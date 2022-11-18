In 2023, Clayton Kershaw will be entering his 16th season with the Dodgers and will be as critical as ever to the club’s plan as it hunts down a second world title in four years. While fans that have seen Kershaw over his career know he’s not one to care much about personal stats and career accolades, this season could see the future Hall of Famer reach and surpass some impressive numbers on the back of his baseball card.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO