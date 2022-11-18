Read full article on original website
Here is One of the Most Texas Things You Will See Today
We will put this in the category of things you will only see in Texas. A video was posted to TikTok showing a dining room of a Whataburger decorated for what appears to be a baby shower. I mean, what goes great with a baby shower? The new Chili Cheese Burger with Chili Cheese Fries! As always the comments are what make the post even better! Check out the video posted to TikTok.
New Study Reveals That Texas Has Some Of The Nicest Neighbors in America
So you’ve probably heard your share of dreaded neighbor stories, or maybe you even once had a neighbor that just was not pleasant at all!. Thankfully I have been blessed with GREAT neighbors whenever I move. I once had a neighbor who would take out my trash for me whenever he saw it outside my doorstep. I also had neighbors that would always look out for my dogs whenever I was not home. If my dogs escaped my yard they would make sure to always let me know.
Yes, There Are Places In Texas Where You Can Buy A Live Turkey
It's probably too late to try this in 2022 but you have a year to get ready for 2023. Some people like to buy turkeys, others like to hunt them. Still others like the "live turkey" idea but aren't into hunting. For those who prefer to raise and then slaughter their own, I offer these suggestions.
8 Famous Restaurant Chains Texans Would Easily Know
Texas is a HUGE state so of course; naturally, there are MANY different companies to spawn out of the state. Whether they're food brands or restaurant chains, here are 10 that I'm sure you're quite familiar with:. Whataburger: El Paso LOVES Whataburger. And that goes for the whole state. It...
Give Your Thanksgiving Turkey One Of These Tasty Texas Twists
Here in Texas, we've elevated bbqing and smoking meats to an art form. If you want to apply a little Texas Tasty-ness to your turkey this year, try these ideas. You've probably been enjoying a turkey meal every Thanksgiving that you've been alive. I bet you've been cooking it the same way year after year too, huh? This year, switch it up a bit with these Texas twists.
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
You Won’t Believe The Huge Guitar Texas Rockers ZZ Top Play
They say everything is bigger in Texas and that includes instruments used by Texas bands. There are lots of big things in Texas with the state itself being the 2nd largest of the 50 United States and the largest of the continental United States. Among all the enormous things in...
All the Cool Connections the Hit Show ‘Yellowstone’ Has with Texas
The state of Texas and Yellowstone don't usually go together, but trust me when I say they have a connection- quite a few connections, actually. The hit western-drama "Yellowstone" just started its fifth season and I have to be completely honest, I have never seen the show! I have heard so much about this show, but I never even knew it existed until recently. I know it stars Kevin Costner and, judging by this trailer for the fifth season (and from all the TikToks I've seen), it actually looks like a good show.
Top 5 Reasons Texans Despise Black Friday Shopping
Thanksgiving is a time when families come together to celebrate family, love, and the season of giving. *Insert dramatic pause* And then comes BLACK FRIDAY and all that love is thrown out the door!. Ok, maybe I’m being a bit dramatic but if you’ve ever been shopping on Black Friday...
Can’t Sleep? Here’s What Texas Is Googling Late At Night
Sleep can be a tough thing for some people to get. I know for me it's difficult to get enough sleep. I'm a night owl, I struggle to go to bed before 11 pm each night, and even later on the weekends. For some, staying asleep is the problem. I...
Official “State Aromas” Are a Thing? What Should New Mexico’s Be?
New Mexico should have an official state aroma, says state Senator Bill Soules of Las Cruces. The scent he has in mind is “green chiles being roasted” which is… actually a really good pick. As New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture, Jeff Witte says the smell of green...
Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas
Our fearless leaders have been busy and, as drivers, we Texans could soon be looking at some new rules. A handful of new laws are in the works and they affect almost every Texas driver. I say "almost" because you have to meet some pretty strict criteria to qualify for the first one on the list. Read more on Texas driver laws here.
Texans Show Us Their Office Fridges for Clean Out Your Fridge Day
National Clean Out Your Fridge Day reminds us all how important it is to keep your fridge clean. Seriously, things can get ugly really fast if you do not clean out your fridge. Weird smells start to happen. New creatures emerge in mold form. It is just not a good time when food is left in the fridge for too long.
See The Rockin’ Tombstones Of Texas Artists We’ve Sadly Lost
Some rock star graves have become as popular as museums, historical sites and other tourist attractions. Funerals are truly unique and very rarely will you see two handled the same way. Tombstones vary also and the graves they mark can become destinations for fans. One grave that has become a...
The Only Thing You Need To Make Your Fake Texas Tree Smell Real
NOT AN AD. Just a midwest millennial grasping on to the last drops of childhood joy. Chasing VCRs. Hanging on the faux smell of pine trees like it might ask me to prom. Re-watching Miracle on 34th Street still thinking I can relate somehow to 6-year-old Mara Wilson. If Dylan McDermott hasn't aged a day... why should I?
Texans Have Decided Their Favorite Disney Princess and It Is Fishy
You either love or hate Disney. The company basically invades your soul, whether you like it or not. During my childhood, it is all I watched. Princess Jasmine was my favorite growing up but as I grew older, I started to realize all these "strong" princesses were still not the best idols for children.
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
