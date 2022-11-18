Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Avra, Habit Burger, and Sweet Melody
Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida outpost of Avra Estiatorio in Sunny Isles Beach, the grand opening of the Habit Burger in Miami Gardens, and a new location for Sweet Melody. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Avra Miami at the...
Officials At South Florida Airports: Arrive 3 Hours Early This Week
Palm Beach International Airport remind says to expect longer wait times at security checkpoints, especially for early morning flights.
floridainsider.com
South Florida restaurant serves one of the top Thanksgiving dinners in the country
Fine dining establishment Toro Toro in Miami is offering a Thanksgiving menu for the holiday – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Toro Toro. Thanksgiving is a time to take a break from work and enjoy time spent with friends and family, however, preparing Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful in itself! If you want to take it easy and give yourself some R&R this year, plenty of delicious restaurants serve holiday meals for families to indulge in.
State of the market: It’s taking almost twice as long for homes to sell in South Florida
Homes are staying on the market longer than they were a year ago, another sign that the market is normalizing. Not only are homes taking longer to sell, but sales overall have declined at least 20% when compared to a year ago, as buyers grapple with rising interest rates and sellers slowly come to grips with the reality of the end of the pandemic housing boom. “Buyers have come to realize that ...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
Click10.com
Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami
MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
DJ Khaled putting his shoe closet on Airbnb
MIAMI - Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb and is inviting "sneakerheads" to have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with an overnight stay in his massive sneaker closet in Miami. Guests will get exclusive access to the music icon's sneaker paradise and sleep among some of the most prized kicks from his collection of over 10,000 pairs of sneakers. "Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art - just like creating music," said DJ Khaled in a statement. "We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do...
Kyhala Ngodu, a Central Florida commit, will lead Dillard
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Coach Craig Prather has three very straightforward commandments for the girls on his Dillard High School basketball team in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. "Be hungry. Be humble. Be honest,'' Prather said. If Prather ever needs to reinforce that message, maybe he should write those ...
communitynewspapers.com
Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River
Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
100 Black Men of South Florida kicked off its 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive that aims to provide meals for over 70,000 people. The post 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive appeared first on NewsOne.
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Waterfront Estate with 188 FT of Prime Water Frontage in North Miami Beach Florida Asks $22.35 Million
142 South Island Home in North Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 142 South Island, North Miami Beach, Florida is an impeccable residence with 188 feet of prime water frontage and amazing features including panoramic private views, fabulous resort-like amenities and beautiful landscape. This Home in North Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 142 South Island, please contact Emma Mattout (Phone: 305-542-2171) & Leon Ickowicz (Phone: 305-495-0922) at Elite International Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
calleochonews.com
Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Miami: Restaurant Edition
This Thanksgiving, enjoy delicious food in fine-dining restaurants in Miami. It’s almost time to enjoy a nice, warm Thanksgiving meal. But what if you’re not up to cooking this year? That’s totally okay! Miami in November is already cozy and perfect, what’s better than enjoying the chilly weather and festive feels in a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by people who matter the most to you?
cruisefever.net
Port Everglades Cruise Parking Guide: Prices, Options, Tips
If your cruise is sailing out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida you have a few parking options to consider. The most convenient parking is right at the port itself and will cost $15 per day to leave your vehicle there. But there’s a lot more to take into account. This article will explore everything you need to know about parking before your cruise from Port Everglades.
WSVN-TV
Car slams into gate at SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday. Cameras captured a silver...
wlrn.org
Former Miami city manager testifies that the city was 'targeting' certain Little Havana businesses
In an explosive newly released court document, a former City of Miami manager testified under oath that he witnessed first-hand that City of Miami commissioner Joe Carollo was “targeting” code enforcement against certain businesses in Little Havana in order to shut them down. The new transcript was released...
