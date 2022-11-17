CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO