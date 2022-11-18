Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Friedman Reveals Cody Bellinger’s Reaction to Non-Tender Decision
Friday was the deadline for organizations to decide whether or not they will tender or non-tender their eligible players. The off-season question was, “Will Cody Bellinger be a Dodger in 2023?” Even though LA could sign him back, the chances of that look dim. Ultimately, 70 players were non-tendered, and Belli was one of them.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Free Agent Outfielder Mitch Haniger
Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger hit free agency for the first time this month, and he’s an interesting case to think about. When he’s healthy, he’s outstanding — he played 157 games in both 2018 and 2021, and in those two seasons, he combined for 65 homers and an OPS around .830. Of course, those are the only two seasons in his six-year career in which he’s played more than 96 games, with a wide range of injuries hampering him throughout his career.
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Giants Also Interested in Former Dodgers MVP
The Dodgers are just one of many teams looking for outfield help this offseason. And after non-tendering Cody Bellinger last week, they’ve thrown one name into the free-agent bin that apparently has a lot of those teams interested. According to Susan Slusser in the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants...
Dodgers Gear: Chelsea Freeman Introduces Awesome New Merch for True Blue Fans
Just in time for the holiday season, we have a new merch drop that is sure to be a hit for Dodgers fans. Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea Freeman, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her new Dodgers collection now being sold on Tiny Turnip. Tiny Turnip is a...
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge Visiting with NL West Rival This Week
Aaron Judge is the top free agent on the market. No surprise after he hit an AL record 62 home runs in 2022. But he’ll most likely get the largest contract this offseason, and that just may come from one of the Dodgers’ NL West rivals. The Giants...
Albert Pujols: Former Dodgers Veteran Receives Honorable Award For Sportsmanship
This year just continues to get more and more emotional for MLB legend and former Dodgers fan favorite, Albert Pujols. From announcing his retirement prior to the 2022 season to losing longtime Dodgers broadcaster and friend Vin Scully to playing in his final Home Run Derby, final postseason, and final game of his career to being awarded the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship.
Dodgers: Walker Buehler and Wife McKenzie Talk About What Their Charity Foundation Means to Them
Dodgers pitcher and All-Star Walker Buehler sat down with MLB insider Russell Dorsey to talk about his recovery process, Clayton Kershaw, and broadcasting debut during the postseason. Buehler said he feels good and knows what it takes to return from Tommy John surgery. During the interview, Dorsey brought in Walker’s...
Justin Verlander Rumors: Dodgers Seen as Best Fit for Free Agent
The Dodgers are definitely in the market for a starting pitcher or two, and one of the biggest names in the free-agent pool is Justin Verlander, who last week won his third career Cy Young Award. Pretty much every team looking for pitching is at least somewhat interested in Verlander, and Ken Rosenthal reported recently that the Mets are included in that list.
Former Dodger Reportedly Signs With Japanese Team
Journeyman infielder Sheldon Neuse has reportedly signed with the Hanshin Tigers of the Nippon Professional League in Japan. Neuse, 27, has been in the MLB since 2019, and spent a portion of the 2021 season with the Dodgers. The righty slugger was acquired by LA in a 2020 trade that...
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Continues To Receive Praise For Consistent Season
In a grueling 162 game season, there are plenty of chances for a player to slow down their production. This was far from the case for Julio Urias who remained a staple of success for the Dodgers and the entire league. To echo the success, look no further than his...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: MLB Insider Says Blue Jays Top Destination for Free Agent Outfielder
With the Dodgers non-tendering star outfielder Cody Bellinger last week, the former MVP is now a free agent. His agent, Scott Boras, has said they have multiple multi-year offers on the table, but they’re more likely to go with a one-year deal in hopes of rebuilding his value so he can bring home a better contract next offseason.
Dodgers: Big Free Agency Update, Where Does LA Go After Cody Bellinger, Haniger Rumors and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
The Dodgers make a big move by non-tendering Cody Bellinger’s contract, making him a free agent for the offseason. We discuss the interest that Bellinger is drawing across the league and where we think he might end up. With the possibility of Bellinger not returning to LA, we dive...
MLB Insider Predicts Two Dodgers Leave for New Teams in 2023
The Dodgers have made some tough decisions already this offseason, choosing to decline Justin Turner’s $16 million option and non-tendering Cody Bellinger rather than going to arbitration with him. But they still have a ton of big decisions coming up in the next month or two, with holes in their infield, outfield, and starting rotation.
Dodgers News: Arbitrators’ Decision on Trevor Bauer’s Appeal Expected ‘No Earlier Than Next Month’
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since June 28, 2021. He’s currently serving a two-year suspension that would keep him from pitching until early in the 2024 season. But he’s also appealing that suspension. According to Bill Shaikin in the Los Angeles Times,...
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Does Not See Reunion with Cody Bellinger Coming Together
As you’ve seen by now, Cody Bellinger is no longer on the roster for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP and two-time All-Star was non-tendered by the club on Friday following a third straight season of struggles at the plate. The move,...
Clayton Kershaw: What Career Milestones Can the Dodgers Ace Hit Next Season?
In 2023, Clayton Kershaw will be entering his 16th season with the Dodgers and will be as critical as ever to the club’s plan as it hunts down a second world title in four years. While fans that have seen Kershaw over his career know he’s not one to care much about personal stats and career accolades, this season could see the future Hall of Famer reach and surpass some impressive numbers on the back of his baseball card.
Carlos Correa Rumors: Twins Hope to Re-sign Dodgers Free Agent Target
Dodgers fans are staying patient while seeing several key members of the 2022 team hit the open market as free agents. Perhaps the most intriguing name on that list of players is All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Reports have Turner leaving LA for most likely a team on the east coast. With his expected departure, the club is weighing all options internally and on the free agent market.
Dodgers News: Andre Ethier Joins the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
The ballot for next year’s Hall of Fame election has been released, and there are plenty of players with ties to the Dodgers. The most notable, of course, is former Los Angeles outfielder Andre Ethier, who makes his debut on the ballot five years after his retirement after the 2017 season.
Dodgers Fans Share Their Favorite Cody Bellinger Moments
With Cody Bellinger non-tendered by the Dodgers on Friday, the outfielder is now a free agent. Bellinger was expected to make in the ballpark of $18 million next season, but with the recent news, the former MVP will now venture into the free agent market a year early. In response...
Dodgers Roster: Julio Urias Due for a Nice Raise Entering His Final Season Before Free Agency
While the Dodgers continue to shuffle the decks and create money for potential new players, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Julio Urias will remain on the team for at-least one more season. However, that’s where the sighs should end. Urias is coming off the best season...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0