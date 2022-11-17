Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Milton council grants extension for bulkhead project
The Magnolia Street parking lot in Milton is going to be out of commission a little longer as construction delays have pushed back completion of the $1.2 million project. At its Nov. 7 meeting, Milton Town Council granted contractor Mumford and Miller a 37-day extension to complete the project. The town’s contract with Mumford and Miller was due to expire on Wednesday, Jan. 18, but with the extension, the contract end date is now Friday, March 10.
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
Cape Gazette
Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal
The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
Cape Gazette
First responder community remembers Danny Mitchell
The Cape Region showed up Nov. 19 to remember Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company President Danny Mitchell, who died Nov. 13. Firefighters, police, paramedics and EMS personnel from along the East Coast attended the funeral to show their respects for the longtime dispatcher, firefighter and good friend. The Delaware State...
Ocean City Today
Janasek, OPA could reach settlement
For the second time in a month, the board of directors held a closed meeting to discuss the case, presumably mulling over the details of a potential settlement, which Janasek said he expects. “Right now we’ve given them a proposal to settle the whole thing, cover my costs, which I...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Seashore Marathon sold out at 3,000 runners
In just over two weeks, it will feel like summer in the Nation’s Summer Capital again as the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon comes to town with a sold-out event of 3,000 runners and even more supporting spectators. The 15th annual marathon and half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Some 900 full marathoners and 2,100 half-marathoners will toe the line for the event. Hotels are full, restaurants will be hopping and thousands of folks will be running the 26.2- and 13.1-mile distances, raising money for several nonprofit charities that the Rehoboth Beach Running Company and Seashore Striders support.
firststateupdate.com
Armed Carjacking Lands Three In Jail, Two Children Released To Parents
The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on November 18, 2022, in Ocean City, Maryland. A concerned citizen informed officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of the 10-block of Wicomico Street. While officers were en route to investigate, they were dispatched to the 300 block of Dorchester Street for a report of an armed carjacking with a handgun. Officers located the victim,73, a male from Brandywine, Maryland suffering from a head injury. The victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.
WGMD Radio
Five Arrested after Armed Carjacking in Ocean City
Several arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the area of Dorchester Street in Ocean City early Friday morning. Ocean City Police say the victim, a 73 year old man from Brandywine, MD was approached by three males who struck him in the head with a handgun and took his property and vehicle.
WBOC
Milton Man Convicted in Capitol Riot Sentenced to 30 Days in Prison
Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton, Del. pleaded guilty on July 14, 2022 to a charge of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Three additional charges against Schaefer were dropped.
Ocean City Today
Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners
GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
WBOC
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
GEORGETOWN, De. - In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown. Jeff Hague with the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has been opposed to...
Cape Gazette
American Legion Riders hold annual motorcycle raffle
“No one left behind” is a policy embedded into every branch of the United States military. Both the Airman’s Creed and the Soldier’s Creed are variations of the term, while a Marine is told it is their duty to help when they see another in need. American Legion Riders Post 8 goes to great lengths to ensure veterans in Sussex County are not left behind, even during their darkest hours.
One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are advising residents to lock their car doors, take their keyfobs inside, and to remove all valuables from their vehicles after reports of teenagers breaking into cars in the West End this weekend. Officers received calls shortly after midnight regarding juveniles attempting to break into vehicles in the West End. After 5:00 a.m., CPD officers patrolling the area of Glasgow and Glenburn Avenue discovered juveniles trespassing on private property and entering vehicles. One juvenile was apprehended. The male juvenile was arrested and charged with trespassing and rogue and vagabond and released to their guardian. The post One arrested as juveniles target vehicles in the Cambridge West End appeared first on Shore News Network.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
WBOC
Two Men Charged for Car Break-ins in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two men are facing theft and related charges in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in Ocean City back in June. Ocean City police identified the suspects as Leon Spry Jr., 18, of East New Market, Md., and Josiah Bolden, 18, of Federalsburg, Md.
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
WMDT.com
Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
WMDT.com
Dover man facing charges after shoplifting from Royal Farms in Felton
FELTON, Del. – A Dover man is facing charges after reportedly shoplifting from a Royal Farms in Felton. Around 1:48 a.m. on November 2nd, Felton Police were dispatched the convenience store located in the 11000 block of South Dupont Highway for reported shoplifting. Callers told police a Black male suspect was inside the store stealing merchandise before he ran away.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 285-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE and LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities located in Cambridge and Lexington Park, which are located on opposite sides of Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the 285-bed...
Cape Gazette
Downtown Blues announces executive chef
With construction underway on its new Rehoboth Beach location, Bethany Blues announced Juan Hernandez as executive chef for Downtown Blues, expected to open in spring 2023. Hernandez brings with him a wealth of experiences and a love of simplicity when it comes to coastal cuisine. From his humble beginning at the Georgia House in Millsboro to his time at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach and Off the Hook in Bethany, he is poised to bring his style and kitchen savvy to Downtown Blues.
