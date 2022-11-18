Read full article on original website
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
The new taste of Oxford: Plans for Mississippi college town’s first microbrewery approved
Craft beer may become the next big thing in Oxford after leaders approved plans for the city’s first microbrewery. The Oxford Planning Commission approved the plans for Circle and Square Brewing at 100 Depot St. across from the Courtyard Marriott on Jackson Ave. This will be the first microbrewery...
The importance of fashion in Ole Miss’ queer community
Entering the world of fashion can feel like being immersed into a fantasy: providing a sense of escape and community. This is especially true for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have spent centuries being. repressed from expressing their true identities. Numerous students from the University. of Mississippi enjoy escaping...
LOOK: 'Egg Bowl Run' Unites Small Mississippi Town Prior to Rebels-Bulldogs Rivalry Game
The annual Egg Bowl is scheduled for Thursday night in Oxford, but the festivities have already begun in the Magnolia State.
Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee
The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
Candice Adams found safe, Tupelo Police update
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Candice Adams’ family has not been able to contact her for 10 days and believes she was last in Brighton, Tennessee. Her family claims Adams, 48, has a history of leaving and not informing them...
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Egg Bowl Resumes In Oxford
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State prediction for the November 24 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Rebels enter the Egg Bowl in Oxford on a two-game losing streak in SEC play, while the Bulldogs are coming off a 56-7 victory against East Tennessee State.
Lane Kiffin Breaking: Ole Miss Coach Leaving For Auburn?
Reports emerged on Monday that despite not having an official job offer, Kiffin intends to depart Oxford for The Plains.
Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy
Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo
Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. A 46--unit partment complex is being built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road. Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo.
White: Progress made on North Mississippi fraud cases
When I was appointed State Auditor in July 2018, I was determined to chase down fraud, theft, and embezzlement. I am proud of the work the law enforcement team at the State Auditor’s Office has done over the last four years. Just in the last year, we have made...
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Lane Kiffin delivers funny comment about Auburn job after loss
Lane Kiffin has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Auburn job, but the coach wonders if his SEC rival would even want him now after seeing the way Ole Miss played on Saturday. There have been reports that Kiffin is a top target for Auburn since the Tigers...
Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Grenada woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson, of Grenada. She is described as Five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Robinson was last seen Thursday, November 17 around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First […]
Jaxson Dart comments on his offense's self-inflicted mistakes, failed drives
It ultimately didn't matter that the Ole Miss Rebels racked up a whopping 703 yards of total offense. At the end of the night, the Rebels got punched in the mouth early and later fell 42-27 to Arkansas on Saturday. When it was all said and done, penalties and other...
Mississippi State football: What’s at stake for Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl?
Mississippi State has clinched a winning season. Coach Mike Leach’s team will play in a decent-but-not-great bowl game, and the outcome of the Egg Bowl on Thursday night will do little to improve or lessen the Bulldogs’ destination. But there is still plenty at stake for State when...
Ole Miss football: What's at stake for the Rebels in the Egg Bowl?
It was largely expected that Ole Miss would have its way with Arkansas on Saturday night, heading into the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night in Oxford with just 2 losses to its name and a chance to play in a prestigious bowl game as long as it took care of Mississippi State the way it has so many teams this season.
Lewisburg players continue to ‘Do It For Tip’
A familiar face is not working the sidelines at Lewisburg High School basketball games this season, but if he were, he’d be pretty pleased with the effort his teams have been showing so far. Adam Tipton, boys and girls basketball coach for the Patriots and Lady Patriots, passed away...
Postgame Podcast | Ole Miss is doing all it can to keep Lane Kiffin
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss the Rebels' loss at Arkansas and how Ole Miss has approached the Lane Kiffin situation...
