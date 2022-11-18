ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Daily Mississippian

The importance of fashion in Ole Miss’ queer community

Entering the world of fashion can feel like being immersed into a fantasy: providing a sense of escape and community. This is especially true for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have spent centuries being. repressed from expressing their true identities. Numerous students from the University. of Mississippi enjoy escaping...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee

The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Candice Adams found safe, Tupelo Police update

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Candice Adams’ family has not been able to contact her for 10 days and believes she was last in Brighton, Tennessee. Her family claims Adams, 48, has a history of leaving and not informing them...
TUPELO, MS
southeasthoops.com

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Egg Bowl Resumes In Oxford

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State prediction for the November 24 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Rebels enter the Egg Bowl in Oxford on a two-game losing streak in SEC play, while the Bulldogs are coming off a 56-7 victory against East Tennessee State.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy

Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wtva.com

Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo

Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. A 46--unit partment complex is being built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road. Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

White: Progress made on North Mississippi fraud cases

When I was appointed State Auditor in July 2018, I was determined to chase down fraud, theft, and embezzlement. I am proud of the work the law enforcement team at the State Auditor’s Office has done over the last four years. Just in the last year, we have made...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
GRENADA, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Grenada woman

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson, of Grenada. She is described as Five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Robinson was last seen Thursday, November 17 around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First […]
GRENADA, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: What's at stake for the Rebels in the Egg Bowl?

It was largely expected that Ole Miss would have its way with Arkansas on Saturday night, heading into the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night in Oxford with just 2 losses to its name and a chance to play in a prestigious bowl game as long as it took care of Mississippi State the way it has so many teams this season.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Lewisburg players continue to ‘Do It For Tip’

A familiar face is not working the sidelines at Lewisburg High School basketball games this season, but if he were, he’d be pretty pleased with the effort his teams have been showing so far. Adam Tipton, boys and girls basketball coach for the Patriots and Lady Patriots, passed away...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

