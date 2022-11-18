ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis powers Bucks to 119-111 win over Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have played surprisingly consistent defense this season, but they hadn’t had to guard the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo yet. The Bucks superstar bullied his way to 37 points as Milwaukee handled Portland 119-111. Anfernee Simons led the way with 29 for the Trail Blazers, who...
Damian Lillard reinjures calf, will miss 1-2 weeks

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who left Saturday’s loss to the Utah Jazz after straining his right calf, will be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks, according to the team. NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that the injury is slightly different than the initial calf strain that caused Lillard to...
This week in Trail Blazers basketball

The Portland Trail Blazers are still exceeding expectations, despite having fallen back to earth a little bit with two straight home losses to the Nets and Jazz. Now, with star Damian Lillard again nursing a strained right calf for the next 1-2 weeks, the team heads out on what could be a difficult road trip.
