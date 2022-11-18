ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Chris Hemsworth's Wife and Kids Are Incredibly Supportive of His Career

There’s simply so much to say about Chris Hemsworth’s impressive career as an actor. One of the biggest roles he’s known for to date happens to be Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers star has also appeared in other major projects such as Extraction on Netflix, 12 Strong, and Spiderhead.
Daily Beast

Neurologists Explain Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shocking’ Alzheimer’s News

Chris Hemsworth revealed on Friday that he has two genes that put him at a much higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease than the average person, but neurologists tell The Daily Beast that’s not necessarily cause for alarm. The revelation came during a recent episode of Hemsworth’s National Geographic...
DoYouRemember?

Christina Applegate Talks About Her First Signs Of MS

Christina Applegate is opening up about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis and some of the first symptoms she had. The 50-year-old said that she noticed some changes a few years ago, but shrugged them off at the time. She revealed that she felt “unbalanced” while exercising, especially while playing tennis....
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
People

Patrick Dempsey Says It Took 6 Hours to Dye His Hair Platinum Blonde: 'I Don't Know How Women Do It'

The actor took on a silver fox look for his upcoming film Ferrari Patrick Dempsey was in for a wild ride when he bleached his hair for Ferrari.  The Grey's Anatomy alum had to take his naturally dark locks to an icy white-blonde color to play race car driver Piero Taruffi for his upcoming film. During a Nov. 17 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he told host Jimmy Kimmel that it was a rigorous process to change his hair — and he was absolutely not expecting any of...
OK! Magazine

Fans Believe Britney Spears Is 'Detached From Everything' As She Declares 'OUT Is Thin' In New Video

Fans are growing more and more concerned over Britney Spears' latest video, where she is seen dancing around her house in a yellow dress. "OUT is thin !!" she declared in the Thursday, November 17, video. But fans seemed worried about the pop star, whose conservatorship ended in November 2021. One person wrote, "She’s so detached from everything but her own world and healing from her trauma. Let’s not speculate or analyse the captions. Let’s just enjoy seeing her enjoying her freedom," while another added, "This is so depressing …. These videos over and over show a drugged out Brittney....
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
AOL Corp

Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
PopSugar

Chris Hemsworth Will Be Eternally Jacked Thanks to Endurance Training

Watch how Chris Hemsworth challenges every single one of his muscles to move like a superhero for the rest of his life. Chris Hemsworth takes on extreme physical challenges to defeat the aging process. With intense endurance training, Hemsworth taps his strongest and least-used muscles in rowing, weightlifting, and rope climbing way into the clouds to keep his energy up and his entire body strong. If we can take on endurance training for a couple hours a week, we can all plan to move a little more like we're immortal.

