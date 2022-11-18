ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
seventeen.com

Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Blatantly Trying to Make Pete Davidson Jealous on Instagram

QQ: What do you do when your ex starts dating another person? Actually, it's rhetorical because the answer is obvious—you post a cute photo and make it seem like you, too, are moving on. Which is what everyone in Kim Kardashian's Instagram comments thinks she's doing thanks to a series of photos featuring her smiling with the world's largest bouquet of flowers. I mean...TBD on who sent them, but judging from Kim's expression, someone special!
Indy100

Hilarious new 'Pete Davidson is dating...' meme explodes on Twitter

Former SNL star Pete Davidson has been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski - boosting his reputation for dating high-profile women in Hollywood. From Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian, Davidson, 29, has become synonymous with dating A-listers. Not only is his name synonymous with Bick Dick Energy, he's now become a...

