffic stop happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 5 northbound near 227, south of Albany. OSP said the trooper stopped a car for failure to drive within its lane of travel.
kptv.com
Highway 58 crash leaves girl dead, 5 injured
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-car crash on Highway 58 left a young girl dead and 5 others injured Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the scene at milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, just after 6 p.m. An investigation revealed that a westbound Honda Accord crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Rav 4.
kezi.com
Local doctor opens new health care clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local doctor is taking a new approach to primary care by opening a new clinic with a broader range of resources. Dr. Pilar Bradshaw says she created Journey Family Medicine in Eugene to help meet the demand for more primary care providers. The clinic is for adults and families, and includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, and social workers. Dr. Bradshaw says the primary care center will be another resource to handle the crushing need for primary care for young adults and adults in Lane County.
kezi.com
Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder
EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney. Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church. Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the...
kptv.com
Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
