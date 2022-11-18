ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Free Agent Outfielder Mitch Haniger

Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger hit free agency for the first time this month, and he’s an interesting case to think about. When he’s healthy, he’s outstanding — he played 157 games in both 2018 and 2021, and in those two seasons, he combined for 65 homers and an OPS around .830. Of course, those are the only two seasons in his six-year career in which he’s played more than 96 games, with a wide range of injuries hampering him throughout his career.
Albert Pujols: Former Dodgers Veteran Receives Honorable Award For Sportsmanship

This year just continues to get more and more emotional for MLB legend and former Dodgers fan favorite, Albert Pujols. From announcing his retirement prior to the 2022 season to losing longtime Dodgers broadcaster and friend Vin Scully to playing in his final Home Run Derby, final postseason, and final game of his career to being awarded the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship.
Justin Verlander Rumors: Dodgers Seen as Best Fit for Free Agent

The Dodgers are definitely in the market for a starting pitcher or two, and one of the biggest names in the free-agent pool is Justin Verlander, who last week won his third career Cy Young Award. Pretty much every team looking for pitching is at least somewhat interested in Verlander, and Ken Rosenthal reported recently that the Mets are included in that list.
Former Dodger Reportedly Signs With Japanese Team

Journeyman infielder Sheldon Neuse has reportedly signed with the Hanshin Tigers of the Nippon Professional League in Japan. Neuse, 27, has been in the MLB since 2019, and spent a portion of the 2021 season with the Dodgers. The righty slugger was acquired by LA in a 2020 trade that...
MLB Insider Predicts Two Dodgers Leave for New Teams in 2023

The Dodgers have made some tough decisions already this offseason, choosing to decline Justin Turner’s $16 million option and non-tendering Cody Bellinger rather than going to arbitration with him. But they still have a ton of big decisions coming up in the next month or two, with holes in their infield, outfield, and starting rotation.
Clayton Kershaw: What Career Milestones Can the Dodgers Ace Hit Next Season?

In 2023, Clayton Kershaw will be entering his 16th season with the Dodgers and will be as critical as ever to the club’s plan as it hunts down a second world title in four years. While fans that have seen Kershaw over his career know he’s not one to care much about personal stats and career accolades, this season could see the future Hall of Famer reach and surpass some impressive numbers on the back of his baseball card.
Carlos Correa Rumors: Twins Hope to Re-sign Dodgers Free Agent Target

Dodgers fans are staying patient while seeing several key members of the 2022 team hit the open market as free agents. Perhaps the most intriguing name on that list of players is All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Reports have Turner leaving LA for most likely a team on the east coast. With his expected departure, the club is weighing all options internally and on the free agent market.
