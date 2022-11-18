Read full article on original website
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Taylor Swift gets ‘Bejeweled’ in daring dress at MTV EMAs 2022
And by the way, she’s going out tonight. Taylor Swift seemed to nod to “Midnights” standout “Bejeweled” with her look for Sunday’s MTV EMAs 2022: a black bodysuit-style David Koma dress fitted with a sheer, sparkling cage skirt studded with emerald-colored gems. Making a...
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Madonna posts another creepy video after a slew of concerning uploads
Madonna is “Hung Up” on posting “disturbing” videos. The “Like A Virgin” songstress took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share yet another eerie clip. This time, she can be seen staring blankly at the camera inside a dark car while her 1992 song “Waiting” plays.
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'
This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
seventeen.com
Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Blatantly Trying to Make Pete Davidson Jealous on Instagram
QQ: What do you do when your ex starts dating another person? Actually, it's rhetorical because the answer is obvious—you post a cute photo and make it seem like you, too, are moving on. Which is what everyone in Kim Kardashian's Instagram comments thinks she's doing thanks to a series of photos featuring her smiling with the world's largest bouquet of flowers. I mean...TBD on who sent them, but judging from Kim's expression, someone special!
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
Taylor Swift Dazzles In Sheer Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs Before Winning Best Artist & Video: Photos
Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans in a frenzy when she took over the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards event in Düsseldorf, Germany, as she was previously not announced to be in the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a commotion by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble!
Hilarious new 'Pete Davidson is dating...' meme explodes on Twitter
Former SNL star Pete Davidson has been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski - boosting his reputation for dating high-profile women in Hollywood. From Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian, Davidson, 29, has become synonymous with dating A-listers. Not only is his name synonymous with Bick Dick Energy, he's now become a...
