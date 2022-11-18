ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here is One of the Most Texas Things You Will See Today

We will put this in the category of things you will only see in Texas. A video was posted to TikTok showing a dining room of a Whataburger decorated for what appears to be a baby shower. I mean, what goes great with a baby shower? The new Chili Cheese Burger with Chili Cheese Fries! As always the comments are what make the post even better! Check out the video posted to TikTok.
New Study Reveals That Texas Has Some Of The Nicest Neighbors in America

So you’ve probably heard your share of dreaded neighbor stories, or maybe you even once had a neighbor that just was not pleasant at all!. Thankfully I have been blessed with GREAT neighbors whenever I move. I once had a neighbor who would take out my trash for me whenever he saw it outside my doorstep. I also had neighbors that would always look out for my dogs whenever I was not home. If my dogs escaped my yard they would make sure to always let me know.
8 Famous Restaurant Chains Texans Would Easily Know

Texas is a HUGE state so of course; naturally, there are MANY different companies to spawn out of the state. Whether they're food brands or restaurant chains, here are 10 that I'm sure you're quite familiar with:. Whataburger: El Paso LOVES Whataburger. And that goes for the whole state. It...
Give Your Thanksgiving Turkey One Of These Tasty Texas Twists

Here in Texas, we've elevated bbqing and smoking meats to an art form. If you want to apply a little Texas Tasty-ness to your turkey this year, try these ideas. You've probably been enjoying a turkey meal every Thanksgiving that you've been alive. I bet you've been cooking it the same way year after year too, huh? This year, switch it up a bit with these Texas twists.
All the Cool Connections the Hit Show ‘Yellowstone’ Has with Texas

The state of Texas and Yellowstone don't usually go together, but trust me when I say they have a connection- quite a few connections, actually. The hit western-drama "Yellowstone" just started its fifth season and I have to be completely honest, I have never seen the show! I have heard so much about this show, but I never even knew it existed until recently. I know it stars Kevin Costner and, judging by this trailer for the fifth season (and from all the TikToks I've seen), it actually looks like a good show.
Top 5 Reasons Texans Despise Black Friday Shopping

Thanksgiving is a time when families come together to celebrate family, love, and the season of giving. *Insert dramatic pause* And then comes BLACK FRIDAY and all that love is thrown out the door!. Ok, maybe I’m being a bit dramatic but if you’ve ever been shopping on Black Friday...
Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas

Our fearless leaders have been busy and, as drivers, we Texans could soon be looking at some new rules. A handful of new laws are in the works and they affect almost every Texas driver. I say "almost" because you have to meet some pretty strict criteria to qualify for the first one on the list. Read more on Texas driver laws here.
The Only Thing You Need To Make Your Fake Texas Tree Smell Real

NOT AN AD. Just a midwest millennial grasping on to the last drops of childhood joy. Chasing VCRs. Hanging on the faux smell of pine trees like it might ask me to prom. Re-watching Miracle on 34th Street still thinking I can relate somehow to 6-year-old Mara Wilson. If Dylan McDermott hasn't aged a day... why should I?
